Tonight's PlayStation State of Play brought us a look at what awaits the PS5 in the grand old year of 2025. Alongside a peek at some upcoming titles - some we all knew about, others we didn't - we also got a look at updates for games which have already hit the shelves. Just don't expect too many new first-party PlayStation announcements.

Whether you skipped the show or are looking for an annoucement rundown, take a wonder down below to find all of the games featured and their trailers.

Monster Hunter Wilds

This State of Play started us off with a look at Monster Hunter Wilds! The next installment in the Monster Hunter franchise will be arriving on 28th February for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This trailer gave us a look at some of the many monsters you'll be tasked with slaying.

We also got a little look at the first free update coming in spring 2025, which will include facing a really cool looking monster called Mizutsune. Another free update will arrive in the summer.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

The stylish Shinobi: Art of Vengeance from Sega came next! This hack-and-slash game will set you on the path of... well... vengeance. Shinobi: Art of Vengance will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 29th August 2025.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sega kept with the spotlight, but this time with the fastest hedgehog in the world driving a car. (Not really sure Sonic needs one, but I guess letting him run might be a little unfair to the other racers.)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorld will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can also sign up for the closed network test on 21st February.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Wasn't expecting to see any Digimon tonight, but I'm not disappointed! (Maybe I'll even play this one. I keep meaning to get around to Digimon Survive.) Digimon Story Time Stranger looks like it's got some time travelling shenanigans going on though! Would be cool if Gatomon makes an appearance...

Digimon Story: Time Stranger will be arriving on the PS5 during 2025.

Lost Soul Aside

Lost Soul Aside tasks you with travelling both across worlds and dimensions to stop an oncoming monster threat. (Plus I think your sword can talk...)

Lost Soul Aside will be released on 30th May 2025 on PS5 and PC.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

A demo for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available on 13th Febuary 2025. The full game will be released on 21st February for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Dave the Diver - Ichiban's Holiday

Like a Dragon doesn't stop there though with it being the focus for the next Dave the Diver content pack. Dave The Diver - Ichiban's Holiday will be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC in April 2025. Makes you wonder who will be arriving in Dave The Diver next...

Splitgate 2

If Splitgate 2 is on your wishlist, then you might want to partake in the PS5 alpha which begins on 27th February 2025. It's a shooter game. With portals. Splitgate 2 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

WWE W2K25

We then got a look a look at the next update to the WWE W2K25 franchise through the introduction of 'The Island' - a new online space for players.

WWE W2K25 will be released on 14th March 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Borderlands 4

Yay! Borderlands 4! (Man I'm hoping it's better than Borderlands 3...) In this trailer we got a look at some of the new weapons and powers you'll use to unleash maximum violence in the next installment in the Borderlands franchise. If you'd like to learn more about Borderlands 4, then there will be a dedicated State of Play this spring. Looking forward to seeing the new Vault Hunters!

Borderlands 4 will be released on 23rd September 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Split Fiction

From the makers of It Takes Two, Split Fiction sees us stepping into the shoes of two writers as they explore their own stories. (Which I'm sure will all go well.) Split Fiction is a new co-op adventure and will be released in 6th March for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Directive 8020

Directive 8020 is the latest game from the makers of Until Dawn and The Quarry. This time we've left Earth for the stars on what I'm sure will be a delightful journ- oh no, there's a massive hole in the ship's hull. And what sounds like some sort of alien up to no good. Not a journey I'd like to go on to say the least.

Directive 8020 wil be released on 2nd October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic

It's Five Nights At Freddy's time again. (Never played any of the games, but have listened to a lot of theory videos for some reason...) This time you need to venture into a warehouse to find a malfunctioning costume, which can change it's appearance. I'm sure nothing will go wrong at all.

Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic will be released on 13th June 2025 for PS5.

The Midnight Walk

We then got a gameplay trailer for The Midnight Walk - a game made from claymation. It looks amazing, but also quite creepy. Your quest is to return fire to this world, but there's a lot of monsters sharing your path.

The Midnight Walk will be released on 8th May for PC, PS5 and PS VR2.

Darwin's Paradox!

Become an octopus in Darwin's Paradox and escape the food processing facility you've found yourself in. Oh - and there's aliens. Darwin's Paradox is coming to the PS5 later on in 2025.

Warriors: Abyss

Warriors: Abyss is the latest game from Koei Tecmo Games. It's a roguelike take on the Warriors franchise and sees you journeying into hell as one does.

Warriors: Abyss is being released on the PS5 and PS4 today!

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny

Return to the days of the PS2 with Onimusha 2 Samurai's Destiny! The game has been enhanced with new controls and HD graphics.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny will be released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One on 23rd May.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Keeping with the Onimusha franchise, while also jumping ahead to 2026, we were then treated to the trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Enemies aplenty will meet your blade in the next installment to this franchise. (And your gauntlet talks.) Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

Solid Snake returns in a trailer that mentions a lot of Metal Gear Solid lore I know nothing about. (Look, I wasn't allowed to play games with guns in growing up. Was allowed to watch Apocalypse Now though.) Definately looks like there's a lot of combat and stealth awaiting everyone though! I have no idea why the Ape Escape ape was there...

Metal Gear Solid Triangle: Snake Eater will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 28th August 2025.

Hell is Us

Hell is Us is the upcoming supernatural action-adventure game developed by Rogue Factor. On a quest to find his parents, Rémi travels across Hadea, a closed state trapped in a civil war, only to discover that humans might not be his only enemy. Want to learn more? No problem! We took at a look at Hell is Us during Gamescom 2024.

Hell is Us will be released on 4th September for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Lies of P: Overture DLC

Lies of P: Overture is the prequel DLC for Lies of P. Undertake the role of P once again in this action-role playing game inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Lies of P: Overture will be released in Summer 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mac and PC.

Dreams of Another

Next came the very off trailer for Dreams of Another, which looks like it's going to be a surrealist shooter game. Among other things. Honestly this game looks really interesting in my opinion.

Dreams of Another will be released in 2025 on PS5 and PS VR2.

Days Gone Remastered

Return to Days Gone in this remastered version, which includes new content like a speedrunning mode. Days Gone Remastered will be released on 25th April 2025. The new game modes will be released on PC as the Broken Road DLC.

If you have Days Gone on PS4 then you can upgrade to a digital version of this remastered version for $10 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It will also be released on 25th April 2025.

Stellar Blade & Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC

Stellar Blade is getting new DLC in June 2025! This DLC sees Stellar Blade partner wih Goddess of Victory: Nikke to bring a new outfit, boss battle and collectibles.

Both the PC version of Stellar Blade and the Stellar Blade & Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC will be released in June 2025.

PlayStation Plus

Next came a look at the next set of games arriving for PS Plus. The 18th February 2025 sees the arrival of Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25 and Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. Note - Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is being released in episodes; the first episode is being released on 18th February and the second in April 2025.

The Classic Catalogue also got a small mention with Patapon 3 arriving next week. Wait a little longer, however, and you'll see the arrival of Armored Core, Armored Core Project Phantasma and Armored Core Master of Arena. (We don't yet know the date for sure, sorry!)

Blue Prince

Blue Prince is an upcoming indie title arriving to the game catalogue later in 2025. In this game, you'll find yourself exploring a mysterious manor where the rooms seem to move on their own.

Blue Prince will be released in Spring 2025 on PS5 and will be available in the game catalogue from Day One. It will also be released on PC.

Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor is a six player survivor-crafting game where you must create traps to protect the underground facility which is now your home.

Abiotic Factor will be released in Summer 2025 on PS5 and it too will be available in the game catalogue from Day One.

Tides of Annihilation

The next trailer started with a look at a destroyed London - not be confused with London on a Friday night. With mentions of the Holy Grail, Tides of Annihilation takes inspiration from Arthurian legends. (Alongside some fun English accents.) Though I do wonder if the main character being called Gwendoline means she's a reincarnation of Queen Guinevere.

Tides of Annihilation is currently in development for the PS5.

Metal Eden

Metal Eden is the latest game from Reikon Games, developer of Ruiner. In this cyberpunk shooter you'll find yourself travelling to the centre of a planet, defeating enemies as you go, to find a core.

Metal Eden will be released on Tuesday 6th May on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

MindsEye

Mindseye looks like it's going to a tale of why you really should put technology in your head. Especially tech which has the potential to take control of your body and maybe even mess with your memories. We were treated to both a story trailer and a quick look at the gameplay.

MindsEye will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in the summer of 2025.

Saros

The sci-fi vibes continued with Saros - the next project from Returnal developer Housemarque. The sun is dying and, with its death, monsters rise. Saros will be arriving in 2026. It will be on PS5 and enhanced for the PS5 Pro. If you're excited for the new game from the developers of Returnal, then keep your eyes out for a gameplay trailer arriving later this year.

Hope you enjoyed February's State of Play! Right, I'm going to sleep...