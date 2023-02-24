If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6's Cammy has a super move ripped straight from the Street Fighter 2 animated movie

Crunchy roll.

Street Fighter 6 Cammy
Capcom

Last night, during Sony's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Capcom revealed first looks at three Street Fighter 6 characters: Zangief, Lily and Cammy.

It's fair to say Cammy's reveal has drawn the most attention from the Street Fighter community. The popular British special forces operative has a new look for Street Fighter 6, which is going down well with fans, with more than a few nods to previous iterations of the character.

My favourite reference is to the much-loved 1994 Street Fighter 2 animated movie, which saw Cammy handstand on a goon's shoulders, snap their neck, then drop down for a crunching leg attack (that last bit always felt like overkill to me - he's already dead, Cammy!).

In the Street Fighter 6 reveal video, we see one of Cammy's super attacks is a direct replica of the attack from the animated movie:

One of Cammy's SF6 Supers references the SF2 Animated Movies
by u/Shreeder4092 in StreetFighter

The references don't stop there. As the Street Fighter community has noticed, Cammy's jacket straps fall in such a way as to ape her classic twin braids from Super Street Fighter 2.

A really cool detail about SF6 Cammy is how her jacket straps evoker her classic twin braids.
by u/badgeometry in StreetFighter

And there's more...

Cammy's choker game from the SF2V anime returns in SF6!
by u/HeavyNorseSFGB in StreetFighter

And... even more...

Cammy thirst trap
by u/BubbaX34 in StreetFighter

Street Fighter 6's 18-strong launch roster of playable characters is now announced. Here's the list in full:

  • Zangief
  • Lily
  • Cammy
  • Ryu
  • Chun-Li
  • Luke
  • Jamie
  • Guile
  • Kimberly
  • Juri
  • Ken
  • Blanka
  • Dhalsim
  • E. Honda
  • Dee Jay
  • Manon
  • Marisa
  • JP

Anyone take your fancy (apart from Cammy, obviously)?

