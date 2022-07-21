How to stop the music at the Rave Cave in FortniteI just don’t like this song.
Stop the music at the Rave Cave is one of the Weekly challenges released during Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
To complete this Fortnite challenge, you’ll need to visit the Rave Cave and become the ultimate party ruiner by smashing up some speakers.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.
How to stop the music at the Rave Cave in Fortnite
The easiest way to complete this Fortnite challenge - firmly stopping the music - is to destroy the DJ decks and speakers on the stage by the dance floor in the Rave Cave.
These objects can be quickly accessed by entering the Rave Cave by its main northern entrance and can be easily seen as you enter the location.
Since both the speakers and the DJ deckers are all considered separate objects, destroying all three with either a gun or melee weapon will quickly complete this Fortnite challenge.
If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, visit our pages on the Battle Pass, how to get XP fast, where to purchase an Exotic weapon, how to unlock Indiana Jones, the Vibin’ quests and how to ride animals.