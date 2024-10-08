Start your sim racing career with this heavily discounted Logitech wheel and pedals

Racing with a proper wheel and pedals is absolutely brilliant, and now the most popular starter option is the lowest price it's been all year. The Logitech G29 (PlayStation/PC) and G920 (Xbox/PC) sets are down to £179.99 on Amazon UK, matching last year's Black Friday deals.

You can have a huge amount of fun with these wheels, as it transforms the racing experience and allows you to get much more feedback about how your car is gripping the surface beneath it compared to using a gamepad. This makes it easier to drive consistently fast, and with a D-shaped rim you're well set up for a bunch of different racing genres too, from circuit-based racing in Formula or GT machinery to street races, rally and drifting.

Both of these wheels work well on PC and are almost identical in terms of functionality, with the G29 offering an RPM gauge and extra controls versus the G920 - so go G29 for PC-only play.

The G29 and G920 provide cog-based force feedback up to 2.1nm, which isn't as good as more powerful and precise direct drive wheels like Logitech's own Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals, but that set admittedly does cost £1350! Even the cheapest direct drive wheel and pedals sets worth considering cost around £390, so this is still a bargain. You also get a set of three pedals, which is nice as many budget sets omit the clutch.

Overall, it's clear that the G29 and G920's enduring popularity is no accident - these are some of the best budget wheels going, especially when they're so heavily discounted as they are today.

