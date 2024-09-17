Switch 2 gets first confirmed release in My Time At Portia sequel

The next game from the My Time At Portia developer is a confirmed Switch 2 release.

My Time At Evershine will be the next game in the series, from studio Pathea Games, and its confirmed platforms include "future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced" alongside PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While Nintendo is yet to fully reveal its next console beyond the first confirmation of Switch 2's existence back in May, developers are now openly developing games for it.

The My Time games are popular life sims, but My Time At Evershine will have players as governor rather than builder.

Beginning with just a campfire, players will lead development of an entire city and manage its citizens.

The game will therefore feature a number of new features, including an all-new story-driven campaign, a new art direction with motion capture and expansive environments, and - for the first time in the series - multiplayer co-op.

Presumably these features will make use of Switch 2's power and wouldn't be possible on the current Switch, where the previous games have proven popular.

To fund this new game, Pathea is turning to Kickstarter, with a campaign launching on 24th September.

"My Time at Sandrock cost a lot, like $12-million-a-lot, and still counting, we expect Evershine's budget to be somewhere in the ballpark as well," said Zifei Wu, creative director of the My Time series. "Having extra funding at this early stage of development allows us to plan for bigger and better features, and allows the community to give us direct feedback while we're still deciding key elements of the game's design and execution."

The latest reports suggest Nintendo's next console won't launch before April 2025.

Rumours are also growing of a Nintendo Direct this September, though it's unclear what Nintendo would reveal in such an event. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa previously said we'd hear more about the Switch successor "this fiscal year".

My Time At Portia was released back in 2019, while its follow-up My Time At Sandrock fully released in 2023 after a successful Kickstarter in 2020 followed by an early access period in 2022.