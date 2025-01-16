Switch 2 announcement reveals new Mario Kart game
Drive on Mario Bros. Circuit.
Nintendo has finally revealed its forthcoming Switch 2 console with gameplay of a new Mario Kart game.
The new console is seen playing brand new Mario Kart footage, with characters racing on Mario Bros. Circuit set in a desert, with Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Toad and more featured on both karts and bikes.
The final shot shows a wide highway next to a Yoshi fast food outlet and a wide expanse of desert. Could this be some sort of open world?
No title or release date has been given, but its inclusion in the Switch 2 announcement suggests it will be a launch game.
This would be the first new Mario Kart since Mario Kart 8 released on the Wii U in 2014, followed by its Switch Deluxe version in 2017.
Below are more screens of the game from the reveal trailer:
One small detail is that Donkey Kong appears to have been redesigned and now looks similar to his film counterpart.
The Switch 2 was announced today after months of leaks and speculation.
The announcement provided a look at its new, larger design and magnetic Joy-Con as well as the Mario Kart footage.
A Nintendo Direct will take place on 2nd April where presumably we'll see more of the launch line-up, Mario Kart most likely featuring heavily.