Stardew Valley Gifts, including all loved and liked gifts listed

Giving gifts to the Stardew Valley characters lets you slowly befriend them. In return for your kindness, you'll receive recipes, presents in the mail, new cutscenes and, in some cases, marriage.

Knowing the right gift is important though, because, if you give a Stardew Valley resident something they don't like, you'll actually lose friendship points with them. (And quite a lot if you're really not careful.) For this reason, it's really worth knowing all of the loved and liked gifts for every Stardew Valley character.

Yet, there's 34 characters in Stardew Valley who you can give gifts to and an awful lot of items to choose from - you really can't be expected to remember everybody's favourite now can you? So, to help you out, we've listed all of the loved and liked gifts for all of the Stardew Valley characters down below! We've also taken a look at the universal loved items too.

On this page:

Stardew Valley Gifts: Loved and liked gifts for every Stardew Valley character Below you'll find the loved and liked gifts for every character in Stardew Valley, along with how to get the gifts. (Though we haven't included every method to keep this page at a somewhat reasonable length. Somewhat.) Keep in mind they will accept any gift you offer them - even the ones they don't like - so, if you're unsure about a present, it's best to check whether a character actually likes it. This is especially important when remembering that you can only give a character two gifts per week, so every present counts. Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe A loved gift will earn you 80 friendship points, while a liked one nets you 45 points. The amount of friendship points you earn will also be increased if it's the character's birthday, so we've included those dates! Use this contents to quickly find the Stardew Valley character you wish to bribe with gifts: Abigail

Emily

Haley

Leah

Maru

Penny

Alex

Elliott

Harvey

Sam

Sebastian

Shane

Caroline

Clint

Demetrius

Dwarf

Evelyn

George

Gus

Jas

Jodi

Kent

Krobus

Leo

Lewis

Linus

Marnie

Pam

Pierre

Robin

Sandy

Vincent

Willy

Wizard

Abigail Gifts in Stardew Valley Here are Abigail's loved and liked gifts to help you befriend in Stardew Valley. Abigail is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 13 Fall: Abigail Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes

Panning

Rare drop from Green Slimes

Super Cumcumber in Fish Ponds

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Banana Pudding Get recipe from Island Trader for 30 Bone Fragments

Requires 1 Banana, 1 Milk (Any) and 1 Sugar Blackberry Cobbler Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 2 Blackberries, 1 Sugar and 1 Wheat Flour Chocolate Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Monster Compendium Dropped by monsters

Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3 Pufferfish Ocean - Summer, Sunny, 12pm to 4pm

Ginger Island - All seasons, Sunny, 12pm to 4pm Pumpkin Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall Spicy Eel Get recipe from George at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Eel and 1 Hot Pepper Abigail Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Ancient Sword Artifact Spots in Cindersap Forest and Mountains

Fishing Treasure Chests

Artifact Troves Basilisk Paw Killing monsters

Crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine Bone Flute Artifact Spots in Cindersap Forest, Mountains and Pelican Town

Fishing Treasure Chests

Artifact Troves Combat Quarterly Purchased from Bookseller from between 5,000g to 10,000g

Purchased from Traveling Cart for 6,000g

Prize Machine

Mystery Boxes (Golden)

Killing monsters

Shaking trees

Artifact Spots Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Emily Gifts in Stardew Valley Below you'll find Emily's loved and liked gifts in Stardew Valley. Emily is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 27 Spring: Emily Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes

Panning

Rare drop from Green Slimes

Super Cucumber in Fish Ponds

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Aquamarine The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Cloth Use Wool on Loom

Recycle Soggy Newspaper with Recycling Machine

Rare drop from Mummies

25 Calico Eggs for 5 Cloth at Desert Festival Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Jade The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates

Fishing Treasure Chest

Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries

Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays Parrot Egg Dropped by monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine Ruby Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Crates and barrels in Mines

Fishing Treasure Chests

Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries Survival Burger Get recipe at Foraging Level 8

Requires 1 Bread, 1 Cave Carrot and 1 Eggplant Topaz In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Wool From Rabbits or Sheep Emily Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds

Haley Gifts in Stardew Valley Want to befriend Haley in Stardew Valley? Then check out Haley's loved and liked gifts below. Haley is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 14 Spring: Haley Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Coconut Calico Desert

Shake palm trees on Ginger Island

Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g

300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Fruit Salad Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Blueberry, 1 Melon and 1 Apricot Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Sunflower Grow from Sunflower Seeds in Summer Haley Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Leah Gifts in Stardew Valley Leah is an artist in touch with the natural world, with her loved and liked gifts reflecting that in Stardew Valley. Leah is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 23 Winter: Leah Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Goat Cheese Use Goat Milk in Cheese Press Poppyseed Muffin Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Poppy, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar Salad Get recipe from Emily at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Leek, 1 Dandelion and 1 Vinegar Stir Fry Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Cave Carrot, 1 Common Mushroom, 1 Kale and 1 Oil Truffle Found by Pigs

Dropped by Truffle Crabs

Purchased from Traveling Cart for between 1,875g to 3,125g Vegetable Medley Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet Wine From Keg Leah Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected All Milk From Cows and Goats All Mushrooms

(Not Red) Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Dandelion Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Driftwood Fishing

Crab Pot Ginger Foraging on Ginger Island

Dropped by Tiger Slimes Hazelnut Foraging in Fall

Grow from Fall Seeds

Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall

Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Holly Foraging in Winter Leek Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Snow Yam Foraging in Winter

Grow from Winter Seeds Spring Onion Foraging in Spring

Buy for 100g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Winter Root Foraging in Winter

Grow from Winter Seeds

Dropped by Blue Slimes Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Maru Gifts in Stardew Valley Here are Maru's loved and liked gifts to help you befriend the young genius in Stardew Valley. Maru is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 10 Summer: Maru Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Battery Pack Lighting Rod

Solar Panel after 7 days

Stingray Fish Pond

Dropped by Iridium Bat

Purchase from Traveling Cart for 1,500g to 2,500g

Boxes and crates in Skull Cavern Cauliflower Grow from Cauliflower Seeds in Spring Cheese Cauliflower Get recipe from Pam at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Cauliflower and 1 Cheese Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Dwarf Gadget Artifact in Mines

Magma and Omni Geodes

Artifact Troves Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop

Golden Fishing Treasure Chests Miner's Treat Get recipe at Mining Level 3

Requires 2 Cave Carrots, 1 Sugar and 1 Milk Pepper Poppers Get recipe from Shane at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Hot Pepper and 1 Cheese Radioactive Bar 5 Radioactive Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace Rhubarb Pie Get recipe from Marnie at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Rhubarb, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar Strawberry Grow from Strawberry Seeds in Spring Maru Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Mushrooms

(Not Common or Red) Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected Copper Bar 5 Copper Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare drop from Shadow Brute and Shadow Shaman Iron Bar 5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Transmute (Fe) Recipe using 3 Copper Bars Oak Resin Tap Oak Tree

Rare drop from Haunted Skulls

Rare drop from putting Hardwood in Wood Chipper Pine Tar Tap Pine Tree

Rare drop from putting Hardwood in Wood Chipper Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Radioactive Ore Radioactive Nodes in Mines and Skull Cavern

Penny Gifts in Stardew Valley Penny's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend the local teacher in Stardew Valley. Penny is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 2 Fall: Penny Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get All Books Purchase from Bookseller

Artifact Spots

Prize Machine

Buy or trade at other shops like Raccoon Wife's Shop

Monster drops Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Melon Grow from Melon Seeds in Summer Poppy Grow from Poppy Seeds in Summer Poppyseed Muffin Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Poppy, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar Red Plate Get recipe from Emily at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Radish Roots Platter Get recipe at Combat Level 3

Requires 1 Cave Carrot and 1 Winter Root Sandfish All seasons and weather in The Desert between 6am to 8pm Tom Kha Soup Get recipe from Sandy at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Shrimp and 1 Common Mushroom Penny Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Artifacts Artifact Spots

Monster Kills

Artifact Troves

Open various Geodes and Nodes

Fishing Treasure Chests

Solving Secret Notes

Using Hoe in Mines and Skull Cavern All Milk From Cows and Goats Dandelion Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Leek Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Alex Gifts in Stardew Valley Knowing Alex's loved and liked gifts will lead you to befriending this sporty fellow in Stardew Valley. Alex is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 13 Summer: Alex Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Complete Breakfast Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Fried Egg, 1 Milk, 1 Hashbrowns and 1 Pancakes Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick Artifact Spots

Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3 Salmon Dinner Get recipe from Gus at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Salmon, 1 Amaranth and 1 Kale Alex Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens Dinosaur Egg From Dinosaurs on farm

Artifact Spots in Mountains

Fishing Treasure Chests after Fishing Level 2

Dropped by Pepper Rex

Foraging on Prehistoric Floors in Skull Cavern

Crane Game in Movie Theatre Field Snack Get recipe from Foraging Level 1

Requires 1 Acorn, 1 Maple Seed and 1 Pine Cone Parrot Egg Dropped by monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Elliott Gifts in Stardew Valley Elliott is a writer who lives on the beach of Stardew Valley. Understanding Elliott's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend him. Elliott is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 5 Fall: Elliott Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Crab Cakes Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Crab, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Egg and 1 Oil Duck Feather From Ducks with high friendship

Cats with max friendship

Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g Lobster Crab Pots in saltwater in any seasons

From pet turtle with max friendship

Buy from Traveling Cart for 360g to 1,000g Pomegranate Fall fruit from Pomegranate Trees

From Farm Cave if fruit chosen

Buy from Traveling Cart for 420g to 1,000g Squid Ink Dropped by Squid Kids or Blue Squids

Squid and Midnight Squids in Fish Ponds

Buy 5 for 30 Calico Eggs at Desert Festival Tom Kha Soup Get recipe from Sandy at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Shrimp and 1 Common Mushroom Elliott Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Books Purchase from Bookseller

Artifact Spots

Prize Machine

Buy or trade at other shops like Raccoon Wife's Shop

Monster drops All Fruit

(Not Salmonberry) Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected Octopus Ocean - Summer / Winter, 6am to 1pm, any weather

Ginger Island - Any season, weather, 6am to 1pm

Night Market Squid Ocean - Winter, any weather, 6pm to 2am

SquidFest

Harvey Gifts in Stardew Valley Want to befriend the local doctor? (Since you're a farmer, it's probably a good idea.) Then you'll need to know Harvey's loved and liked gifts in Stardew Valley. Harvey is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 14 Winter: Harvey Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Coffee Put 5 Coffee Beans in Keg

Purchase from Stardrop Saloon at 300g

Coffee Maker Pickles Put vegetable in Preserves Jar Super Meal Get recipe from Kent at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Bok Choy, 1 Cranberries and 1 Artichoke Truffle Oil Put Truffle in Oil Maker Wine From Keg Harvey Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Fruit

(Not Salmonberry and Spice Berry) Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected All Mushrooms

(Not Red) Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Dandelion Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Duck Egg From Ducks

Purchase from Traveling Cart for 285g to 1,000g Duck Feather From Ducks with high friendship

Cats with max friendship

Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g Ginger Foraging on Ginger Island

Dropped by Tiger Slimes Goat Milk From Goats Hazelnut Foraging in Fall

Grow from Fall Seeds

Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall

Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Holly Foraging in Winter Large Goat Milk From Goats with high friendship Leek Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Snow Yam Foraging in Winter

Grow from Winter Seeds Spring Onion Foraging in Spring

Buy for 100 to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Winter Root Foraging in Winter

Grow from Winter Seeds

Dropped by Blue Slimes

Sam Gifts in Stardew Valley Sam is one of the local lads in Stardew Valley, so knowing Sam's loved and liked gifts will add him to your collection of friends. Sam is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 17 Summer: Sam Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round

Grow from Cactus Seeds

Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g

Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g Maple Bar Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Maple Syrup, 1 Sugar and 1 Wheat Flour Pizza Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Tomato and 1 Cheese Tigerseye From Magma and Omni Geodes Sam Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens Joja Cola Fishing

75g from JojaMart and Vending machine

Soda Machine from completing Joja Warehouse route

Purchase for 2 Calico Eggs during Desert Festival Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Sebastian Gifts in Stardew Valley Sebastian seems to prefer his own company, but you can still befriend him in Stardew Valley by knowing Sebastian's loved and liked gifts. Sebastian is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 10 Winter: Sebastian Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Frog Egg Killing monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine Frozen Tear Foraging in Mines between Floors 40 to 79

Frozen and Omni Geodes

Panning

Rare drop from Dust Sprites

Fishing Treasure Chests Obsidian Magma and Omni Geodes Pumpkin Soup Get recipe from Robin at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Pumpkin and 1 Milk Sashimi Get recipe from Linus at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Fish (any fish) Void Egg From Void Chicken

Purchase from Krobus for 5,000g

Void Salmon Fish Pond drop Sebastian Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Combat Quarterly Purchased from Bookseller from between 5,000g to 10,000g

Purchased from Traveling Cart for 6,000g

Prize Machine

Mystery Boxes (Golden)

Killing monsters

Shaking trees

Artifact Spots Flounder Ocean - Spring and Summer, 6am to 8pm, any weather

Ginger Island - Ocean, any Season, 6am to 8pm, any weather Monster Compendium Dropped by monsters

Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3 Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds

Shane Gifts in Stardew Valley Looks like Shane has a couple of… shall we say, issues? A good friend might help him overcome, or at least face them, in Stardew Valley, so it's worth knowing Shane's loved and liked gifts. Shane is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 20 Spring: Shane Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Beer Use Wheat on Keg

Purchase from Saloon for 400g

Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 500g

Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs Hot Pepper Grow Pepper Seeds during Summer Pepper Poppers Get recipe from Shane at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Hot Pepper and 1 Cheese Pizza Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Tomato and 1 Cheese Shane Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected

Caroline Gifts in Stardew Valley Caroline is one of the many residents you can befriend in Stardew Valley. If you want to then you should know Caroline's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 7 Winter: Caroline Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Fish Taco Get recipe from Linus at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Tuna, 1 Tortilla, 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Mayonnaise Green Tea Put Tea Leaves in Key

Purchase during Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs Summer Spangle Grow from Spangle Seeds during Summer Tropical Curry From Ginger Island Resert for 2,000g

Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Pineapple and 1 Hot Pepper Caroline Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Tea Leaves From Tea Bushes Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Clint Gifts in Stardew Valley Clint is the Stardew Valley blacksmith with his loved and liked gifts reflecting this fact. His birthday is 26 Winter: Clint Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes

Panning

Rare drop from Green Slimes

Super Cumcumber in Fish Ponds

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Aquamarine The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Artichoke Dip Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Artichoke and 1 Milk Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Fiddlehead Risotto Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern and 1 Garlic Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop

Golden Fishing Treasure Chests Jade The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates

Fishing Treasure Chest

Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries

Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays Omni Geode From rocks in Mines and Skull Cavern

Omni Geode Nodes in Volcano Dungeon

Killing monsters

Panning

Purchase from Oasis on Wednesday for 500g

Purchase from Krobus on Tuesdays for 300g Ruby Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Crates and barrels in Mines

Fishing Treasure Chests

Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries Topaz In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Clint Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Copper Bar 5 Copper Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare drop from Shadow Brute and Shadow Shaman Iron Bar 5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Transmute (Fe) Recipe using 3 Copper Bars Mining Monthly Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g

Killing monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Volcano Dungeon

Artifact Spots

Prize Machine

Mystery Boxes

Demetrius Gifts in Stardew Valley Demetrius is fascinated with the natural world of Stardew Valley. If you'd like to become his friend, then it's worth knowing Demetrius' loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 19 Summer: Demetrius Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Bean Hotpot Get recipe from Clint at 7 Hearts

Requires 2 Green Beans Ice Cream Get recipe from Jodi at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Milk and 1 Sugar Rice Pudding Get recipe from Evelyn at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Milk, 1 Sugar and 1 Rice Strawberry Grow from Strawberry Seeds in Spring Demetrius Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected Dinosaur Egg From Dinosaurs on farm

Artifact Spots in Mountains

Fishing Treasure Chests after Fishing Level 2

Dropped by Pepper Rex

Foraging on Prehistoric Floors in Skull Cavern

Crane Game in Movie Theatre Purple Mushroom Foraging in Mines and Skull Cavern

Tap or cut down Mushroom Tree

Farm Cave if mushrooms selected

Ginger Island mushroom cave

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 750g to 1,250g

Dwarf Gifts in Stardew Valley The Dwarf is a member of, well, the dwarf race in Stardew Valley. If you fancy expanding your collection of friends, make sure you know the Dwarf's loved and liked gifts. The Dwarf's birthday is on 22 Summer: Dwarf Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes

Panning

Rare drop from Green Slimes

Super Cucumber in Fish Ponds

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Aquamarine The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Jade The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates

Fishing Treasure Chest

Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries

Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays Lava Eel Floor 100 of Mines or Volcano Caldera - any season, any weather, all day Lemon Stone Magma and Omni Geodes Omni Geode From rocks in Mines and Skull Cavern

Omni Geode Nodes in Volcano Dungeon

Killing monsters

Panning

Purchase from Oasis on Wednesday for 500g

Purchase from Krobus on Tuesdays for 300g Ruby Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Crates and barrels in Mines

Fishing Treasure Chests

Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries Topaz In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon Dwarf Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Artifacts Artifact Spots

Monster slaying

Artifact Troves

Open various Geodes and Nodes

Fishing Treasure Chests

Solving Secret Notes

Using Hoe in Mines and Skull Cavern Cave Carrot Foraging in The Mines

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 100g to 1,000g

Purchase from Desert Festival for 2 Calico Eggs Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Evelyn Gifts in Stardew Valley Evelyn is married to George and is Alex's grandmother. If you fancy befriending a sweet elder, then you'll need to know Evelyn's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 20 Winter: Evelyn Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Beet Grow from Beet Seeds during Fall Chocolate Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Fairy Rose Grow from Fairy Seeds during Fall Raisins Put 5 Grapes in Dehydrator Stuffing Get recipe from Pam at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Bread, 1 Cranberries and 1 Hazelnut Tulip Grow from Tulip Bulbs during Spring Evelyn Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Milk From Cows and Goats Broken Glasses From fishing and Crab Pots Clam Crab pots in ocean

Foraging on Beach

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 150g to 1,000g Cockle Crab pots in ocean

Foraging on Beach

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 150g to 1,000g Coral Foraging in tide pool on Beach Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Mussel Crab pots in ocean

Foraging on Beach

Mussel Nodes on Ginger Island

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 100g to 1,000g Nautilus Shell Foraging from Beach during Winter

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 360 to 1,000g

Desert Festival for 50 Calico Eggs Oyster Crab pots in ocean

Foraging on Beach

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 120g to 1,000g Sea Urchin Foraging in tide pool on Beach

George Gifts in Stardew Valley George is married to Evelyn and his personality is, on the surface, the complete opposite to hers. Knowing George's loved and liked gifts, however, will slowly cause him to warm up to you in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 24 Fall: George Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Fried Mushroom Get recipe from Demetrius at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Common Mushroom, 1 Morel and 1 Oil Leek Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds George Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Gus Gifts in Stardew Valley Gus runs the Stardrop Saloon, the local tavern in Stardew Valley, and, while befriending him won't get you a discount, you can learn some new recipes. His birthday is 8 Summer: Gus Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Escargot Get recipe from Willy at 5 Hearts

Requires 1 Snail and 1 Garlic Fish Taco Get recipe from Linus at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Tuna, 1 Tortilla, 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Mayonnaise Orange From Orange Trees during Summer Tropical Curry Get recipe from Ginger Island Resort for 2,000g

Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Pineapple and 1 Hot Pepper Gus Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Truffle Found by Pigs

Dropped by Truffle Crabs

Purchased from Traveling Cart for between 1,875g to 3,125g Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Jas Gifts in Stardew Valley Jas is Marnie's niece living with her aunt and godfather, Shane, on Marnie's ranch. Jas' loved and liked gifts reflect her young age. Her birthday is 4 Summer: Jas Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Ancient Doll Artifact Spot

Fishing Treasure Chests

Artifact Troves

Desert Festival for 1 Calico Egg Fairy Box Killing monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine Fairy Rose Grow from Fairy Seeds during Fall Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Plum Pudding Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 2 Wild Plums, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar Strange Doll (Green) Artifact Spot

Fishing Treasure Chests Strange Doll (Yellow) Artifact Spot

Fishing Treasure Chests Jas Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Milk From Cows and Goats Coconut Calico Desert

Shake palm trees on Ginger Island

Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g

300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Jodi Gifts in Stardew Valley Jodi is one of the local residents of Stardew Valley, living with her husband and two sons. Befriending her by knowing Jodi's loved and liked gifts can net you some new recipes. Her birthday is 11 Fall: Jodi Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Chocolate Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Crispy Bass Get recipe from Kent at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Largemouth Bass, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Oil Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Eggplant Parmesan Get recipe from Lewis at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Eggplant and 1 Tomato Fried Eel Get recipe from George at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Eel and 1 Oil Pancakes Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Summer, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years) or 100g from Saloon

Requires 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Egg Rhubarb Pie Get recipe from Marnie at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Rhubarb, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar Vegetable Medley Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet Jodi Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Fruit

(Not Spice Berry) Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected All Milk From Cows and Goats

Kent Gifts in Stardew Valley You'll have to wait until Spring of Year 2 for Kent to arrive in Stardew Valley. When he does, you'll be able to befriend him using Kent's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 4 Spring: Kent Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Fiddlehead Risotto Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern and 1 Garlic Roasted Hazelnuts Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 28 Summer, Year 3 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 3 Hazelnuts Kent Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Dwarvish Safety Manual Purchase from Dwarf's Shop for 4,000g

Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Krobus Gifts in Stardew Valley Krobus is a friendly monster - the only friendly monster - who lives in the sewers of Pelican Town. Using Krobus' loved and liked gifts can make him your roommate in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 1 Winter: Krobus Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop

Golden Fishing Treasure Chests Monster Compendium Dropped by monsters

Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3 Monster Musk Complete 'Prismatic Jelly' Special Order for recipe

Requires 30 Slime and 30 Bat Wings Pumpkin Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall Void Egg From Void Chicken

Purchase from Krobus for 5,000g

Void Salmon Fish Pond drop Void Mayonnaise Use Void Egg on Mayonnaise Machine Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Krobus Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Seafoam Pudding Get recipe at Fishing Level 9

Requires 1 Flounder, 1 Midnight Carp and 1 Squid Ink Strange Bun Get recipe from Shane at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Periwinkle and 1 Void Mayonnaise

Leo Gifts in Stardew Valley To befriend Leo, you first need to reach Ginger Island by completing either the Community Center Bundles or Joja Warehouse. Once you arrive on the island, you befriend him by using Leo's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 26 Summer: Leo Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Duck Feather From Ducks with high friendship

Cats with max friendship

Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g Mango Mango Trees during Summer Ostrich Egg From Ostriches Parrot Egg Dropped by monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine Poi Get recipe from Leo at 3 Hearts

Requires 4 Taro Roots Leo Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Dragon Tooth From dragon remains in Volcano Dungeon

Lava Lurk drop

Stringray Fish Pond containing 9 Stringrays Nautilus Shell Foraging from Beach during Winter

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 360 to 1000g

Desert Festival for 50 Calico Eggs Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Rainbow Shell Foraging The Beach during Summer

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 900g to 1,500g Sea Urchin Foraging in tide pool on Beach Spice Berry Foraging during Summer

Grown from Summer Seeds

Farm Cave if fruit chosen

Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs

Lewis Gifts in Stardew Valley Lewis is the mayor of Pelican Town - spending his time collecting taxes, running festivals and keeping up good relations with the local residents, especially Marnie. Knowing Lewis' loved and liked gifts may help you gain some more influence in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 7 Spring: Lewis Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Autumn's Bounty Get recipe from Demetrius at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Yam and 1 Pumpkin Glazed Yams Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Yam and 1 Sugar Green Tea Put Tea Leaves in Key

Purchase during Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs Hot Pepper Grow Pepper Seeds during Summer Vegetable Medley Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet Lewis Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Blueberry Grow from Blueberry Seeds during Summer Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round

Grow from Cactus Seeds

Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g

Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g Coconut Calico Desert

Shake palm trees on Ginger Island

Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g

300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Linus Gifts in Stardew Valley Linus is the local wild man of the woods. If you want him to finally gain a friend in Stardew Valley, then you'll want to know Linus' loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 3 Winter: Linus Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Blueberry Tart Get recipe from Pierre at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Blueberry, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round

Grow from Cactus Seeds

Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g

Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g Coconut Calico Desert

Shake palm trees on Ginger Island

Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g

300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Dish O' The Sea Get recipe at Fishing Level 3

Requires 2 Sardines and 1 Hashbrowns The Alleyway Buffet Purchase from Bookseller at 20,000g from Year 3 onwards

Find in Golden Garbage Can Yam Grow from Yam Seeds during Fall Linus Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Fruit

(Not Spice Berry) Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected All Milk From Cows and Goats All Mushrooms

(Not Red) Foraging

Farm cave if mushrooms selected Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Dandelion Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Ginger Foraging on Ginger Island

Dropped by Tiger Slimes Hazelnut Foraging in Fall

Grow from Fall Seeds

Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall

Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs Holly Foraging in Winter Leek Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Snow Yam Foraging in Winter

Grow from Winter Seeds Spring Onion Foraging in Spring

Buy for 100 to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds Winter Root Foraging in Winter

Grow from Winter Seeds

Dropped by Blue Slimes

Marnie Gifts in Stardew Valley Marnie runs the ranch where you can purchase animals in Stardew Valley. You won't get mates' rates from befriending her, but it's still a nice thing to do so it's worth knowing Marine's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 18 Fall: Marnie Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Farmer's Lunch Get recipe at Farming Level 3

Requires 1 Omelet and 1 Parsnip Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Pumpkin Pie Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Pumpkin, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Milk and 1 Sugar Marnie Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Milk From Cows and Goats Stardew Valley Almanac Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 6,000g

Fishing Treasure Chests

Killing monsters

Artifact Spots

Mystery Boxes Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds

Pam Gifts in Stardew Valley Pam drives the local bus in Stardew Valley and, considering her favourite hobby, this might not be such a good idea… Anyway, if you do want to become her friend then you'll want to know Pam's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 18 Spring: Pam Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Beer Use Wheat on Keg

Purchase from Saloon for 400g

Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 500g

Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round

Grow from Cactus Seeds

Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g

Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g Glazed Yams Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Yam and 1 Sugar Mead Put Honey in Keg

Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 800g

Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs Pale Ale Put Hops in Keg

Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 1,000g

Desert Festival for 30 Calico Eggs Parsnips Grow from Parsnip Seeds during Spring Parsnip Soup Get recipe from Caroline at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Parsnip, 1 Milk and 1 Vinegar Pina Colada Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 600g Pam Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected All Milk From Cows and Goats Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Pierre Gifts in Stardew Valley Pierre runs the local store in Pelican Town, making him the natural enemy of JojaMart. Like the other shopkeepers, there's no discounts to be earned by befriending Pierre. Yet, knowing Pierre's loved and liked gifts, can help you grab some new recipes. His birthday is 26 Spring: Pierre Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Fried Calamari Get recipe from Jodi at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Squid, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Oil Price Catalogue Purchase from Bookseller for 3,000g Pierre Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Eggs

(Not Void Eggs) From Chickens All Milk From Cows and Goats Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Dandelion Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs

Robin Gifts in Stardew Valley Robin is a carpenter and just giving her basic pieces of wood won't gain you any friendship points. Instead, it's worth knowing Robin's loved and liked gifts to help befriend her in Stardew Valley. Her birthday is 21 Fall: Robin Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Goat Cheese Use Goat Milk in Cheese Press Peach From Peach Trees during Summer

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 420g to 1,000g Spaghetti Get recipe from Lewis at 3 Hearts

Requires 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Tomato Woody's Secret Chopping trees

Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards Robin Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected All Milk From Cows and Goats Hardwood Chopping large stumps, large logs, Mahogany Trees or Mystic Tree

Mystery Box

Woodskip in Fish Ponds

Exchange 1 Woody's Secret with Bookseller Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Woodcutter's Weekly Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g

Purchase from Traveling Cart 6,000g

At Desert Festival for 100 Calico Eggs

Mystery Boxes

Treasure chests

Prize Machine

Shaking or chopping trees

Break crates and barrels

Sandy Gifts in Stardew Valley Sandy runs the Oasis store in the Calico Desert and you'll need to complete either the Vault Bundle in the Community Center or purchase the Bus from the Joja Community Development Form to visit her. Once you can visit the desert in Stardew Valley, you can use Sandy's loved and liked gifts to become her friend. Her birthday is 15 Fall: Sandy Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Crocus Foraging in Winter

Grown from Winter Seeds Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs Mango Sticky Rice Get recipe from Leo at 7 Hearts

Requires 1 Mango, 1 Coconut and 1 Rice Sweet Pea Foraging in Summer

Grown from Summer Seeds Sandy Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Fruit Fruit trees

Seeds

Foraging

Farm cave if fruits selected Goat Milk From Goats Large Goat Milk From Goats with high friendship Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Wool From Rabbits or Sheep Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Vincent Gifts in Stardew Valley Vincent is the younger son of Jodi and Kent, making him the second child who makes their home in Stardew Valley at the beginning of the game. You can befriend him by using Vinecent's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 10 Spring: Vincent Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Cranberry Candy Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 28 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)

Requires 1 Cranberries, 1 Apple and 1 Sugar Frog Egg Killing monsters

Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine Ginger Ale Get recipe from Dwarf Shop in Volcano Dungeon for 1,000g

Requires 3 Ginger and 1 Sugar Grape Foraging in Summer

Grow from Summer Seeds in Summer

Grow from Grape Starter in Fall Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)

Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg Snail Crab Pot in freshwater (river or lake) in any season Vincent Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Milk From Cows and Goats Coconut Calico Desert

Shake palm trees on Ginger Island

Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g

300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart Daffodil Foraging in Spring

Grow from Spring Seeds

Buy at Flower Dance

Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Willy Gifts in Stardew Valley Willy runs the fishing shop and can also transport you to Ginger Island (though you don't need to befriend him to do that). Using Willy's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend him in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 24 Summer: Willy Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Catfish River, Secret Woods and Witch's Swamp - Spring / Fall, 6am to 12am, rain

Secret Woods and Witch's Swamp - Summer, 6am to 12am, rain Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon

Panning

Fishing Treasure Chests

Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds

Monster drop Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop

Golden Fishing Treasure Chests Jewels Of The Sea Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards

Fishing Treasure Chests Mead Put Honey in Keg

Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 800g

Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs Octopus Ocean - Summer / Winter, 6am to 1pm, any weather

Ginger Island - Any season, weather, 6am to 1pm

Night Market Pumpkin Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall Sea Cucumber Ocean - Fall / Winter, 6am to 7pm, any weather

Caught during Night Market Sturgeon Mountain Lake - Summer / Winter, 6am to 7pm, any weather The Art O' Crabbing Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards

Prize from SquidFest Willy Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get Bait And Bobber Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g

Purchase from Traveling Cart for 6,000g

Fishing Treasure Chests

Mystery Boxes

Prize Machine

Killing monsters

Artifact Spots

Break crates and barrels Lingcod River and Mountain Lake - Winter, any weather, all day Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Seafoam Pudding Get recipe at Fishing Level 9

Requires 1 Flounder, 1 Midnight Carp and 1 Squid Ink Tiger Trout River - Fall / Winter, any weather, 6am to 7pm

Wizard Gifts in Stardew Valley The Wizard lives in a tower deep within the Cindersap Forest. The Wizard's loved and liked gifts show his focus on the magical aspect of Stardew Valley. His birthday is 17 Winter: Wizard Loved Gifts Loved Gifts How To Get Book of Mysteries Mystery Boxes

Golden Mystery Boxes Purple Mushroom Foraging in Mines and Skull Cavern

Tap or cut down Mushroom Tree

Farm Cave if mushrooms selected

Ginger Island mushroom cave

Purchase from Travelling Cart for 750g to 1,250g Solar Essence Kill monsters, including Ghosts, Mummy, Haunted Skull, Metal Head and others

Purchase from Krobus for 80g

From Sunfish Fish Ponds Super Cucumber Ocean - Summer / Fall, any weather, 6pm to 2am

Ginger Island - Any season, any weather, 6pm to 2am

Caught during Night Market Void Essence Kill monsters, including Shadow Brute, Shadow Shaman and others

Purchase from Krobus for 100g

From Void Salmon Fish Ponds Wizard Liked Gifts Liked Gifts How To Get All Geode Minerals Any mineral obtained by breaking a geode All Trinkets Requires Combat Mastery to unlock

Dropped by monsters

Break crates and barrels Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace

Rare monster drop

Golden Fishing Treasure Chests Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern

Garbage Cans

Rare Stone Golem drops

Ghostfish in Fish Ponds Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe