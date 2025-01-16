Skip to main content

Switch 2 announcement reveals new Mario Kart game

Drive on Mario Bros. Circuit.

Screenshot of Switch 2 console with Mario Kart running
Image credit: Nintendo
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
15 comments

Nintendo has finally revealed its forthcoming Switch 2 console with gameplay of a new Mario Kart game.

The new console is seen playing brand new Mario Kart footage, with characters racing on Mario Bros. Circuit set in a desert, with Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Toad and more featured on both karts and bikes.

The final shot shows a wide highway next to a Yoshi fast food outlet and a wide expanse of desert. Could this be some sort of open world?

Cover image for YouTube videoNintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer
An update from NintendoWatch on YouTube

No title or release date has been given, but its inclusion in the Switch 2 announcement suggests it will be a launch game.

This would be the first new Mario Kart since Mario Kart 8 released on the Wii U in 2014, followed by its Switch Deluxe version in 2017.

Below are more screens of the game from the reveal trailer:

Switch 2 console with TV screen showing Mario characters driving off into an expansive desert in new Mario Kart
Switch 2 console with TV screen showing Mario driving a kart in new Mario Kart
Switch 2 with Mario Kart gameplay showing characters lined up on Mario Bros Circuit
So that's the new Mario Kart! | Image credit: Nintendo

One small detail is that Donkey Kong appears to have been redesigned and now looks similar to his film counterpart.

Donkey Kong model from the Super Mario Bros film
Switch 2 trailer screenshot showing Switch 2 console and Mario Kart running on a TV in the background
Does Donkey Kong look different to you? | Image credit: Nintendo

The Switch 2 was announced today after months of leaks and speculation.

The announcement provided a look at its new, larger design and magnetic Joy-Con as well as the Mario Kart footage.

A Nintendo Direct will take place on 2nd April where presumably we'll see more of the launch line-up, Mario Kart most likely featuring heavily.

Read this next