Students can meet with over 60 studios and 3000+ devs at next year's free Guildford.Games Festival

Guildford.Games Ltd – a not-for-profit initiative introduced to "showcase the local industry and bring the concentrated, creative talent within Guildford to the attention of the world" – has confirmed its 2024 event will kick off on 16th February 2024.

Describing Guildford as "The Hollywood of Games", the festival – which will be "completely free to attend" – offers students and budding developers alike the chance to meet over 60 individual established studios and 3000+ developers "without impacting their finances [...] at a time where funds may be scarce".

Games PR & Marketing - Stefano Petrullo from Renaissance PR at Guildford Games Festival 2020.

Attendees will be able to attend interactive exhibitions, industry panels, and watch keynote speeches from "luminaries in gaming".

Companies confirmed to be attending include EA, Glowmade, Media Molecule, Supermassive Games, and Two Point Studios, all of whom are also sponsoring the festival.

"The Guildford.Games Festival isn't just about celebrating the present; it's about nurturing the future of gaming," a press statement explains. "The Festival dedicates significant efforts to support and empower budding developers, providing opportunities, guidance, and mentorship to help aspiring talents pave their paths into the gaming industry.

"Festival goers will be welcome to speak with developers manning the plethora of stands around the event and attend informative panels and talks from our sponsors and GU based studios. The Festival will also host Portfolio Reviews, where attendees can bring their portfolios to be looked over by our sponsors/established developers as well as recruitment agency Amiqus. This year’s sponsors include Supermassive Games, Two Point Studios, Glowmade, and EA/Criterion to name but a few!"

To secure your ticket, head on over to Eventbrite.