If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam Deck compatibility not a priority for The Last of Us Part 1

Hold your spores-es.

the last of us part 1, showing joel and ellie
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

With another patch expected today for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, Naughty Dog has said it is focusing on improving the performance of the game before considering submitting it for Valve's Steam Deck Compatibility Review.

Today's patch will address camera movement and game crashes amongst other fixes. Another patch has been confirmed for Friday by Naughty Dog, which will share details of what the patch contains before it's rolled out.

The Last of Us Part 1's PC port has not been well-received, with the game gaining largely negative reviews on Steam at launch. Naughty Dog responded to the criticism by promising to address issues in patches.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Digital Foundry's investigation into The Last of Us Part 1's performance on PC vs PS5.

While Naughty Dog continues to patch the issues present in the PC port, the studio has also addressed the game's performance on Steam Deck. "While we know many of you would to play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck, we are prioritising fixes and patches before submitting it for verification," the studio tweeted.

In its current state, Steam Deck owners have had little success in getting stable performance, with framerates barely hitting 30FPS. Reading through Digital Foundry's analysis on much better specced PCs, it's not surprising to see the Steam Deck struggling to run the game.

In December 2022, writer Neil Druckmann assured fans The Last of Us Part 1 would be Steam Deck compatible. "Don't worry!" he tweeted. When that will be is unclear, as it seems Naughty Dog will be focusing on improving the game's performance to "the Naughty Dog quality" expected, before considering optimisations for Steam Deck.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch