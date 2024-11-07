Surprise! Death Stranding Director's Cut is available now on Xbox Series X/S for just £18

Here is something I wasn't expecting to say today. The director's cut of Death Stranding is available on Xbox Series X/S now.

"It is my pleasure to finally announce that Death Stranding Director's Cut will be delivered to Xbox players," creator Hideo Kojima said today. "I would like to thank all the fans who have stayed connected with us as well as everyone in the Xbox community who have been patiently waiting. Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) will continue to connect more and more players around the world, so please stay tuned."

In addition to Xbox, the director's cut version of the game - described as the "definitive vision" of Death Stranding - is also available on PC and PS5.

Death Stranding Director's Cut "challenges players to reconnect a fractured society after the cataclysmic 'Death Stranding' event", the official blurb reads. "This has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Carrying the disconnected remnants of humanity’s future in his hands, players take the role of Sam Bridges as he embarks on a mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America."

Death Stranding Director's Cut on Series X/S includes support for Xbox Achievements. In addition, this version of the game also boasts features such as Photo Mode.

Those interested can scoop up Death Stranding Director's Cut for just £18 on Xbox and PC. This deal is only available for a limited time, with the full price being £35. There is also an upgrade option for players who already own Death Stranding on PC. It remains full price on PlayStation 5.

Along with today's Xbox news, Kojima Productions also announced it now has full ownership of the Death Stranding IP.

Meanwhile, Death Stranding 2 is also in the works. Subtitled On the Beach, we got another look at the upcoming game back in September. This included its very realistic photo mode and Sam Bridges' stop motion puppet companion, Dollman.

At the same time, Hideo Kojima said he knew Death Stranding 2's release date already, but he refrained from sharing that news with the public. The developer said while he and his team were working "in preparation" for the release date, he could not confirm it until "some point next year".

Death Stranding 2 appears to still be on course for a 2025 release, however.