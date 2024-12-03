Switch 2 cases, screen protectors already for sale via Chinese sellers

Nintendo now seems unlikely to unveil Switch 2 this year, but you can already buy carry cases and screen protectors for the company's unannounced console.

Listings for Switch 2 accessories have now begun to appear on China's wholesale platform Alibaba (as spotted by Famiboards), with products available to buy in bulk that claim to have been made based on the actual Switch 2 console.

Hardware companies regularly provide accessory manufacturers with moulds for unreleased devices to aid the production of add-ons. Additionally, purported 3D-printed plans for the Switch 2 have been floating around online for several months, based on a leaked form factor that Digital Foundry dubbed as "almost certainly real".

One image of the Switch 2 accessories shows what looks to be a comparison shot of the new screen protector next to another for Switch 1. The difference in size backs up prior reporting that Switch 2's screen will be larger. There's also now no space for a light sensor.

Switch 2 screen protector comparison with Switch 1. | Image credit: Famiboards / Alibaba

As for the Switch case, its dimensions are 290mm in length, 135mm in height and 50mm in depth. It's tough to draw firm conclusions on the dimensions of Switch 2 from that, but all signs point to a longer and chunkier device overall.

For its part, Nintendo has said it will unveil the Switch 2 properly at some point before the end of the current financial year, on 31st March 2025. Last month, an analyst told Eurogamer the "ship had sailed" on Nintendo lifting the lid this year.

When Switch 2 might actually go on sale is another matter, however. Eurogamer understands Switch 2 will not launch before April 2025, though should finally arrive before the end of next calendar year.