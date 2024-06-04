Suda51 says he doesn't know if we'll ever see No More Heroes' Travis Touchdown again

Legendary game designer Goichi "Suda51" Suda has said he doesn't know if the world will ever see No More Heroes or its star Travis Touchdown again, following the launch of 2021's climactic No More Heroes 3.

Speaking to Eurogamer ahead of his appearance at MomoCon 2024 last month, No More Heroes creator and director Suda acknowledged that the rights to the No More Heroes series remain with Japanese game publisher Marvelous rather than his own studio Grasshopper Manufacture.

"Honestly, not even I know that," Suda51 told Eurogamer, when asked if No More Heroes and Travis Touchdown would ever return. "Of course I'd love to see him again, but to be honest it's simply not my call to make."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Hotel Barcelona announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

No More Heroes 3 was designed as a game to cap off the series so far, with Marvelous otherwise focused on its own franchises, such as Rune Factory, Story of Seasons and Daemon X Machina.

Suda51, meanwhile, is currently busy building Hotel Barcelona, a collaboration between his Grasshopper Manufacture studio and Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, of Deadly Premonition fame.

"A long time ago, before Covid, we did an event in Shibuya where Swery was a guest. We just kinda started talking about doing a collaboration of some sort," Suda51 said of how work on Hotel Barcelona began. "The idea came up, Swery liked it, and he basically brought it all the way to development, and well, now it's a thing.

"Swery is acting as both director and producer and is doing most of the work; I just kinda started it up with him at beginning. But Swery is having a lot of fun making it, and I'm having a lot of fun giving input here and there, etc. I'm extremely happy to be involved as co-creator."

Fans of Grasshopper's earlier work at least have two other launches to look forward to: remasters of both Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadows of the Damned.