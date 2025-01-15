Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's final chapter brings game to a "cheap" end

Rocksteady has released the final piece of content for its beleaguered live-service game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Back in December, the studio confirmed the fourth season would be the game's last, and now its final chapter has been released. Season four, chapter eight went live last night, and in the process wrapped up the story of Harley Quinn and her fellow band of misfits as they sought to stop the conniving Brainiac from causing mishap here, there and everywhere.

It also gave players clarification on exactly what was going on with DC's heroes, such as Batman. Please be aware of spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season four, episode eight below.

The final chapter of the game closes with a 2D animated cinematic narrated by Harley Quinn, revealing that - shocker - those members of the Justice League that were popped off earlier in the game were in fact clones. So yes, the actual Batman is still alive and well. In fact, it is the caped crusader who delivers that final blow to Brainiac. The mini bombs that were implanted in the Suicide Squad's heads at the start of the game are then disabled, and Brainiac gets delivered to Waller.

However, many players are, alas, pretty disappointed by how the ending of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ultimately played out.

"What was the point of the game if they are all alive," reads one comment on a video showcasing the final scenes. Another added: "Because of some small clues, the Justice League not actually being dead was teased since the launch of the game. However this still feels cheap as hell."

Some are more forgiving than others, though. "Honestly that's all I care about is seeing (Batman Alive)," one wrote. Another reasoned given some of the backlash Rocksteady faced early on in the game's life, bringing the Justice League back from the supposed dead was a good move.

You can check out the ending of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League below.

While it won't be receiving any new content from here on, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will still remain playable in both online and the recently released offline mode, Rocksteady has said.

"All online features will continue to be available after Season 4, so players will still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content. An offline mode will also be available as part of the Season 4 update, giving players the option to experience the main campaign and all seasonal story mission content without an internet connection," reads the season's FAQ page. The developer added any remaining LutherCoin will "continue to be available after Season 4", while also confirming the in-game store will also continue to function.

Image credit: Rocksteady

Soon after release, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels admitted Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had "fallen short" of its expectations. Warner Bros. went on to attribute a $200m revenue loss to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A report then followed, which stated a culture of perfectionism, an ill-suited genre pivot, and a constantly shifting vision were key reasons for the live-service game's failure.

Just before the end of 2024, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer suffered another round of layoffs.