Steam Season Pass policy updated, warns developers must be "ready to clearly communicate" DLC content

Valve has updated its Steam policy on Season Passes, warning developers if they're not "ready to clearly communicate" about DLC content they "shouldn't offer a Season Pass on Steam".

Now, when a Season Pass is made available on Steam, developers must adhere to new guidelines which include providing a complete list of DLC in the pass, a basic description of its content, and expected release date.

Further, a Season Pass must include at least one released DLC when available for purchase (though Season Passes included in pre-purchasing a deluxe edition are exempt).

"By offering a Season Pass, you are promising future content," Valve's new guidelines read. "In the process of launching a Season Pass you will be asked to commit to a launch timing for each content release in the Season Pass. That launch timing is a commitment to both customers and Steam.

"If you aren't ready to clearly communicate about the content included in each DLC AND when each DLC will be ready for launch, you shouldn't offer a Season Pass on Steam."

Valve does acknowledge development can go awry and release dates aren't always met. As such, it will allow developers to self-reschedule the release date once during a Season Pass, though the new date must be within three months of the original scheduled date.

Further - and importantly for users - if a specific DLC in a Season Pass is cancelled, customers will be offered a refund for the value of the unreleased DLC.

"Under the Steam Distribution Agreement you have provided a warranty to Valve that your DLC will conform in all respects to the descriptions provided to customers, including promised release dates," the guidelines read.

"Even if there has not yet been a customer complaint, Valve may take action if you delay a DLC more than a quarter (three months) beyond the release window you originally promised."

That action may include removing the Season Pass from sale, refunding customers the value of DLC, or allowing customers to refund the entire Season Pass.

