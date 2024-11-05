Surskit 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Pond Skater Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Surskit, and its evolution, Masquerain, are pretty useless in Pokémon Go. However, if you're still missing the shiny or the 4* perfect Pokémon, this is your chance to try to find one.

If you’re not keen on Surskit, you'll be pleased to know that the bonus for this week’s Spotlight Hour is the much-loved double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event. Since Masquerain is unilaterally bad in Pokémon Go, this means you have the full hour to focus on sorting and releasing all the stuff you don’t want or need... like Surskit!

Surskit 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Surskit with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Surskit based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Surskit:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 678 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 735 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Masquerain good in PVP?

No. Look at it - does that look like the thing you'd want to send out against anything worse than a stiff breeze? It is truly, completely and utterly useless.

If you're intent on running it, know that you're looking at Air Slash, Bubble Beam and Lunge, and wins against Shadow Machamp, Gastrodon, Serperior, Venusaur and Ariados in Great League. Losses come from Clodsire, Shadow Feraligatr, Mandibuzz, Dunsparce and Azumarill.

In Ultra League, you’ll want to swap Bubble Beam for Air Cutter. Or, ideally, Masquerain for a good Pokémon - your choice entirely. The former will help you beat Virizion, Venusaur, Pangoro, Swampert and Cresselia. The latter will help you beat even more Pokémon than that.

You really don't want to run Masquerain in Master League. You would need to run Infestation, Lunge and Ominous Wind in order to just beat Gallade, and more convincingly take out a Gogoat. Master League is hardly the Gogoat meta...

The Max Out Season is here and includes a new global event, Wild Area. You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Is there a shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go?

Good news the entomophiles out there, there is a shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go and has been for a long time!

The shiny form for Surskit was released in February 2023 as part of Go Tour Hoenn! If you catch a shiny Surskit, you can evolve it into a shiny Masquerain.

Everything in Surskit’s evolution line is a Bug-type, although Surskit evolves from a Water-type to a Flying type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Surskit in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Surskit you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Surskit you need!

What does shiny Surskit look like?

As you can see below, shiny Surskit looks fairly naff. It changes from blue to... slightly darker blue.

Shiny Masquerain, at least, is a little more interesting! It swaps its body for a mint green, with dark green and yellow antennae. The face and spots are slightly darker than their regular versions. Hey, we didn't say it was a good shiny, just more interesting than the Pokémon version or rhyming Kodak with a Kodak.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight. This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating a tag called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Go Fest Global!

You also have an increased chance of getting Candy XL when transferring Pokémon.

when transferring Pokémon. Thanks to Surskit being a Bug/Water-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.