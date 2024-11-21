Emil in Stellar Blade is a vendor you can purchase exclusive items from in exchange for Stellar Tears as part of the NieR:Automata DLC.

Emil sells outfits and accessories, as well as hairstyles, for EVE and friends - there's even a new look for the drone waiting for you. However, before you can even think of buying anything from this Stellar Blade vendor you need to find Emil as they really don't like sitting still.

Without further ado, here's where to find Emil's location in Stellar Blade and how to access their shop.

Stellar Blade Emil location

In Stellar Blade Emil regularly appears near the Junkyard Supply camp and the waypoint south-east of the Hidden Path supply camp in Wasteland. They can appear near other camps and waypoints but we've found that Emil will spawn most frequently if you fast travel to the Junkyard camp.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Emil also can regularly appear by the Tetrapod's landing site in the Great Desert area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

It's worth noting that Emil can spawn almost anywhere over these two areas, however the ones listed above are where we've managed to frequently find them.

How to access Emil's Shop in Stellar Blade

Finding Emil is the first issue, the next one is actually getting them to stop so you can access their shop. To do this, you need to shoot Emil as they're zooming around to make them crash (it sounds mean but it gets them to stop).

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Once they've crashed you can use R2 to talk to them. However, be careful, if enemies spot you and attack the crashed Emil then their shop will explode. If this happens, you'll need to fast travel away from the area then go back again to get them to respawn (we're speaking from experience).

When you start to talk to Emil you'll be able to access their shop and purchase the items within it for Stellar Tears.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Here's everything Emil sells and how much each item costs:

YoRHa No.2 Type B Uniform - 2 Stellar Tears

- 2 Stellar Tears YorHa Uniform 1 - 2 Stellar Tears

- 2 Stellar Tears Yorha Unofficial Ceremonial Attire - 2 Stellar Tears

- 2 Stellar Tears YoRHa Type A No.2 Uniform - 2 Stellar Tears

- 2 Stellar Tears Pod 042 Pack - 1 Stellar Tear

- 1 Stellar Tear Battle Goggles - 1 Stellar Tear

- 1 Stellar Tear Emil's Head - 1 Stellar Tear

- 1 Stellar Tear YoRHa No.9 Type S Uniform - 1 Stellar Tear

- 1 Stellar Tear YoRha No.2 Type B Style - 1 Stellar Tear

- 1 Stellar Tear White Fox Mask Style - 1 Stellar Tear

- 1 Stellar Tear YoRHa Type A No.2 Style - 1 Stellar Tear

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Once you've bought everything on offer at Emil's shop they'll say goodbye and speed off into the distance, farewell Emil...

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content then check out our pages showing you how to unlock photo mode and our page listing all outfits too.