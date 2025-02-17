Street Fighter vs Mortal Kombat will finally be possible, in Fortnite

Characters from Mortal Kombat will finally be able to square up against Street Fighter legends such as Ryu, Chun-Li and Guile - within Fortnite.

Epic Games' ever-popular battle royale will be the first video game to officially feature characters from both fighting game franchises, when Mortal Kombat crosses over with Fortnite next season.

The announcement that Mortal Kombat would feature in Fortnite came via artwork teasing the game's next battle pass character line-up - in which ice ninja Sub-Zero will star.

Step forward and state your name. Except you, Sub-Zero. We know who you are...

Street Fighter characters have already been part of Fortnite for several years, of course - with Ryu and Chun-Li added as Shop skins back in February 2021, before their fellow fighters Cammy, Guile, Blanka and Sakura all arrived a short time after.

Fortnite even paid tribute to Mortal Kombat during this weekend's eye-catching mini live event, which featured a fight to the death between antihero Daigo and demon boss Hunter X.

The showdown, a culmination of Fortnite Chapter 6's story so far, included a moment where Daigo appeared to have been skewered by Hunter X's sword - though there was no Fatality here. Instead, the masked fighter fought back, ultimately appearing to defeat Hunter X for good after slicing off his arm. You can watch the full event below:

Fortnite being Fortnite, of course, there is no blood - or any realistic-looking violence at all. So, it will be interesting to see the extent to which Mortal Kombat's famously gory antics get translated here.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is set to arrive later this week, on 21st February, and feature a criminals theme. Other new character skins are set to include a giant pickle.