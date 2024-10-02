Super Mario Bros. Movie 2's new characters will include "old favourites" and "really deep cuts"

Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 will apparently be delving deep into the series' mythology, with one of its returning cast members recently teasing an "intriguing" setting, plus characters including "old favourites" and "really deep cuts" - and if that doesn't include Birdo, I will riot.

Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 - the sequel to last year's hugely successful (and shamefully Birdo-free) animated cinematic hit - is still some way from its planned 2026 release, but that hasn't stopped Toad voice actor Keegan-Michael Key from teasing some of what's to come.

"One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world," Key told Men's Journal (thanks VGC). "They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far."

"[Creatively] they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in," Key continued, "and we're going to meet some new folks. We're going to meet some new folks that are old favourites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

The original Super Mario Bros. Movie was, of course, already postively festooned with Easter Eggs (making the Birdo omission even more unforgivable), so it's not exactly a revelation to hear that'll continue in the sequel. But the news does at least open the door for some genteel speculation while we await more solid news.

Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi, Princess Daisy, Rosalina, and Bowser Jr. were, for instance, all notably absent from the first Mario movie (as was Birdo, in case you were unaware), making them strong candidates for the sequel - but I'm not sure I'd call any of that bunch particularly "deep cuts". Personally, I'm down with anyone from the western release of Super Mario Bros. 2, whether that be Wart, Phanto, or even a particularly obscure throwback named Birdo.

Super Mario Bros. Move 2 is currently scheduled to hit US cinemas on 3rd April 2026. It'll see Chris Pratt reprising his role as Chris Pratt's voice, alongside the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach, Charlie Day's Luigi, Jack Black's Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key's Toad, and Seth Rogan's Donkey Kong. And if we're doing dream casting, Matt Berry as Birdo.