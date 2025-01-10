Switch 2 reportedly getting Halo and another big Xbox game, with Microsoft set to be a "very big supporter"

While the gaming world waits for Nintendo to finally reveal Switch 2, the rumours continue to swirl. And a reliable leaker has now claimed Microsoft will be a "very big supporter" of the console, bringing two major Xbox series to Switch 2 this year, including Halo.

That's according to podcaster NateTheHate (thanks VGC), who notably broke the news Microsoft was planning to make some of its first-party titles multiplatform early last year. That, of course, proved to be true; Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment are now available on PS5, with the latter two also on Switch.

NateTheHate now reports Microsoft's multiplatform strategy will expand to Switch 2, and that the company will be a "very big supporter", releasing two Xbox titles on the platform - Flight Simulator and Halo: The Masterchief Collection - in 2025. It's also claimed both will launch for PS5, joining the other Xbox first-party games - namely Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, and The Outer Worlds 2 - already confirmed for Sony's machine.

NateTheHate adds Microsoft will additionally be "porting and patching [its] current Switch line-up" for Switch 2, introducing the likes of 4K support, and that he "wouldn't be surprised if Sea of Thieves, maybe Hi-fi Rush, also find their way over." Last year, it was claimed Hi-Fi Rush would skip the current version of Switch in favour of Switch 2, although that was before Microsoft's closure of developer Tango Gameworks and its subsquent purchase by Krafton.

As for other, non-Microsoft Switch 2 releases, NateTheHate says Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth to Nintendo's machine as well as Xbox Series X/S, with Remake reportedly arriving this year and Rebirth in 2026. That's not especially surprising to hear, of course, given Square Enix last year confirmed it was "aggressively pursuing" a new multiplatform strategy amid reports that Rebirth underperformed on PlayStation 5.

Obviously, before all this can happen, Nintendo needs to formally unveil Switch 2 - although by the time it finally does so, there might not be a whole lot left we don't already know. Numerous Switch 2 reports and leaks have surfaced in recent weeks, purportedly showing off everything from the machine's form factor to its logo. And while Nintendo did briefly break its silence earlier today amid the swirl of reports, all we know for certain is that Switch 2 will be officially unveiled before 31st March, when the company's current financial year comes to a close.