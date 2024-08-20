Supermassive's Dark Pictures series returns in 2025 with sci-fi horror Directive 8020

We already knew it was coming, thanks to a post-credits teaser at the end of 2022's The Devil in Me, but developer Supermassive has now confirmed its sci-fi horror outing Directive 8020 will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year.

Directive 8020, taking one fist of Alien and another of The Thing then smushing the two together, places players aboard the colony ship Cassiopeia, where its crew must escape an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey.

"Earth is dying and humanity is running out of time," teases Supermassive. "12 light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realise they are far from being alone... As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth."

"Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight," it continues. "Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!"

A press release accompanying today's Directive 8020 reveal trailer suggests something a little more ambitious compared to earlier titles in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology series, with talk of persistent real-time threats, improvised weapons, stealth mechanics, and "intense survival gameplay", alongside the usual branching narrative storyline.

Directive 8020, which stars Lashana Lynch in the role of "ground-breaking astronaut" Young, will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam when it launches next year.