Street Fighter 6's Cammy has a super move ripped straight from the Street Fighter 2 animated movie
Crunchy roll.
Last night, during Sony's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Capcom revealed first looks at three Street Fighter 6 characters: Zangief, Lily and Cammy.
It's fair to say Cammy's reveal has drawn the most attention from the Street Fighter community. The popular British special forces operative has a new look for Street Fighter 6, which is going down well with fans, with more than a few nods to previous iterations of the character.
My favourite reference is to the much-loved 1994 Street Fighter 2 animated movie, which saw Cammy handstand on a goon's shoulders, snap their neck, then drop down for a crunching leg attack (that last bit always felt like overkill to me - he's already dead, Cammy!).
In the Street Fighter 6 reveal video, we see one of Cammy's super attacks is a direct replica of the attack from the animated movie:
One of Cammy's SF6 Supers references the SF2 Animated Movies
by u/Shreeder4092 in StreetFighter
The references don't stop there. As the Street Fighter community has noticed, Cammy's jacket straps fall in such a way as to ape her classic twin braids from Super Street Fighter 2.
A really cool detail about SF6 Cammy is how her jacket straps evoker her classic twin braids.
by u/badgeometry in StreetFighter
And there's more...
Cammy's choker game from the SF2V anime returns in SF6!
by u/HeavyNorseSFGB in StreetFighter
And... even more...
Cammy thirst trap
by u/BubbaX34 in StreetFighter
Street Fighter 6's 18-strong launch roster of playable characters is now announced. Here's the list in full:
- Zangief
- Lily
- Cammy
- Ryu
- Chun-Li
- Luke
- Jamie
- Guile
- Kimberly
- Juri
- Ken
- Blanka
- Dhalsim
- E. Honda
- Dee Jay
- Manon
- Marisa
- JP
Anyone take your fancy (apart from Cammy, obviously)?