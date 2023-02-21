If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stellaris' First Contact story pack DLC gets March release date

Revamped Observation, cloaking, and more.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

Sci-fi strategy game Stellaris' latest Story Pack DLC, First Contact, now has a release date and will rolling out the red carpet for new galactic guests on 14th March.

Story Packs, if you're unfamiliar, are mid-sized expansions designed to expand Stellaris' narrative potential, and First Contact will be game's fifth, following on from Leviathans, Synthetic Dawn, Distant Stars, and Ancient Relics.

This time around, the focus is on the experiences of pre-FTL civilisations, both from their point of view and the perspective of their observers. To that end, First Contact introduces a revamped Observation system bringing in elements of civilisation Awareness, Diplomacy, and Espionage, plus Insights that can be learned by observing civilisations uncorrupted by the wider galaxy.

Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Release Date Announcement Trailer.

Additionally, the DLC introduces cloaking technology that can equipped to military and civilian ships to slip by foes undetected or to catch them unawares, and it also works on observation posts for those wanting to survey their neighbours in secret.

Finally, First Contact adds three new, narrative-focused species Origins: Payback, Broken Shackles, and Fear of the Dark. The first two are described as "challenging" Origins, revolving around the struggles of empires against the oppressive Minamar Specialised Industries, while Fear of the Dark is said to examine the fine line between paranoia and prudence.

First Contact will cost £12.79 when it comes to Steam on 14th March, and it launches alongside Stellaris' free 3.7 "Canis Minor" update.

Tagged With
