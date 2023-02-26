Tales of Symphonia Remastered team apologises for any "inconvenience caused"

Tales of Symphonia Remastered's development team has apologised for any "inconvenience caused" by the remaster's less-than-stellar launch and says that it is "investigating a fix".

We already knew that fans were disappointed at Tales of Symphonia Remastered's low frame rate - it runs at 30fps, when the GameCube original was 60fps, presumably because the remaster is based on the PS2 version - but fans have been hitting back since it launched earlier this week, citing numerous crashes and bugs.

"Thank you for playing Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Nintendo Switch," the team said via a Twitter thread (as translated by Twitter's built-in translation feature) (thanks, VGC).

"We have confirmed that there is a problem with gameplay in this product version that is currently on sale. We are currently investigating a fix."

お客様には大変ご迷惑をお掛けしておりますことをお詫び申し上げます。 — テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) February 24, 2023

The statement did not intimate when players can expect a patch, only that an update would come "as soon as it is known", information about which will be disseminated via the official Tales of Twitter account.

"We will inform you about the update for future fixes as soon as it is known," a second tweet adds. "We will send it from this account, so please wait for the information. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers."

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is available now on PlayStation and Xbox consoles – current- and last-gen – as well as Nintendo Switch.