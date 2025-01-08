Switch 2 leaks turn into deluge as dummy units shown at CES

Accurate models of Nintendo's under-wraps Switch 2 have been shown off at the CES 2025 trade show in Las Vegas by accessories manufacturer Genki.

French website Numerama went hands-on with one of these models and was told by Genki representatives that it was based on access to the actual Switch 2, which it expected to launch in April this year.

Incredibly, the report states that access to an actual Switch 2 unit via the black market is also now possible, "if you put up the money".

Nintendo is still to announce Switch 2, but at this point it feels like there's little left to learn about how the next-generation handheld will look.

Still, these latest images - and video, below - of the Switch 2 dummy unit that Genki is showing off give us our best view yet of the hardware.

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025.



L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires.



Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQ — Numerama (@Numerama) January 8, 2025

As we've seen in images of multiple previous Switch 2 accessories, and as reported separately prior to that, Switch 2 will be a slightly larger version of Nintendo's current hardware, with an additional "C" button on the right Joy-Con, magnetic attachments for the controllers, and an additional USB-C port on the device's top.

Videos shown on Genki's stand, and also now on the company's website, show a highly-detailed look at the new Switch 2 Joy-Con - including its previously-rumoured optical sensor.

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for more.

Separately, yet another accessories manufacturer has begun advertising its own add-ons via Amazon in Japan. Images of a Switch 2 console cover from third-party company Laziro offer yet another look at what the handheld is expected to look like:

New Nintendo Switch 2 Images From Amazon Japan ⚠️



✅️ https://t.co/jY6c18N8Ee pic.twitter.com/baIB0oRJiQ — Deck Wizard (@deckwizardyt) January 7, 2025

"Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense," industry analyst Serkan Toto told Eurogamer last month. "You can bet that Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them."

Nintendo has itself revealed little about Switch 2. Officially, we only know for certain that the console will be announced before 31st March, and that it will be backwards compatible with Switch 1 games.