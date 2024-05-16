Stumble Guys codes for May 2024
Fancy giving someone else a reward?
Stumble Guys codes allow you to show a little support for your favourite content creators. The downside, however, is that they don't provide you with any rewards.
Similar to Fortnite's Support-A-Creator codes, using a Stumble Guys code will allow your chosen creator to receive a small monetary kickback when you purchase anything from the in-game store for a limited period of time.
It's important to remember that you're not the one rewarded when you use a Stumble Guys code. If you're still interested though, we've listed the Stumble Guys codes below alongside looking at how to redeem Stumble Guys codes.
On this page:
Stumble Guys codes
Here are the Stumble Guys codes for May 2024:
- 5B4GEK2X
- Alpharad
- BABYYODA
- CREATIVE
- EMPER
- MADALIN
- MTMSAMU
- RaxoR
- sparx
- TEAMLUKAS
- yes
How to redeem Stumble Guys codes
To redeem Stumble Guys codes, you first need to open the 'Shop' from the main game menu, which can be found in the top left-hand corner.
From there, you can either scroll to the very end of the right-hand side of the Shop screen or simply press 'Extras' to be sent to the 'Support A Creator' section immediately. With that out of the way, all you have to do now is press 'Enter Code' and, well, enter one of the codes we've listed above before pressing 'Support'.
If you receive a message saying the code is invalid, you've either entered the code incorrectly or it has expired.
If you've entered the code successfully, then the 'Support A Creator' box will look similar to the screenshot below. It will now include the name of the creator you're supporting alongside a timer, usually counting down for two weeks, marking when you'll stop supporting them. If you want to stop doing this before the timer runs out, simply press the 'Stop' button.
Good luck in Stumble Guys!