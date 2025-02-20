Street Fighter film gets new director, still set for 2026

The live-action Street Fighter film now has a new director: Kitao Sakurai.

Capcom is "deeply involved with the adaptation" reports The Hollywood Reporter, and it's still set to release on 20th March 2026.

The Japanese-American filmmaker most recently directed Netflix film Bad Trip starring comedian Eric André. Sakurai also wrote, directed and exec produced The Eric André Show.

Sakurai also isn't a stranger to video game adaptations, having directed several episodes of the Twisted Metal TV show. He was also exec producer on the second season of Netflix show Beef, and directed several episodes of forthcoming Amazon series Butterfly.

Legendary will co-develop and co-produce the film alongside Capcom.

A previous incarnation of the film was set to be helmed by Australian twin filmmakers and YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, known for the horror film Talk to Me. Last June the pair left the project with scheduling partly to blame.

Little else is known about the film, though Capcom's involvement will hopefully ensure its authenticity. I'm sure we can expect the likes of Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li to feature.

Of course, it's by no means the first Street Fighter film adaptation, following the infamous 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue.

The Street Fighter film will be up against its traditional rival, Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat 2, a direct sequel to the 2021 film, is "coming soon" but expected in October this year. Last week we got a look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in a new film poster.