Switch 2 Direct confirmed for April with more info following today's brief reveal
Wario where?
As part of its highly anticipated (and heavily leaked) first look at Switch 2, Nintendo has shared another date for the calendar; the company has confirmed it'll be sharing more information on its new console on 2nd April this year.
Nintendo finally unveiled Switch 2 today after weeks of leaks - but its announcement, as expected, was light on detail. It offered a first look at the machine itself - a fairly subtle revision of the original Switch's familiar form factor at first glance - as well as a tease of a new Mario Kart game.
It also reiterated Switch 2 will be backward compatible, and is capable of playing both digital and physical Switch games. Beyond that, though, Nintendo is saving the juicier details for a later date. And unfortunately, it's going to be a bit of a wait, with the company confirming it'll hosting a Switch 2 focused Nintendo Direct on 2nd April this year.
That'll almost certainly be when the company does its proper deep dive into the console's features (Miiverse 2 please Nintendo, and Street Pass 2 while you're at it, thank you), alongside the full run-down of Switch 2's launch games. A new Mario Kart seems certain at this point, and previous whispers have suggested a new 3D Mario is coming later this year. And it seems likely the previously revealed Metroid Prime 4 will also be Switch 2 bound, even if it also arrives on its successor. April's Direct should also provide pricing details and a proper launch date beyond its current vague release window of 2025.
In addition to April's Direct, Nintendo has also confirmed it'll be holding a Switch 2 "world tour", giving the public an opportunity to go hands-on with the console and, presumably, it's launch line-up of games. That due to run from early April to June, suggesting the console won't release until sometime after.