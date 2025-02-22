Still more NetEase studios like Quantic and Grasshopper at risk as firm reportedly seeks buyers

NetEase is reportedly pulling back on its international game investments.

The Chinese megacorp's backtrack commenced at the end of last year when it cut jobs and/or "paused" productions at Worlds Untold, Jar of Sparks, and Liquid Sword, but now Game File reports the company is "actively shopping around more of its non-Chinese studios" in the hope of divestiture.

Sources talking to Game File under the promise of anonymity claim NetEase plans to divest itself of the majority of its overseas teams. If they can't secure a buyer, studios like Quantic Dream and Grasshopper Manufacture could face closure.

Other studios at risk include Anchor Point, GPTRACK50, Jackalyptic Games, Nagoshi, Pincool, Rebel Wolves, Skybox Labs, Studio Flare, T-Minus Zero Entertainment, and more.

NetEase declined to comment formally but told Game File: "All studios and projects are in constant review and evaluation, and NetEase will determine changes needed to be made throughout that process".

Earlier this week, NetEase cut jobs at its US-based Marvel Rivals creative team, despite the game's significant success, claiming the decision was made to "optimise development efficiency". It also insisted it "has not wavered in its global expansion plans" amid reports it's unloading "as much as all" of its overseas game companies due to rising costs.

Yesterday, Matt reported that Marvel Rivals - which has been a huge success for publisher NetEase since its launch last year - reportedly almost didn't make it to release as its CEO objected to paying Disney for the use of its characters.