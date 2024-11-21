Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert tour announced, coming to the UK in 2026

Following the success of its Festival of Seasons concert, which you could say hit all the right notes, Stardew Valley is touring another musical rendition for the beloved video game.

Symphony of Seasons, as it is known, will be an all-new concert, which will boast a bigger orchestra than its predecessor. In fact, it's got a 35-piece orchestra, which will perform new arrangements of the soundtrack as gameplay footage is shared.

Described as a "musical journey from your first day in the valley to your arrival to the summit", Symphony of Seasons has been curated by Stardew Valley's creator, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone.

"Watch your farm grow throughout the four seasons, and explore the most memorable locations of the valley: from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, from Ginger Island to Calico Desert, from the Submarine to the Wizard's Tower and much more," the Stardew Valley concert page reads.

The concert tour will be coming to the UK in 2026. It will be in Glasgow on 10th February of that year, before heading to Manchester on 12th February and London on 14th February.

Tickets go on presale on 25th November, at 9am. You will need to sign up to the newsletter to receive the presale code. Here's the link.

I'm happy to announce the 2nd Stardew Valley concert tour... Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons. This tour will features a larger orchestra, a different musical program, and more visual features. Please check the website for more info! https://t.co/tyZsvKnmXe pic.twitter.com/aWAz6co2ZF — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 20, 2024

As for the video game world, earlier this year, ConcernedApe admitted he hadn't actually touched his next game - Haunted Chocolatier - "in a long time", because his focus had been on Stardew Valley.

Haunted Chocolatier was first announced back in 2021, with a cute trailer showing off its spooky chocolate-making, monster-stabbing, small town-living role-playing gameplay. Barone previously said he's "not too concerned with the pressure" of releasing Haunted Chocolatier, saying, "it's better to have a delayed game that's actually good than a bad game that's on time".