Street Fighter 6's Cammy has a super move ripped straight from the Street Fighter 2 animated movie

Last night, during Sony's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Capcom revealed first looks at three Street Fighter 6 characters: Zangief, Lily and Cammy.

It's fair to say Cammy's reveal has drawn the most attention from the Street Fighter community. The popular British special forces operative has a new look for Street Fighter 6, which is going down well with fans, with more than a few nods to previous iterations of the character.

My favourite reference is to the much-loved 1994 Street Fighter 2 animated movie, which saw Cammy handstand on a goon's shoulders, snap their neck, then drop down for a crunching leg attack (that last bit always felt like overkill to me - he's already dead, Cammy!).

In the Street Fighter 6 reveal video, we see one of Cammy's super attacks is a direct replica of the attack from the animated movie:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The references don't stop there. As the Street Fighter community has noticed, Cammy's jacket straps fall in such a way as to ape her classic twin braids from Super Street Fighter 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And there's more...

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And... even more...

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Street Fighter 6's 18-strong launch roster of playable characters is now announced. Here's the list in full:

Zangief

Lily

Cammy

Ryu

Chun-Li

Luke

Jamie

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

Blanka

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Dee Jay

Manon

Marisa

JP

Anyone take your fancy (apart from Cammy, obviously)?