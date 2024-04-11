Today's Strands hints and answers for Friday 12th April

Are the theme words and Spangram not treating you kindly today? Then we can help with the Strands answers for today, 12th April.

If you're new to Strands, your goal with this particular New York Times daily puzzle is to find all of the theme words and a 'Spangram' in a wordsearch-like grid. All of the regular words relate to this Spangram, which is a word, or phrase, that you also have to find within the wordsearch.

To help you narrow down the theme and guess the related words, there is a theme sentence provided. With this clue, you then have to find all of the correct words that relate to it. The only catch is that your letters must be beside each other, so it's easier to find words than in a regular wordsearch, as you can switch to any direction, but this also makes it more difficult to find the exact theme words, as there are so many options.

Thankfully, there is a hint system. For every word you submit that isn't a theme word or Spangram, you make progress towards unlocking a hint. Once you unlock one, you can then press the hint button and the outline of a correct theme word will be highlighted.

It's also important to note that Strands is currently in its beta stage, so some of these rules might change in the future upon its full release.

Hints for today's Strands answer

Instead of going straight to the answers, you might only need a few clues to help you get all theme words and the Spangram, so here's some hints for today's Strands:

Today's theme hint 'You can say that again!' refers to words that are made up of the two exact same syllables.

The Spangram starts on the first line, ends on the last line, and is 10 letters long.

In total, there are three four-letter, three six-letter, and one eight-letter theme words to find in today's Strands.

The eight-letter word is a food product that starts on the right side of the third row and ends with the 'S' on the seventh row.

One of the six-letter words means something is softly spoken, and it starts in the middle of the second row and ends with the 'R' on the fifth row.

Strands answers for 12th April

Here's the Strands answers for today:

TUTU

MAMA

GOGO

MURMUR

POMPOM

CANCAN

COUSCOUS

Today's Strands Spangram is 'REPETITION'.

Image credit: The New York Times.

This was a fun one to work out today, as it's more about spotting repeating word groups than it is about trying to fit them into a category you might not be familiar with. Once we got 'TUTU' and 'GOGO', we figured out the theme and solved this one pretty quickly. Hopefully the clues above helped you solve today's Strands too!

