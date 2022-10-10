Streamer breaks back in two places in foam pit stand at TwitchCon San Diego

A streamer broke her back in two places at a reportedly unsafe stand at TwitchCon San Diego.

The stand, a collaboration between Lenovo and Intel, consisted of a Gladiators-style battle over a foam pit.

However, several streamers were seriously injured at the stand, including Adriana Chechik who confirmed on Twitter she'll be having surgery to recover.

"Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support," the streamer and adult performer tweeted following the event.

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

A video of the incident has gone viral, shared by streamer Jake Lucky, which shows Chechik jumping off the platform into the foam pit.

"I can't get up," she says, followed by workers at the booth downplaying it saying "no no she's fine" and "she lives in the pit now". Beware the video below makes for uncomfortable viewing.

Probably the most painful thing I've seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

Several other streamers were also injured and hospitalised due to the stand, which attendees reportedly noted was simply not deep enough.

LockVaness dislocated a knee and sprained an ankle at the stand and has tweeted since to say "I will never be able to trust Twitch at another convention in my entire life".

I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life.

I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life.

Here's how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth: pic.twitter.com/uZjfkgRyWr — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 10, 2022

Another streamer was seen receiving medical attention for an ankle injury.

2nd streamer to break something this #TwitchCon2022 :\ pic.twitter.com/4C4p1ii1iy — Logiiiic (@Logiiiic_) October 9, 2022

Attendees said the pit remained open despite injuries, with Chechik questioning why it was open a second day. A spokesperson for Lenovo confirmed to Kotaku that the pit was later closed and that it will "work with event organisers to look into the incidents".

Eurogamer has contacted Twitch for comment.