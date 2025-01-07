Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady hit by end-of-year layoffs

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady has quietly suffered another round of layoffs, this time just before the end of 2024.

Half a dozen staff impacted by the redundancies have spoken to Eurogamer to confirm the job losses, under condition of anonymity to protect their careers.

Roles impacted include members of Rocksteady's programming and artist teams, as well as more QA staff.

The job losses follow an earlier round of redundancies at Rocksteady that Eurogamer first reported back in September, when the company's QA team was nearly halved in size from 33 to 15 people. One staff member made redundant at the time said they had discovered they'd lost their job in the middle of their paternity leave.

Eurogamer has contacted Warner Bros. for comment on this latest round of layoffs, but has so far not received a response. The publisher previously did not publicly acknowledge September's layoffs, either.

2024 was a difficult year for Rocksteady, as the company continued to support Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with the remainder of its post-launch content schedule despite low player numbers.

Warner Bros. previously said it had lost around $200m (£160m) on the game. Currently, it's unclear what Rocksteady will work on next.

In early December, the developer acknowledged it would not continue updating Suicide Squad with any new content in 2025, though servers will remain online for the forseeable future.

The commercial failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has seen staff lose jobs on the other side of the pond, also. December also saw job losses at Batman: Arkham Origins and Gotham Knights studio Warner Bros. Games Montreal, where 99 jobs were reportedly eliminated. The majority of these positions are believed to have been supporting Rocksteady with additional content for Suicide Squad.