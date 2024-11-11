Stellar Blade's Nier: Automata DLC drops later this month

Stellar Blade's next DLC is a "fantastic" collaboration with Nier: Automata and it's set to release on 20th November.

In a post published on the PlayStation Blog, Shift Up technical director and CTO, DongKi Lee, stated Nier had "significantly inspired" Stellar Blade, and the collaboration between Stellar Blade's director Kim Hyung Tae and Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro was "marked by mutual respect and creativity" and "led to this successful outcome".

"In the center of all this is Emil (voiced by Maii Kadowaki), the strange character from Nier: Automata," Lee wrote. "Emil's Shop makes a surprise appearance in the world of Stellar Blade where eleven different collaboration-special items will be available. Items that intertwine the best of both games, leading you to a more enriched world."

There's more to come, too, including a new patch that introduces four new costumes and a new accessory, Symbol of Legacy, which changes the appearance and presentation of the Tachy Mode.

You'll also be able to give Eve a haircut - a new "no ponytail" option is incoming - as well as an all-new photo mode for which Eve can pose with her pals.

Sony and developer Shift Up are being sued by Louisiana-based film production company Stellarblade, which is alleging trademark infringement following the release of this year's PS5 action-adventure Stellar Blade.

Our Jessica liked the game when it launched earlier this year, celebrating its "moreish combat and bizarrely appealing lack of personality" in Eurogamer's Stellar Blade review.