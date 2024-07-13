Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go
Will you seek the power of the day or night?
Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam are the Adventure Effects for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma retrospectively in Pokémon Go.
Adventure Effects provide additional useful bonuses to your time in Pokémon Go and were first introduced during Go Tour: Sinnoh in February 2024 with Roar of Time and Spacial Rend. While those Adventure Effects were focused around bending time and space, Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist offer you powers themed around night and day. (So we're bending time again really...)
Like the previous Adventure Effects each one is tied to a specific Pokémon - Sunsteel Strike for Dusk Mane Necrozma and Moongeist Beam for Dawn Wings Necrozma. Due to this, you'll need to use Fusion to create one of these Pokémon.
Below we take a look at the bonuses and cost for both Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam in Pokémon Go, alongside how Adventure Effects work.
On this page:
Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect bonuses and cost in Pokémon Go
The Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect can only be used by Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go. Due to this, the first step in using this Adventure Effect is fusing together Necrozma and Solgaleo.
It allows you to evolve Pokémon whose evolution is tied to daytime hours whenever you like and causes Pokémon who typically only appear during the day to spawn in your location. Thanks to these abilities, it's a good Adventure Effect to use if you typically play Pokémon Go during the late hours.
The Pokémon which Sunsteel Strike causes to spawn are:
Tier One
- Pidgey
- Yungoos
- Cottonee
Tier Two
- Helioptile
- Tyrunt
- Fomantis
- Solrock
Tier Three
- Alolan Exeggutor
Tier Four
- Rockruff
Tier Five
- Rockruff with the ability evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc
Thank you to sorros3 from reddit for the help with this information.
Using Sunsteel Strike costs 3,000 Stardust and 3 Necrozma Candy for 10 minutes. You can increase this duration in 10 minute increments up to a maximum of two hours, which will cost you 36,000 Stardust and 36 Necrozma Candy.
Sunsteel Strike's duration can be increased up to a maximum of 24 hours. That's if you're willing to part with 432,000 Stardust and 432 Necrozma Candy of course...
At the time of writing, Dusk Mane Necrozma is also unable to learn Sunsteel Strike through either a Charged TM or Elite Charged TM. Instead, the Pokémon will automatically learn this move upon being fused.
It's also important to note that Sunsteel Strike can not be used alongside another Adventure Effect, Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, the Mystery Box or the Coin Bag.
Finally, Sunsteel Strike can be used in battle and has the following Power:
- Trainer Battles - 135 Power
- Gyms and Raids - 230 Power
Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect bonuses and cost in Pokémon Go
The Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect can only be used by Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go. Thanks to this, you must first use Fusion on a Necrozma and Lunala to get this Pokémon and move.
Using Moongeist Beam lets you evolve Pokémon whose evolution is tied to the nighttime hours whenever you like. It will also cause Pokémon who typically spawn during the night to appear in your location no matter what the time of day will be. These abilities mean Moongeist Beam is a great Adventure Effect to use if you prefer to play Pokémon Go during the day.
Here are the Pokémon Moongeist Beam causes to spawn:
Tier One
- Alolan Rattata
- Clefairy
Tier Two
- Munna
- Amaura
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Lunatone
Tier Three
- Alolan Marowak
Tier Four
- Rockruff
Tier Five
- Rockruff which can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc
Thank you to Pandanoko-Fan137 from reddit for the help with this information.
Moongeist Beam costs 3,000 Stardust and 3 Necrozma Candy for 10 minutes. You can further increase its duration in 10 minute increments up to a maximum of two hours. It will cost you 36,000 Stardust and 36 Necrozma Candy for two hours.
You can then further increase Moongeist Beam's duration up to a maximum of 24 hours. Though you will need 432,000 Stardust and 432 Necrozma Candy first...
At the time of writing, Dawn Wings Necrozma is unable to learn Moongeist Beam through either a Charged TM or Elite Charged TM. It will, however, automatically learn this move upon being fused.
You also can't use Moongeist Beam alongside another Adventure Effect, Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, the Mystery Box or the Coin Bag.
Finally, Moongeist Beam can be used in battle and has the following Power:
- Trainer Battles - 135 Power
- Gyms and Raids - 230 Power
The Shared Skies Season and Go Fest 2024: Global is here! During Day One you can enjoy the rotating habitat hours, battle Necrozma in raids and catch regionally exclusive Pokémon like Maractus. Ticket holders can also catch a Marshadow in the Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper quest! Don't forget to redeem the codes for Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How to use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go
To use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go, you must first ensure you have a Pokémon which knows the move connected to that effect. In this case these Pokémon are Dusk Mane Necrozma for Sunsteel Strike and Dawn Wings Necrozma for Moongeist Beam. If, however, you want to use the other Adventure Effects you'll need Origin Forme Dialga for Roar of Time and Origin Forme Palkia for Spacial Rend.
Before we get properly started it's important to note that neither Sunsteel Strike or Moongeist Beam can be taught via a Charged TM nor an Elite Charged TM. Instead, Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will learn their Adventure Effects moves automatically after they're created via Fusion. This means you don't have to hunt down a specific Pokémon which knows this move.
You must also remember that you can only use one Adventure Effect at a time. So, if you've activated Sunsteel Strike to evolve a daytime Pokémon at night, you can't then use Moongeist Beam to increase the number of nighttime spawns appearing. Instead, you'll either have to wait for the Adventure Effect to finish or end it yourself to use another one. Thankfully, Pokémon Go will notify you when you attempt to use a second Adventure Effect, but it's worth keeping this rule in mind if you're planning on using the effects often.
With those rules established, let's take a look at how you use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go.
Step one is finding the Pokémon whose Adventure Effect you want to use in your Pokémon Storage. (Though, in the case of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, technically the first step is creating them via Fusion.) After finding the Pokémon, open their dedicated Summary page and scroll down until you find the Adventure Effect section beneath their moveset.
Pressing 'Use' will open the window where you decide how much Stardust and Necrozma Candy you want to spend on the Adventure Effect.
The more Stardust and Necrozma Candy you're willing to part with, the more time you'll have with this Adventure Effect. The timers for both Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam increase in 10 minute doses up to a maximum of two hours set. This time can be further increased to 24 hours in total. Though, extending the time to its limit will cost you a large amount of Stardust and Necrozma Candy so, if you're planning on doing this, we highly recommend ensuring you can make the most out of the Adventure Effect to ensure you're not wasting resources.
After setting how long the Adventure Effect will last for, simply press 'Use' again and watch a little cutscene of your Pokémon using the move. Congrats - the Adventure Effect is now live and you're able to enjoy its bonuses freely! At least for now anyways as the on-screen timer will tick down to mark the passing of the effect's duration.
Good luck using Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam!