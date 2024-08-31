Steam's out-of-this-world Space Exploration Fest goes live on Monday

Steam's next fest wants to take you out of this world.

Steam Space Exploration Fest will go live on Monday 2nd September, offering discounts and demos "by the spaceship-full" until the fest closes a week later on 9th September.

You can get a taste of what's included in the sale in the teaser below:

"Space is a vast, mysterious place that requires years of training or bajillions of monies to explore," the Steam team asserts.

"ORRRR you can explore it from the comfort of the gaming universe in Steam Space Exploration Fest, September 2nd through September 9th at 10am PT (6pm UK)! Discounts and demos are right there at your intergalactic fingertips for one full week."

Included in the promotion are Reentry - A Space Flight Simulator, Empyrion - Galactic Survival, Avorion, Rebel Galaxy, Reassembly, Mars Horizon, ΔV: Rings of Saturn, Tacoma, Solar Ash, Spaceflight Simulator, SpaceBourne, Exo One, Out There Ω Edition, Opus Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition, Breathedge, and The Invincible.

Whilst it's currently unclear what kind of discounts we can expect - we're invited to check back after the sale goes live on Monday - the Steam Space Exploration Fest page currently lists No Man's Sky, Stellaris, Starfield, Dome Keeper, and Star Wars Jedi Survivor, amongst many other sci-fi games.

