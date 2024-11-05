Stardew Valley Gifts, including all loved and liked gifts listed
Giving gifts to the Stardew Valley characters lets you slowly befriend them. In return for your kindness, you'll receive recipes, presents in the mail, new cutscenes and, in some cases, marriage.
Knowing the right gift is important though, because, if you give a Stardew Valley resident something they don't like, you'll actually lose friendship points with them. (And quite a lot if you're really not careful.) For this reason, it's really worth knowing all of the loved and liked gifts for every Stardew Valley character.
Yet, there's 34 characters in Stardew Valley who you can give gifts to and an awful lot of items to choose from - you really can't be expected to remember everybody's favourite now can you? So, to help you out, we've listed all of the loved and liked gifts for all of the Stardew Valley characters down below! We've also taken a look at the universal loved items too.
On this page:
Stardew Valley Gifts: Loved and liked gifts for every Stardew Valley character
Below you'll find the loved and liked gifts for every character in Stardew Valley, along with how to get the gifts. (Though we haven't included every method to keep this page at a somewhat reasonable length. Somewhat.)
Keep in mind they will accept any gift you offer them - even the ones they don't like - so, if you're unsure about a present, it's best to check whether a character actually likes it. This is especially important when remembering that you can only give a character two gifts per week, so every present counts.
A loved gift will earn you 80 friendship points, while a liked one nets you 45 points. The amount of friendship points you earn will also be increased if it's the character's birthday, so we've included those dates!
Use this contents to quickly find the Stardew Valley character you wish to bribe with gifts:
Abigail Gifts in Stardew Valley
Here are Abigail's loved and liked gifts to help you befriend in Stardew Valley. Abigail is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 13 Fall:
Abigail Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Amethyst
|The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cumcumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Banana Pudding
|Get recipe from Island Trader for 30 Bone Fragments
Requires 1 Banana, 1 Milk (Any) and 1 Sugar
|Blackberry Cobbler
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 2 Blackberries, 1 Sugar and 1 Wheat Flour
|Chocolate Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Monster Compendium
|Dropped by monsters
Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
|Pufferfish
|Ocean - Summer, Sunny, 12pm to 4pm
Ginger Island - All seasons, Sunny, 12pm to 4pm
|Pumpkin
|Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall
|Spicy Eel
|Get recipe from George at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Eel and 1 Hot Pepper
Abigail Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Ancient Sword
|Artifact Spots in Cindersap Forest and Mountains
Fishing Treasure Chests
Artifact Troves
|Basilisk Paw
|Killing monsters
Crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
|Bone Flute
|Artifact Spots in Cindersap Forest, Mountains and Pelican Town
Fishing Treasure Chests
Artifact Troves
|Combat Quarterly
|Purchased from Bookseller from between 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchased from Traveling Cart for 6,000g
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes (Golden)
Killing monsters
Shaking trees
Artifact Spots
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Emily Gifts in Stardew Valley
Below you'll find Emily's loved and liked gifts in Stardew Valley. Emily is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 27 Spring:
Emily Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Amethyst
|The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cucumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Aquamarine
|The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Cloth
|Use Wool on Loom
Recycle Soggy Newspaper with Recycling Machine
Rare drop from Mummies
25 Calico Eggs for 5 Cloth at Desert Festival
|Emerald
|The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Jade
|The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates
Fishing Treasure Chest
Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries
Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays
|Parrot Egg
|Dropped by monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
|Ruby
|Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Crates and barrels in Mines
Fishing Treasure Chests
Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries
|Survival Burger
|Get recipe at Foraging Level 8
Requires 1 Bread, 1 Cave Carrot and 1 Eggplant
|Topaz
|In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Wool
|From Rabbits or Sheep
Emily Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Haley Gifts in Stardew Valley
Want to befriend Haley in Stardew Valley? Then check out Haley's loved and liked gifts below. Haley is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 14 Spring:
Haley Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Coconut
|Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Fruit Salad
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Blueberry, 1 Melon and 1 Apricot
|Pink Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Sunflower
|Grow from Sunflower Seeds in Summer
Haley Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Leah Gifts in Stardew Valley
Leah is an artist in touch with the natural world, with her loved and liked gifts reflecting that in Stardew Valley. Leah is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 23 Winter:
Leah Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Goat Cheese
|Use Goat Milk in Cheese Press
|Poppyseed Muffin
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Poppy, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
|Salad
|Get recipe from Emily at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Leek, 1 Dandelion and 1 Vinegar
|Stir Fry
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Cave Carrot, 1 Common Mushroom, 1 Kale and 1 Oil
|Truffle
|Found by Pigs
Dropped by Truffle Crabs
Purchased from Traveling Cart for between 1,875g to 3,125g
|Vegetable Medley
|Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet
|Wine
|From Keg
Leah Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|All Mushrooms
(Not Red)
|Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Dandelion
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Driftwood
|Fishing
Crab Pot
|Ginger
|Foraging on Ginger Island
Dropped by Tiger Slimes
|Hazelnut
|Foraging in Fall
Grow from Fall Seeds
Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall
Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Holly
|Foraging in Winter
|Leek
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
|Snow Yam
|Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
|Spring Onion
|Foraging in Spring
Buy for 100g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Wild Horseradish
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
|Winter Root
|Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Dropped by Blue Slimes
Maru Gifts in Stardew Valley
Here are Maru's loved and liked gifts to help you befriend the young genius in Stardew Valley. Maru is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 10 Summer:
Maru Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Battery Pack
|Lighting Rod
Solar Panel after 7 days
Stingray Fish Pond
Dropped by Iridium Bat
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 1,500g to 2,500g
Boxes and crates in Skull Cavern
|Cauliflower
|Grow from Cauliflower Seeds in Spring
|Cheese Cauliflower
|Get recipe from Pam at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Cauliflower and 1 Cheese
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Dwarf Gadget
|Artifact in Mines
Magma and Omni Geodes
Artifact Troves
|Gold Bar
|5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
|Iridium Bar
|5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
|Miner's Treat
|Get recipe at Mining Level 3
Requires 2 Cave Carrots, 1 Sugar and 1 Milk
|Pepper Poppers
|Get recipe from Shane at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Hot Pepper and 1 Cheese
|Radioactive Bar
|5 Radioactive Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
|Rhubarb Pie
|Get recipe from Marnie at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Rhubarb, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
|Strawberry
|Grow from Strawberry Seeds in Spring
Maru Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Mushrooms
(Not Common or Red)
|Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|Copper Bar
|5 Copper Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare drop from Shadow Brute and Shadow Shaman
|Iron Bar
|5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Transmute (Fe) Recipe using 3 Copper Bars
|Oak Resin
|Tap Oak Tree
Rare drop from Haunted Skulls
Rare drop from putting Hardwood in Wood Chipper
|Pine Tar
|Tap Pine Tree
Rare drop from putting Hardwood in Wood Chipper
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Radioactive Ore
|Radioactive Nodes in Mines and Skull Cavern
Penny Gifts in Stardew Valley
Penny's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend the local teacher in Stardew Valley. Penny is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 2 Fall:
Penny Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|All Books
|Purchase from Bookseller
Artifact Spots
Prize Machine
Buy or trade at other shops like Raccoon Wife's Shop
Monster drops
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Emerald
|The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Melon
|Grow from Melon Seeds in Summer
|Poppy
|Grow from Poppy Seeds in Summer
|Poppyseed Muffin
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Poppy, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
|Red Plate
|Get recipe from Emily at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Radish
|Roots Platter
|Get recipe at Combat Level 3
Requires 1 Cave Carrot and 1 Winter Root
|Sandfish
|All seasons and weather in The Desert between 6am to 8pm
|Tom Kha Soup
|Get recipe from Sandy at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Shrimp and 1 Common Mushroom
Penny Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Artifacts
|Artifact Spots
Monster Kills
Artifact Troves
Open various Geodes and Nodes
Fishing Treasure Chests
Solving Secret Notes
Using Hoe in Mines and Skull Cavern
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Dandelion
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Leek
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Alex Gifts in Stardew Valley
Knowing Alex's loved and liked gifts will lead you to befriending this sporty fellow in Stardew Valley. Alex is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 13 Summer:
Alex Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Complete Breakfast
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Fried Egg, 1 Milk, 1 Hashbrowns and 1 Pancakes
|Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick
|Artifact Spots
Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
|Salmon Dinner
|Get recipe from Gus at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Salmon, 1 Amaranth and 1 Kale
Alex Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|Dinosaur Egg
|From Dinosaurs on farm
Artifact Spots in Mountains
Fishing Treasure Chests after Fishing Level 2
Dropped by Pepper Rex
Foraging on Prehistoric Floors in Skull Cavern
Crane Game in Movie Theatre
|Field Snack
|Get recipe from Foraging Level 1
Requires 1 Acorn, 1 Maple Seed and 1 Pine Cone
|Parrot Egg
|Dropped by monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
Elliott Gifts in Stardew Valley
Elliott is a writer who lives on the beach of Stardew Valley. Understanding Elliott's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend him. Elliott is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 5 Fall:
Elliott Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Crab Cakes
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Crab, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Egg and 1 Oil
|Duck Feather
|From Ducks with high friendship
Cats with max friendship
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
|Lobster
|Crab Pots in saltwater in any seasons
From pet turtle with max friendship
Buy from Traveling Cart for 360g to 1,000g
|Pomegranate
|Fall fruit from Pomegranate Trees
From Farm Cave if fruit chosen
Buy from Traveling Cart for 420g to 1,000g
|Squid Ink
|Dropped by Squid Kids or Blue Squids
Squid and Midnight Squids in Fish Ponds
Buy 5 for 30 Calico Eggs at Desert Festival
|Tom Kha Soup
|Get recipe from Sandy at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Shrimp and 1 Common Mushroom
Elliott Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Books
|Purchase from Bookseller
Artifact Spots
Prize Machine
Buy or trade at other shops like Raccoon Wife's Shop
Monster drops
|All Fruit
(Not Salmonberry)
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|Octopus
|Ocean - Summer / Winter, 6am to 1pm, any weather
Ginger Island - Any season, weather, 6am to 1pm
Night Market
|Squid
|Ocean - Winter, any weather, 6pm to 2am
SquidFest
Harvey Gifts in Stardew Valley
Want to befriend the local doctor? (Since you're a farmer, it's probably a good idea.) Then you'll need to know Harvey's loved and liked gifts in Stardew Valley. Harvey is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 14 Winter:
Harvey Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Coffee
|Put 5 Coffee Beans in Keg
Purchase from Stardrop Saloon at 300g
Coffee Maker
|Pickles
|Put vegetable in Preserves Jar
|Super Meal
|Get recipe from Kent at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Bok Choy, 1 Cranberries and 1 Artichoke
|Truffle Oil
|Put Truffle in Oil Maker
|Wine
|From Keg
Harvey Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Fruit
(Not Salmonberry and Spice Berry)
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|All Mushrooms
(Not Red)
|Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Dandelion
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Duck Egg
|From Ducks
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 285g to 1,000g
|Duck Feather
|From Ducks with high friendship
Cats with max friendship
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
|Ginger
|Foraging on Ginger Island
Dropped by Tiger Slimes
|Goat Milk
|From Goats
|Hazelnut
|Foraging in Fall
Grow from Fall Seeds
Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall
Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Holly
|Foraging in Winter
|Large Goat Milk
|From Goats with high friendship
|Leek
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Snow Yam
|Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
|Spring Onion
|Foraging in Spring
Buy for 100 to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Wild Horseradish
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
|Winter Root
|Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Dropped by Blue Slimes
Sam Gifts in Stardew Valley
Sam is one of the local lads in Stardew Valley, so knowing Sam's loved and liked gifts will add him to your collection of friends. Sam is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 17 Summer:
Sam Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Cactus Fruit
|Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
|Maple Bar
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Maple Syrup, 1 Sugar and 1 Wheat Flour
|Pizza
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Tomato and 1 Cheese
|Tigerseye
|From Magma and Omni Geodes
Sam Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|Joja Cola
|Fishing
75g from JojaMart and Vending machine
Soda Machine from completing Joja Warehouse route
Purchase for 2 Calico Eggs during Desert Festival
Sebastian Gifts in Stardew Valley
Sebastian seems to prefer his own company, but you can still befriend him in Stardew Valley by knowing Sebastian's loved and liked gifts. Sebastian is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 10 Winter:
Sebastian Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Frog Egg
|Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine
|Frozen Tear
|Foraging in Mines between Floors 40 to 79
Frozen and Omni Geodes
Panning
Rare drop from Dust Sprites
Fishing Treasure Chests
|Obsidian
|Magma and Omni Geodes
|Pumpkin Soup
|Get recipe from Robin at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Pumpkin and 1 Milk
|Sashimi
|Get recipe from Linus at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Fish (any fish)
|Void Egg
|From Void Chicken
Purchase from Krobus for 5,000g
Void Salmon Fish Pond drop
Sebastian Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Combat Quarterly
|Purchased from Bookseller from between 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchased from Traveling Cart for 6,000g
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes (Golden)
Killing monsters
Shaking trees
Artifact Spots
|Flounder
|Ocean - Spring and Summer, 6am to 8pm, any weather
Ginger Island - Ocean, any Season, 6am to 8pm, any weather
|Monster Compendium
|Dropped by monsters
Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Shane Gifts in Stardew Valley
Looks like Shane has a couple of… shall we say, issues? A good friend might help him overcome, or at least face them, in Stardew Valley, so it's worth knowing Shane's loved and liked gifts. Shane is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 20 Spring:
Shane Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Beer
|Use Wheat on Keg
Purchase from Saloon for 400g
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 500g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
|Hot Pepper
|Grow Pepper Seeds during Summer
|Pepper Poppers
|Get recipe from Shane at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Hot Pepper and 1 Cheese
|Pizza
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Tomato and 1 Cheese
Shane Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
Caroline Gifts in Stardew Valley
Caroline is one of the many residents you can befriend in Stardew Valley. If you want to then you should know Caroline's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 7 Winter:
Caroline Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Fish Taco
|Get recipe from Linus at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tuna, 1 Tortilla, 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Mayonnaise
|Green Tea
|Put Tea Leaves in Key
Purchase during Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs
|Summer Spangle
|Grow from Spangle Seeds during Summer
|Tropical Curry
|From Ginger Island Resert for 2,000g
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Pineapple and 1 Hot Pepper
Caroline Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Tea Leaves
|From Tea Bushes
|Wild Horseradish
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Clint Gifts in Stardew Valley
Clint is the Stardew Valley blacksmith with his loved and liked gifts reflecting this fact. His birthday is 26 Winter:
Clint Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Amethyst
|The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cumcumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Aquamarine
|The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Artichoke Dip
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Artichoke and 1 Milk
|Emerald
|The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Fiddlehead Risotto
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern and 1 Garlic
|Gold Bar
|5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
|Iridium Bar
|5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
|Jade
|The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates
Fishing Treasure Chest
Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries
Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays
|Omni Geode
|From rocks in Mines and Skull Cavern
Omni Geode Nodes in Volcano Dungeon
Killing monsters
Panning
Purchase from Oasis on Wednesday for 500g
Purchase from Krobus on Tuesdays for 300g
|Ruby
|Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Crates and barrels in Mines
Fishing Treasure Chests
Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries
|Topaz
|In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Clint Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Copper Bar
|5 Copper Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare drop from Shadow Brute and Shadow Shaman
|Iron Bar
|5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Transmute (Fe) Recipe using 3 Copper Bars
|Mining Monthly
|Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Volcano Dungeon
Artifact Spots
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes
Demetrius Gifts in Stardew Valley
Demetrius is fascinated with the natural world of Stardew Valley. If you'd like to become his friend, then it's worth knowing Demetrius' loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 19 Summer:
Demetrius Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Bean Hotpot
|Get recipe from Clint at 7 Hearts
Requires 2 Green Beans
|Ice Cream
|Get recipe from Jodi at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Milk and 1 Sugar
|Rice Pudding
|Get recipe from Evelyn at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Milk, 1 Sugar and 1 Rice
|Strawberry
|Grow from Strawberry Seeds in Spring
Demetrius Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|Dinosaur Egg
|From Dinosaurs on farm
Artifact Spots in Mountains
Fishing Treasure Chests after Fishing Level 2
Dropped by Pepper Rex
Foraging on Prehistoric Floors in Skull Cavern
Crane Game in Movie Theatre
|Purple Mushroom
|Foraging in Mines and Skull Cavern
Tap or cut down Mushroom Tree
Farm Cave if mushrooms selected
Ginger Island mushroom cave
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
Dwarf Gifts in Stardew Valley
The Dwarf is a member of, well, the dwarf race in Stardew Valley. If you fancy expanding your collection of friends, make sure you know the Dwarf's loved and liked gifts. The Dwarf's birthday is on 22 Summer:
Dwarf Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Amethyst
|The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cucumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Aquamarine
|The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Emerald
|The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
|Jade
|The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates
Fishing Treasure Chest
Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries
Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays
|Lava Eel
|Floor 100 of Mines or Volcano Caldera - any season, any weather, all day
|Lemon Stone
|Magma and Omni Geodes
|Omni Geode
|From rocks in Mines and Skull Cavern
Omni Geode Nodes in Volcano Dungeon
Killing monsters
Panning
Purchase from Oasis on Wednesday for 500g
Purchase from Krobus on Tuesdays for 300g
|Ruby
|Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Crates and barrels in Mines
Fishing Treasure Chests
Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries
|Topaz
|In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Dwarf Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Artifacts
|Artifact Spots
Monster slaying
Artifact Troves
Open various Geodes and Nodes
Fishing Treasure Chests
Solving Secret Notes
Using Hoe in Mines and Skull Cavern
|Cave Carrot
|Foraging in The Mines
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 100g to 1,000g
Purchase from Desert Festival for 2 Calico Eggs
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Evelyn Gifts in Stardew Valley
Evelyn is married to George and is Alex's grandmother. If you fancy befriending a sweet elder, then you'll need to know Evelyn's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 20 Winter:
Evelyn Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Beet
|Grow from Beet Seeds during Fall
|Chocolate Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Fairy Rose
|Grow from Fairy Seeds during Fall
|Raisins
|Put 5 Grapes in Dehydrator
|Stuffing
|Get recipe from Pam at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Bread, 1 Cranberries and 1 Hazelnut
|Tulip
|Grow from Tulip Bulbs during Spring
Evelyn Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Broken Glasses
|From fishing and Crab Pots
|Clam
|Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 150g to 1,000g
|Cockle
|Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 150g to 1,000g
|Coral
|Foraging in tide pool on Beach
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Mussel
|Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Mussel Nodes on Ginger Island
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 100g to 1,000g
|Nautilus Shell
|Foraging from Beach during Winter
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 360 to 1,000g
Desert Festival for 50 Calico Eggs
|Oyster
|Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 120g to 1,000g
|Sea Urchin
|Foraging in tide pool on Beach
George Gifts in Stardew Valley
George is married to Evelyn and his personality is, on the surface, the complete opposite to hers. Knowing George's loved and liked gifts, however, will slowly cause him to warm up to you in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 24 Fall:
George Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Fried Mushroom
|Get recipe from Demetrius at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Common Mushroom, 1 Morel and 1 Oil
|Leek
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
George Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Gus Gifts in Stardew Valley
Gus runs the Stardrop Saloon, the local tavern in Stardew Valley, and, while befriending him won't get you a discount, you can learn some new recipes. His birthday is 8 Summer:
Gus Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Escargot
|Get recipe from Willy at 5 Hearts
Requires 1 Snail and 1 Garlic
|Fish Taco
|Get recipe from Linus at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tuna, 1 Tortilla, 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Mayonnaise
|Orange
|From Orange Trees during Summer
|Tropical Curry
|Get recipe from Ginger Island Resort for 2,000g
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Pineapple and 1 Hot Pepper
Gus Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Truffle
|Found by Pigs
Dropped by Truffle Crabs
Purchased from Traveling Cart for between 1,875g to 3,125g
Jas Gifts in Stardew Valley
Jas is Marnie's niece living with her aunt and godfather, Shane, on Marnie's ranch. Jas' loved and liked gifts reflect her young age. Her birthday is 4 Summer:
Jas Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Ancient Doll
|Artifact Spot
Fishing Treasure Chests
Artifact Troves
Desert Festival for 1 Calico Egg
|Fairy Box
|Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine
|Fairy Rose
|Grow from Fairy Seeds during Fall
|Pink Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Plum Pudding
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 2 Wild Plums, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
|Strange Doll (Green)
|Artifact Spot
Fishing Treasure Chests
|Strange Doll (Yellow)
|Artifact Spot
Fishing Treasure Chests
Jas Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Coconut
|Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Jodi Gifts in Stardew Valley
Jodi is one of the local residents of Stardew Valley, living with her husband and two sons. Befriending her by knowing Jodi's loved and liked gifts can net you some new recipes. Her birthday is 11 Fall:
Jodi Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Chocolate Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Crispy Bass
|Get recipe from Kent at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Largemouth Bass, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Oil
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Eggplant Parmesan
|Get recipe from Lewis at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Eggplant and 1 Tomato
|Fried Eel
|Get recipe from George at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Eel and 1 Oil
|Pancakes
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Summer, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years) or 100g from Saloon
Requires 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Egg
|Rhubarb Pie
|Get recipe from Marnie at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Rhubarb, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
|Vegetable Medley
|Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet
Jodi Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Fruit
(Not Spice Berry)
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
Kent Gifts in Stardew Valley
You'll have to wait until Spring of Year 2 for Kent to arrive in Stardew Valley. When he does, you'll be able to befriend him using Kent's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 4 Spring:
Kent Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Fiddlehead Risotto
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern and 1 Garlic
|Roasted Hazelnuts
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 28 Summer, Year 3 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 3 Hazelnuts
Kent Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Dwarvish Safety Manual
|Purchase from Dwarf's Shop for 4,000g
Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Krobus Gifts in Stardew Valley
Krobus is a friendly monster - the only friendly monster - who lives in the sewers of Pelican Town. Using Krobus' loved and liked gifts can make him your roommate in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 1 Winter:
Krobus Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Iridium Bar
|5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
|Monster Compendium
|Dropped by monsters
Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
|Monster Musk
|Complete 'Prismatic Jelly' Special Order for recipe
Requires 30 Slime and 30 Bat Wings
|Pumpkin
|Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall
|Void Egg
|From Void Chicken
Purchase from Krobus for 5,000g
Void Salmon Fish Pond drop
|Void Mayonnaise
|Use Void Egg on Mayonnaise Machine
|Wild Horseradish
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Krobus Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Gold Bar
|5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Seafoam Pudding
|Get recipe at Fishing Level 9
Requires 1 Flounder, 1 Midnight Carp and 1 Squid Ink
|Strange Bun
|Get recipe from Shane at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Periwinkle and 1 Void Mayonnaise
Leo Gifts in Stardew Valley
To befriend Leo, you first need to reach Ginger Island by completing either the Community Center Bundles or Joja Warehouse. Once you arrive on the island, you befriend him by using Leo's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 26 Summer:
Leo Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Duck Feather
|From Ducks with high friendship
Cats with max friendship
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
|Mango
|Mango Trees during Summer
|Ostrich Egg
|From Ostriches
|Parrot Egg
|Dropped by monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
|Poi
|Get recipe from Leo at 3 Hearts
Requires 4 Taro Roots
Leo Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Dragon Tooth
|From dragon remains in Volcano Dungeon
Lava Lurk drop
Stringray Fish Pond containing 9 Stringrays
|Nautilus Shell
|Foraging from Beach during Winter
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 360 to 1000g
Desert Festival for 50 Calico Eggs
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Rainbow Shell
|Foraging The Beach during Summer
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 900g to 1,500g
|Sea Urchin
|Foraging in tide pool on Beach
|Spice Berry
|Foraging during Summer
Grown from Summer Seeds
Farm Cave if fruit chosen
Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs
Lewis Gifts in Stardew Valley
Lewis is the mayor of Pelican Town - spending his time collecting taxes, running festivals and keeping up good relations with the local residents, especially Marnie. Knowing Lewis' loved and liked gifts may help you gain some more influence in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 7 Spring:
Lewis Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Autumn's Bounty
|Get recipe from Demetrius at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Yam and 1 Pumpkin
|Glazed Yams
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Yam and 1 Sugar
|Green Tea
|Put Tea Leaves in Key
Purchase during Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs
|Hot Pepper
|Grow Pepper Seeds during Summer
|Vegetable Medley
|Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet
Lewis Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Blueberry
|Grow from Blueberry Seeds during Summer
|Cactus Fruit
|Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
|Coconut
|Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Linus Gifts in Stardew Valley
Linus is the local wild man of the woods. If you want him to finally gain a friend in Stardew Valley, then you'll want to know Linus' loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 3 Winter:
Linus Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Blueberry Tart
|Get recipe from Pierre at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Blueberry, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Cactus Fruit
|Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
|Coconut
|Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Dish O' The Sea
|Get recipe at Fishing Level 3
Requires 2 Sardines and 1 Hashbrowns
|The Alleyway Buffet
|Purchase from Bookseller at 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Find in Golden Garbage Can
|Yam
|Grow from Yam Seeds during Fall
Linus Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Fruit
(Not Spice Berry)
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|All Mushrooms
(Not Red)
|Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Dandelion
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Ginger
|Foraging on Ginger Island
Dropped by Tiger Slimes
|Hazelnut
|Foraging in Fall
Grow from Fall Seeds
Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall
Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
|Holly
|Foraging in Winter
|Leek
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
|Snow Yam
|Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
|Spring Onion
|Foraging in Spring
Buy for 100 to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Wild Horseradish
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
|Winter Root
|Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Dropped by Blue Slimes
Marnie Gifts in Stardew Valley
Marnie runs the ranch where you can purchase animals in Stardew Valley. You won't get mates' rates from befriending her, but it's still a nice thing to do so it's worth knowing Marine's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 18 Fall:
Marnie Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Farmer's Lunch
|Get recipe at Farming Level 3
Requires 1 Omelet and 1 Parsnip
|Pink Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Pumpkin Pie
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Pumpkin, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Milk and 1 Sugar
Marnie Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Stardew Valley Almanac
|Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 6,000g
Fishing Treasure Chests
Killing monsters
Artifact Spots
Mystery Boxes
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Pam Gifts in Stardew Valley
Pam drives the local bus in Stardew Valley and, considering her favourite hobby, this might not be such a good idea… Anyway, if you do want to become her friend then you'll want to know Pam's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 18 Spring:
Pam Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Beer
|Use Wheat on Keg
Purchase from Saloon for 400g
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 500g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
|Cactus Fruit
|Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
|Glazed Yams
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Yam and 1 Sugar
|Mead
|Put Honey in Keg
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 800g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
|Pale Ale
|Put Hops in Keg
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 1,000g
Desert Festival for 30 Calico Eggs
|Parsnips
|Grow from Parsnip Seeds during Spring
|Parsnip Soup
|Get recipe from Caroline at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Parsnip, 1 Milk and 1 Vinegar
|Pina Colada
|Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 600g
Pam Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Pierre Gifts in Stardew Valley
Pierre runs the local store in Pelican Town, making him the natural enemy of JojaMart. Like the other shopkeepers, there's no discounts to be earned by befriending Pierre. Yet, knowing Pierre's loved and liked gifts, can help you grab some new recipes. His birthday is 26 Spring:
Pierre Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Fried Calamari
|Get recipe from Jodi at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Squid, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Oil
|Price Catalogue
|Purchase from Bookseller for 3,000g
Pierre Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)
|From Chickens
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Dandelion
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Robin Gifts in Stardew Valley
Robin is a carpenter and just giving her basic pieces of wood won't gain you any friendship points. Instead, it's worth knowing Robin's loved and liked gifts to help befriend her in Stardew Valley. Her birthday is 21 Fall:
Robin Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Goat Cheese
|Use Goat Milk in Cheese Press
|Peach
|From Peach Trees during Summer
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 420g to 1,000g
|Spaghetti
|Get recipe from Lewis at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Tomato
|Woody's Secret
|Chopping trees
Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Robin Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Hardwood
|Chopping large stumps, large logs, Mahogany Trees or Mystic Tree
Mystery Box
Woodskip in Fish Ponds
Exchange 1 Woody's Secret with Bookseller
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Woodcutter's Weekly
|Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchase from Traveling Cart 6,000g
At Desert Festival for 100 Calico Eggs
Mystery Boxes
Treasure chests
Prize Machine
Shaking or chopping trees
Break crates and barrels
Sandy Gifts in Stardew Valley
Sandy runs the Oasis store in the Calico Desert and you'll need to complete either the Vault Bundle in the Community Center or purchase the Bus from the Joja Community Development Form to visit her. Once you can visit the desert in Stardew Valley, you can use Sandy's loved and liked gifts to become her friend. Her birthday is 15 Fall:
Sandy Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Crocus
|Foraging in Winter
Grown from Winter Seeds
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
|Mango Sticky Rice
|Get recipe from Leo at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Mango, 1 Coconut and 1 Rice
|Sweet Pea
|Foraging in Summer
Grown from Summer Seeds
Sandy Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Fruit
|Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
|Goat Milk
|From Goats
|Large Goat Milk
|From Goats with high friendship
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Wool
|From Rabbits or Sheep
Vincent Gifts in Stardew Valley
Vincent is the younger son of Jodi and Kent, making him the second child who makes their home in Stardew Valley at the beginning of the game. You can befriend him by using Vinecent's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 10 Spring:
Vincent Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Cranberry Candy
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 28 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Cranberries, 1 Apple and 1 Sugar
|Frog Egg
|Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine
|Ginger Ale
|Get recipe from Dwarf Shop in Volcano Dungeon for 1,000g
Requires 3 Ginger and 1 Sugar
|Grape
|Foraging in Summer
Grow from Summer Seeds in Summer
Grow from Grape Starter in Fall
|Pink Cake
|Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
|Snail
|Crab Pot in freshwater (river or lake) in any season
Vincent Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Milk
|From Cows and Goats
|Coconut
|Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
|Daffodil
|Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Willy Gifts in Stardew Valley
Willy runs the fishing shop and can also transport you to Ginger Island (though you don't need to befriend him to do that). Using Willy's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend him in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 24 Summer:
Willy Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Catfish
|River, Secret Woods and Witch's Swamp - Spring / Fall, 6am to 12am, rain
Secret Woods and Witch's Swamp - Summer, 6am to 12am, rain
|Diamond
|Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
|Gold Bar
|5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
|Iridium Bar
|5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
|Jewels Of The Sea
|Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Fishing Treasure Chests
|Mead
|Put Honey in Keg
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 800g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
|Octopus
|Ocean - Summer / Winter, 6am to 1pm, any weather
Ginger Island - Any season, weather, 6am to 1pm
Night Market
|Pumpkin
|Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall
|Sea Cucumber
|Ocean - Fall / Winter, 6am to 7pm, any weather
Caught during Night Market
|Sturgeon
|Mountain Lake - Summer / Winter, 6am to 7pm, any weather
|The Art O' Crabbing
|Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Prize from SquidFest
Willy Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|Bait And Bobber
|Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 6,000g
Fishing Treasure Chests
Mystery Boxes
Prize Machine
Killing monsters
Artifact Spots
Break crates and barrels
|Lingcod
|River and Mountain Lake - Winter, any weather, all day
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
|Seafoam Pudding
|Get recipe at Fishing Level 9
Requires 1 Flounder, 1 Midnight Carp and 1 Squid Ink
|Tiger Trout
|River - Fall / Winter, any weather, 6am to 7pm
Wizard Gifts in Stardew Valley
The Wizard lives in a tower deep within the Cindersap Forest. The Wizard's loved and liked gifts show his focus on the magical aspect of Stardew Valley. His birthday is 17 Winter:
Wizard Loved Gifts
|Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Book of Mysteries
|Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
|Purple Mushroom
|Foraging in Mines and Skull Cavern
Tap or cut down Mushroom Tree
Farm Cave if mushrooms selected
Ginger Island mushroom cave
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
|Solar Essence
|Kill monsters, including Ghosts, Mummy, Haunted Skull, Metal Head and others
Purchase from Krobus for 80g
From Sunfish Fish Ponds
|Super Cucumber
|Ocean - Summer / Fall, any weather, 6pm to 2am
Ginger Island - Any season, any weather, 6pm to 2am
Caught during Night Market
|Void Essence
|Kill monsters, including Shadow Brute, Shadow Shaman and others
Purchase from Krobus for 100g
From Void Salmon Fish Ponds
Wizard Liked Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|How To Get
|All Geode Minerals
|Any mineral obtained by breaking a geode
|All Trinkets
|Requires Combat Mastery to unlock
Dropped by monsters
Break crates and barrels
|Iridium Bar
|5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
|Quartz
|Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
All universal loved gifts in Stardew Valley
Universal loved gifts refer to a small collection of items which, if you haven't guessed by the term, every Stardew Valley character is guaranteed to love. This means handing them over will always result in you gaining 80 friendship points with that character. The only exception is the Stardrop Tea which will reward you with 250 friendship points, which equals a whole heart!
The downside is that universal loved gifts are rare items and some (looking at you Prismatic Shard) have a number of other uses that can tempt you away from handing them over to a character. Due to this, it's worth carefully considering who - and whether you should - give a universal gift to.
To help you out, here are all of the universal gifts in Stardew Valley and how to find them:
|Universal Loved Gifts
|How To Get
|Golden Pumpkin
|Complete Spirit's Eve maze
Artifact Troves
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
|Magic Rock Candy
|Desert Trader - 3 Prismatic Shards on Thursday
Raccoon's Wife Shop for 20 Golden Mystery Boxes
Donate 90 items to Museum
Desert Festival for 250 Calico Eggs
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Defeat Haunted Skulls
|Pearl
|Mermaid Boat puzzle at Night Market
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Artifact Trove
SquidFest reward
Blobfish Fish Pond reward
Journal Scarp 6 on Ginger Island
Fishing on submarine ride at Night Market
|Prismatic Shard
|Statue Of True Perfection
Desert Festival for 500 Calcio Eggs at Emily's sotre
Chest atop of Volcano Dungeon
Mystic Stones
From meteorite
Omni Geode
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Defeat Serpents, Mummies, Shadow Brutes and others
|Rabbit's Foot
|From rabbits
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 1,695g to 2,825g
Defeat Serpents
Gift from pet cat with max friendship
Desert Festival for 100 Calico Eggs
|Stardrop Tea
|Prize Machine
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Helper's Bundle on Bulletin Board (Remixed)
Good luck befriending all of the residents of Stardew Valley!