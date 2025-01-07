Switch owners are reportedly opening games to find a googly eye staring back at them rather than a cartridge

Imagine the scene: you've just got your hands on that physical Switch game you've been waiting for. Hurrah! But as you open the box, your heart and soul full of giddy anticipation, your eyes land not on that oh-so-special cartridge but an eye staring back at you.

This is what has happened to multiple Switch owners who have reported that, instead of a game, they have instead found themselves presented with a plastic googly eye in its place. Actually. We have come from Goggle Box to Googly Box.

The reports of this eye-sore phenomenon made the rounds with more vigour over the festive period, but it has seemingly been happening for a little while now. "This is what I found when I opened my brand new sealed copy of Echoes of Wisdom from Walmart," reads one reddit post from several months ago, with a picture of the offending eye.

It seems that because the googly eye sounds a lot like a cartridge when the box is shaken, many have understandably presumed the contents are legit. And, really, why wouldn't they.

IGN recently reached out to a number of those who claimed they had received googly eyes instead of their expected games, however no one contacted was able to shed much more light on the situation.

As the publication noted, because those concerned weren't expecting to open their box to see an eye instead of a game, they didn't take a video documenting the moment, which is fair enough.

So, is this all a viral prank among the Switch community? Who can say for sure, although Eurogamer has reached out to Nintendo for further comment.

In the meantime, you can know you will be safe with a digital copy (although I appreciate that isn't the same). The good news is that Switch strategy RPG Triangle Strategy is now back on the eShop, having previously been removed for unknown reasons.