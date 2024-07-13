Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go

Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam are the Adventure Effects for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma retrospectively in Pokémon Go.

Adventure Effects provide additional useful bonuses to your time in Pokémon Go and were first introduced during Go Tour: Sinnoh in February 2024 with Roar of Time and Spacial Rend. While those Adventure Effects were focused around bending time and space, Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist offer you powers themed around night and day. (So we're bending time again really...)

Like the previous Adventure Effects each one is tied to a specific Pokémon - Sunsteel Strike for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Moongeist Beam for Dawn Wings Necrozma. Due to this, you'll need to use Fusion to create one of these Pokémon.

Below we take a look at the bonuses and cost for both Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam in Pokémon Go, alongside how Adventure Effects work.

The Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect can only be used by Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go. Due to this, the first step in using this Adventure Effect is fusing together Necrozma and Solgaleo. It allows you to evolve Pokémon whose evolution is tied to daytime hours whenever you like and causes Pokémon who typically only appear during the day to spawn in your location. Thanks to these abilities, it's a good Adventure Effect to use if you typically play Pokémon Go during the late hours. The Pokémon which Sunsteel Strike causes to spawn are: Tier One Helioptile. Pidgey

Yungoos

Yungoos

Cottonee Tier Two Helioptile

Tyrunt

Fomantis

Tyrunt

Fomantis

Solrock Tier Three Alolan Exeggutor Tier Four Rockruff Tier Five Rockruff with the ability evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc Thank you to sorros3 from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic Using Sunsteel Strike costs 3,000 Stardust and 3 Necrozma Candy for 10 minutes. You can increase this duration in 10 minute increments up to a maximum of two hours, which will cost you 36,000 Stardust and 36 Necrozma Candy. Sunsteel Strike's duration can be increased up to a maximum of 24 hours. That's if you're willing to part with 432,000 Stardust and 432 Necrozma Candy of course... At the time of writing, Dusk Mane Necrozma is also unable to learn Sunsteel Strike through either a Charged TM or Elite Charged TM. Instead, the Pokémon will automatically learn this move upon being fused. It's also important to note that Sunsteel Strike can not be used alongside another Adventure Effect, Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, the Mystery Box or the Coin Bag. Finally, Sunsteel Strike can be used in battle and has the following Power: Trainer Battles - 135 Power

- 135 Power Gyms and Raids - 230 Power