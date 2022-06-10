Street Fighter 6 characters list, and every confirmed fighter so far

Street Fighter 6 has finally been revealed, with a whole new theme and roster of fighters for fighting game fans to enjoy.

With Street Fighter 6, Capcom has reimagined fan favourite fighters, and even created new ones to add into the mix. We don't have a full character list confirmed by Capcom yet, but there's been five showcased so far.

You'll find info on each of the five Street Fighter 6 characters revealed so far in this guide. As new ones are announced, updates will be added. Start reading up on each character to get an edge on the competition at launch.

On this page:

Street Fighter 6 confirmed characters list

So far, Capcom has revealed five fighters for Street Fighter 6. Some have appeared in the series before, while one of them is brand new to the arena. You'll find info and key art for each below. Here's the confirmed roster for Street Fighter 6 so far:

Ryu

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Guile

We're sure to hear more on the full roster for Street Fighter 6 in the lead up to launch in 2023. As more characters are revealed, we'll add them here.

Ryu

Ryu in Street Fighter 6 (image credit: Capcom).

Let's start of with Ryu, who Street Fighter fans will know very well indeed. He's been confirmed for Street Fighter 6. Here's his bio from the official site:

'Ever training, this martial artist seeks true strength. Well-mannered and sincere, Ryu travels the globe in search of worthy opponents. Having overcome the Satsui no Hado, he now seeks yet greater heights.'

Not much has been revealed as to Ryu's moveset or style in Street Fighter 6 yet, but we do know that he hates spiders, and likes martial arts (according to his bio, apparently).

Luke

Luke in Street Fighter 6 (image credit: Capcom).

Luke was the final fighter added to Street Fighter 5, so it's great to have him back for the sequel. Here's his bio:

'A contractor for a PMC, Luke uses his elite military background to teach mixed martial arts. His days off are spent eating junk food, playing video games, and fighting, but make no mistake—Luke plays to win.'

He apparently hates horror games, and loves travelling, PC games, and wacky t-shirts. Hopefully we'll get to see more of this fighter very soon!

Jamie

Jamie in Street Fighter 6 (image credit: Capcom).

Jamie is the first brand new fighter to be revealed for Street Fighter 6. He's got some serious visual flair and style to his fighting, with acrobatic spins and a great swagger to his kicks. Here's his bio:

'This self-styled Chinatown peacekeeper aspires to the example set by Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. An expert dancer, Jamie places justice and friendship above all else, defending his town with martial skill.'

In terms of likes and dislikes, Jamie hates being lectured, and arrogance. He does love his grandmother though, as well as dancing and Yun, Yang.

Chun-Li

Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6 (image credit: Capcom).

Chun-Li doesn't really need an introduction, as she is surely one of the most iconic fighting game characters of all time. She's back for Street Fighter 6, with a new look and her signature massive kicking abilities. Here's her bio:

'A former high-kicking ICPO agent, Chun-Li looks after Li-Fen, a victim of the Black Moon Incident. With Shadaloo sundered, she now runs kung fu classes, and has become a well-loved member of the local community.'

Interestingly, Chun-Li loves shopping with Li-Fen, and days off. She hates crime and indecisiveness.

Guile

Guile in Street Fighter 6 (image credit: Capcom).

Guile is the most recent character to be shown off, having been unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2022. He's back with the same hairstyle he's been rocking for decades, and looks to have lost none of his brutality since the last game. Here's his bio:

'A US Air Force pilot who fights for his country, Guile succeeded in dismantling Shadaloo and avenging his friend Charlie. He enjoys living the family man life, but new battlefields await him.'

Guile hates secretive people and layabouts, but enjoys walking his dog and watching sports. Maybe a bit of soccer?

Street Fighter 6 leaked character roster

About a week before the full game reveal, leaked images and videos were found reportedly showing the full Street Fighter 6 character roster. 22 characters were contained within the leaks, and Capcom even commented on them:

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 4, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, these leaks have not been officially confirmed, and should be treated with caution. At the very least however, they do give us an idea as to the kind of characters that Street Fighter 6 may have at launch. Fighters like Honda, Blanka and Dhalsim all feature in the leak. If they're true, fans will be very happy to see their favourite fighters return.

As we get closer to the launch of Street Fighter 6 we will no doubt hear more on the full character roster. For now, read our article on the Capcom Presents presentation that's happening next week. Maybe we'll see another fighter then?