Stardew Valley's latest update adds a new friend to retrieve lost items and more

It's seven months since the launch of Stardew Valley's massive 1.6 update and developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone is still introducing new features and fixes for the beloved farming life sim; and that continues with today's 1.6.9 update - released alongside 1.6 for consoles - which, among other things, adds a new friend to retrieve lost items.

More specifically, once Stardew Valley's 1.6.9 update is installed, players who've unlocked and then lost a unique item will find a special shop now materialises in the secret woods at midnight. Items that can't be re-obtained any other way will be available to purchase here for 10,000g, and Barone notes anyone can buy lost items in multiplayer.

Elsewhere, players can now put legendary fish in fish ponds, albeit with a limit of one per pond. These will then produce legendary fish roe with fish having a unique water colour. There are also new Easter eggs, dialogue tweaks, JojoMart work portraits for Sam and Shane, and the ability to place beds and sleep in any constructed building (as long as they permit furniture). Additionally, objects dropped in water now float, meaning there's a short time to retrieve them.

That's on top of balance changes and quality of life updates, including improved automatic save game recovery and tweaks that'll resend most achievements, recipes, and important mail if players manage to miss them. Stardew Valley's 1.6.9 update is available now on PC, and full patch notes can be found on Barone's website. Additionally, all 1.6.9 features are included in the game's mayonnaise-guzzling 1.6 update, which arrives on consoles and mobile today.

Whether that's it for Stardew Valley updates remains to be seen; Barone hasn't shared his plans for the farming life sim beyond his 1.6 console release, but he did previously admit he'd been so "committed to finalising Stardew 1.6", he hadn't done any additional work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, "in a long time". So probably don't expect news on that anytime soon.