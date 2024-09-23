Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game plants March release date

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - a game about "finding joy in the small moments" and living as a hobbit - has landed itself a release date.

Tales of the Shire players will be able to take part in a number of cosy, hobbit activities, such as fishing, gathering mushrooms and cooking up meals for their friends, when the game makes its debut. They will also be able to personalise their inherited hobbit hole, to just how they like it.

The upcoming cosy hobbit life sim from Wētā Workshop and Private Division was initially slated for a release in the latter half of this year. However, earlier this month, the team announced it was pushing its launch back into early 2025, to make sure the game lives up to the studio's vision.

While the Tales of the Shire developer did not announce the release date at this time, as part of yesterday's Hobbit Day showcase (which you can check out above), it confirmed the game will now launch on 25th March. It will be available across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Netflix.

"Wētā Workshop has been trusted with JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth universe for more than 25 years, and over that time we have built up a deep understanding of the lore and a real love of Middle-earth that flows through our creative work across screen, collectibles and now, our cosy sims games," said Richard Taylor, co-founder and CEO at Wētā Workshop.

Tales of the Shire will arrive everywhere on March 25th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/496xxMCMGQ — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) September 22, 2024

"Tales of the Shire allows us to inspire our talents in an entirely new medium and, ultimately, create this game for people just like us - fans of The Lord of the Rings. This is a beautiful way that players who are looking for a quieter, more peaceful time can discover this in a less explored corner of this universe."

For more Middle-earth-related news, Amazon recently said its latest crack at a Lord of the Rings MMO still needs to find its "hook".