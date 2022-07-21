If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to stop the music at the Rave Cave in Fortnite

I just don’t like this song.
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Published on

Stop the music at the Rave Cave is one of the Weekly challenges released during Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete this Fortnite challenge, you’ll need to visit the Rave Cave and become the ultimate party ruiner by smashing up some speakers.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

How to stop the music at the Rave Cave in Fortnite

The easiest way to complete this Fortnite challenge - firmly stopping the music - is to destroy the DJ decks and speakers on the stage by the dance floor in the Rave Cave.

These objects can be quickly accessed by entering the Rave Cave by its main northern entrance and can be easily seen as you enter the location.

Where to stop the music in the Rave Cave.

Since both the speakers and the DJ deckers are all considered separate objects, destroying all three with either a gun or melee weapon will quickly complete this Fortnite challenge.

