If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered team apologises for any "inconvenience caused"

"We are currently investigating a fix."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Colette and Lloyd in Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Symphonia Remastered's development team has apologised for any "inconvenience caused" by the remaster's less-than-stellar launch and says that it is "investigating a fix".

We already knew that fans were disappointed at Tales of Symphonia Remastered's low frame rate - it runs at 30fps, when the GameCube original was 60fps, presumably because the remaster is based on the PS2 version - but fans have been hitting back since it launched earlier this week, citing numerous crashes and bugs.

Watch on YouTube
Tales of Symphonia Remastered | Release Date Trailer

"Thank you for playing Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Nintendo Switch," the team said via a Twitter thread (as translated by Twitter's built-in translation feature) (thanks, VGC).

"We have confirmed that there is a problem with gameplay in this product version that is currently on sale. We are currently investigating a fix."

The statement did not intimate when players can expect a patch, only that an update would come "as soon as it is known", information about which will be disseminated via the official Tales of Twitter account.

"We will inform you about the update for future fixes as soon as it is known," a second tweet adds. "We will send it from this account, so please wait for the information. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers."

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is available now on PlayStation and Xbox consoles – current- and last-gen – as well as Nintendo Switch.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch