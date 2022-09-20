Syphon Filter 2 is first PS Plus PS1 game with 50hz/60hz region switching

The arrival of PS1's Syphon Filter 2 on PS Plus brings with it the ability to switch the game's regions between 50hz/60hz.

This mechanic, spotted by VGC, now offers players the opportunity to switch game regions from 50Hz PAL (a notably slower standard) to NTSC 60Hz through Syphon Filter 2's settings menu.

Watch on YouTube Sony introduces its PlayStation Plus subscription service.

You can see how this process looks in the image below.

Image via ResetEra.

This comes after many were disappointed to find that this option was missing across the service's classic selection of games on PS Plus' release in June.

At this time, Sony said it would provide "NTSC options for a majority" of these games in the future.

However, Sony did not detail when this change would happen, or specify which games were included in its plans.

"We're planning to roll out NTSC options for a majority of classic games offered on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plan in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand regions," Sony wrote.

For a full rundown on all PlayStation Plus Premium games currently available on Sony's Netflix style subscription service, you can check out our guide here.