Stellar Tears in Stellar Blade are a set of collectibles you can obtain if you've purchased the NieR:Automata DLC. You need them to be able to purchase the exclusive DLC items from Emil's shop.

There are, at the time of writing, only two regions you can find these collectibles in while exploring Eidos-7 in Stellar Blade - the Wasteland and Great Desert. Just like looking for the Can locations, you'll need to do some exploring to find them but remember they can't be collected if you're in combat.

Without further ado, here's how to find all Stellar Tear locations in Stellar Blade.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stellar Blade All Stellar Tear locations

There are a total of 15 Stellar Tears to find in Stellar Blade and they're split over the Wasteland and Great Desert areas, you can find all of the Stellar Tear locations below split by area:

All Wasteland Stellar Tear locations in Stellar Blade

There are eight Stellar Tears in the Wasteland area of Stellar Blade. Here's a map showing you each location and we'll go into more detail about how to reach each one below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear One

To find the first tear head north of the Western Great Canyon supply camp and you should see some climbing holds on the side of the cliff in the distance in front of you. Climb up these until you reach the top.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

At the top follow the path around until it brings you to some branches sticking out the side of the cliff. Swing along the two in front of you, making sure to jump and dash if needed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

When you're on the second branch, swing and jump to the one that's in front of you to the left (there's a little ledge near it if that's easier). From this lonely branch look opposite you and you'll see a ledge. Jump and dash over to this.

Then, look to the left and you should see another very narrow ledge against the cliff here - jump over to this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

From here, you'll see another stick coming out of the wall and a ledge behind it. We managed to bypass the branch and just double jump over to the ledge.

Once on the ledge here, you should have another branch that will make you face the large area opposite you. Now, swing using this branch and at the top of the swing jump across to the gap. When it looks like you won't make it and EVE begins to fall, use dash with circle to get across.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Opposite you on the cliff wall should be more climbing holds, use these to get to the top of the cliff and then head to the left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Keep following the path here until you reach a bridge - at this bridge look to the right and down to the area slightly below you, you should see the Stellar Tear here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Two

To find the second Stellar Tear in the Wasteland you need to head for the large boat ruins in the south-west corner of the map. We found it easiest to fast travel to the Solar Tower Ruins camp then head south from here - you can easily spot the ship that way.

When you're at the ship, take out any enemies that stand in your way and stand so you're facing it. Walk along the outside of the ship until you come to the end on the left and you should find the Stellar Tear on the ground here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Three

To find the third Stellar Tear in the Wasteland you need to head to the cave north of the Solar Tower. We found it easiest to fast travel to the Solar Tower Ruins camp and heading north west from there.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Head into the cave and look directly opposite you at the bottom of the path at the water's edge, you should see the glint of the Stellar Tear on a platform opposite you. Swim over here to retrieve it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Four

To find the fourth Stellar Tear in the Wasteland head to the Solar Tower on the west side of the map. We found it easiest to fast travel to the Solar Tower Ruins camp and head to the tower from there.

Fortunately, this one is really simple - go to the solar tower and face the front of it. Then, head to the right and follow the outer edge of the solar panels surrounding the tower until you find the Stellar Tear on the ground.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Five

The fifth Stellar Tear in the Wasteland can be found by heading for the Bus Stop Legion Camp on the east side of the map. Just to the left of this camp is a fallen board acting as a ramp and at the top of this is an arrow sign.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Walk up this ramp and you'll find the Stellar Tear at the bottom of the arrow sign.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Six

To find the sixth Stellar Tear in the Wasteland, fast travel to the Junkyard supply camp then head south-east to the ruins that are half underwater.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

When you're at the entrance of the ruins, walk inside then swim directly opposite you to the platform area here. Climb up onto the upper level here and you should find the Stellar Tear on the corner that's facing the entrance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Seven

To find the seventh Stellar Tear in the Wasteland you need to head to D1GG3R's Scrap Yard to the north. We found it easiest to fast travel to the Scrap Yard Entrance supply camp.

Head inside the scrap yard then go to your right, follow the path here until you see a sign that says 'Smiths' near some blue shipping containers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Climb up the containers and, at the top, head along to the right to find the Stellar Tear here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Eight

To find the eigth Stellar Tear in the Wasteland fast travel to the Central Scrap Plains supply camp. From here, head north and you should see a sign that says 'Dg'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Head over to this and you'll find the Stellar Tear on a light green shipping container underneath it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

That's all the Stellar Tears for the Wasteland.

All Great Desert Stellar Tear locations in Stellar Blade

There are seven Stellar Tears in the Great Desert area of Stellar Blade. Here's a map showing you each location and we'll go into more detail about how to reach each one below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear One

To find the first Stellar Tear in the Great Desert exit the safehouse and, with your back to it, head to your right. You should eventually be able to see the crumbling ruins of a building near the Northern Great Desert legion camp:

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Head into the building and up the ramp to your left. Then climb onto the yellow crate here and jump up onto the ledge opposite you.

From this ledge jump across to the one in the opposite corner and then turn around until you're facing the direction of the safehouse. You should be able to see a climbing hold here, jump and then dash across to grab onto it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Climb up the hold here and around to your right until it brings you onto a high platform. On here, walk around to the right carefully and you'll find the Stellar Tear sitting on the edge here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Two

To find the second Stellar Tear in the Great Desert, head north from the safehouse until you find a large statue surrounded by smaller stone enemies - be warned though, some tentacles pop up here and are a bit of a nuisance. Deal with them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

You'll find the Stellar Tear at the base of the large statue here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Three

To find the third Stellar Tear in the Great Desert head to the safehouse and turn your back to it. From here, head to the left to the Oasis area.

When you're here make sure you're on the side of the Oasis that's closer to the safehouse and opposite the fishing hut. If you've not taken them out already, look for the large enemy that's floating through the air like giant evil sentient octopus.

When you find them, look at the base of the nearby Palm Trees lining the water's edge and you'll find the Stellar Tear here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Four

To find the fourth Stellar Tear in the Great Desert you need to head to the buildings on the east side of the map. We found it easiest to fast travel to the Crumbling Rooftop Supply camp.

From the supply camp make your way to ground level and head north, looking for the building where the bus has crashed into it at ground level. There's a purple glowing arrow sign above it, which is handy.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Climb on top of the bus and follow the path here up, then along the rooftops until you come to the one filled with crates and containers.

On this rooftop, the Stellar Tear is on top of the highest container near the edge opposite the roof's entrance.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Five

The fifth Stellar Tear in the Great Desert is, thankfully, close to the fourth one so you won't have to do much travelling. Again, we found it easiest to start from the Crumbling Rooftop Supply Camp.

From the camp, make your way down to ground level and head around to the right - following the path here should take you to the large dome of a building that's mostly beneath ground level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Walk around the edge of the dome until you find the gap with a small robot dilligently working away. Step on their head and they'll lower themselves down.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Once they can't go any further, make your way onto the very narrow ledge against the wall here.

Follow the ledge here until you come to another robot, stand on their head and they should lower you to the head of a statue. From here, it's safe to jump down and dash near the ground so EVE doesn't lose any health.

The Stellar Tear can be found on the sand in the middle of the rows of chairs here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Six

To find the sixth Stellar Tear in the Great Desert fast travel to the single waypoint on the south-west side of the map. From this waypoint, head slightly north-east and keep an eye out for a group of statues together.

The Stellar Tear is on the sand in the middle of this group of statues.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

Tear Seven

To find the seventh, and last, Stellar Tear in the Great Desert you need to head to the Solar Tower on the southern edge of the map. We found it easiest to fast travel to the Abandoned Overpass supply camp and head to the tower from there.

When you reach the tower, head in through the open gate and you should see a stack of shipping containers directly opposite you against the wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

The Stellar Tear is on top of the blue shipping containers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/SHIFT UP

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content then check out our pages showing you how to unlock photo mode and our page listing all outfits too.