Stranger of Paradise Trials of the Dragon King DLC coming in July

It’s never gonna give you up.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins has DLC coming 20th July.

Trials of the Dragon King will include a number of additional missions, seemingly focused on Bahamut.

Square Enix has released a new teaser trailer and updated its website.

Trials of the Dragon King trailer.

Trials of the Dragon King is the first story-based DLC for the game and is included in its season pass.

The DLC also contains new jobs, weapons, accessories and a category of equipment.

Amusingly, a little cock up meant the embedded video on the website instead linked to Rick Astley's song Never Gonna Give You Up.

The main game may feature an awkward rendition of My Way, but the Rick Astley 80s classic seems a step too far.

The blunder has since been fixed, but it seems Chaos still reigns.

