Switch 2 eShop needs improvements - though these fans have built a better storefront already

The Switch eShop is slow, outdated, stuffed with shovelware and needs a drastic overhaul in time for Switch 2. But if you don't want to wait, there's good news today!

Switch 2 reveal? What Switch 2 reveal. No, we're talking about the launch of Better eShop, a fan-made project built by website Nintendo Life.

This browser-based eShop offers a super-quick interface that plugs into Nintendo's store back-end. It's a much faster way to browse, filters out the hentai, and allows users to still buy games directly from Nintendo.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Everything we learned this week about Switch 2.Watch on YouTube

Several fan-requested eShop features have been built in as standard, including the ability to read or submit user reviews, and create customisable game search filters.

Filters enabled by default mean you won't see 6247 games that have already been selected as "low quality, low effort or other kinds of spam", five titles listed as "asset flips" and 156 titles "based around hentai".

Other cool features include a dark mode, and the ability to toggle on the iconic Wii Shop Channel music. It truly is update day!

Upcoming features include Wishlist functionality, screenshots, additional regions (Better eShop currently supports the UK, US and EU) and the ability to mute specific game publishers.

"Better eShop was built in less than a week," the site states. "It's quite possible that Nintendo will start blocking us from gathering the data - but until then, we will continue to build and improve the Better eShop."

Yesterday, a Nintendo attorney explained why the company was getting stricter with its legal requests - specifically against emulation.