Switch 2 hands-on registration now open in Europe, and you'll get up to four hours play time

Following yesterday's long-awaited Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo has started opening up registrations for its previously announced public hands-on play sessions, confirming that attendees will have up to four hours play tie with the new console.

Nintendo's Switch 2 World Tour, as the company's calling the months-long event, runs from 4th April until sometime in June. It's set to visit 15 cities spanning four continents - Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia - in that time, starting with Paris and New York.

And for those eager to attend and check out Nintendo's new console, registrations are starting to go live. Currently, registration is open for most European venues - Paris, London, Milan, Berlin - with other Madrid, Amsterdam, and venues in other territories to follow.

What's perhaps most notable is the length of time attendees can spend with Switch 2. Anyone looking to go hands-on must select a 60-minute arrival window when they register, but actual play sessions officially last four hours. In Europe, at least - details currently available for North American venues point to significantly shorter play sessions, lasting two and a half hours.

It's worth reiterating registration doesn't guarantee entry to Nintendo's hands-on events, as tickets will be assigned based on a randomly selected draw. You can, however, register as a group - provided everyone attending has a Nintendo Account linked to the same family group.

As to what'll be available to play during each session, Nintendo hasn't yet said - but it seems likely a new Mario Kart will be there given its prominence in this week's Switch 2 reveal. We can expect more details on the console's launch line-up during Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct on 2nd April, but in the meantime, here's everything we know so far.