Stellar Blade gets confirmed PC release and Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC

Stellar Blade has a PC release on the way, due in June this year with additional content.

The sci-fi action game released last year on PS5 and has proven to be a massive success for its developer Shift Up.

A PC release was expected, though not yet dated, with the company stating in its latest financial results earlier this week it expects the PC release to exceed sales of those on console.

"We are particularly observing trends such as the significant expansion of the single-player action game market in the Asian gaming industry," it said, likely alluding to the success of Black Myth: Wukong.

The additional content from the above trailer will probably be the various updates added to the game since release, including the Nier: Automata DLC, photo mode, and perhaps its Christmas-themed update.

What's also coming, though, is a Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC on console, and presumably PC too. It's set to arrive in June alongside the PC release.

That's Shift Up's other big franchise - a free-to-play mobile game with gacha mechanics - so it's no surprise to see them crossover here. It looks like it will include new playable levels, as well as new costumes (of course!).