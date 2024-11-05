Skip to main content

Stardew Valley Gifts, including all loved and liked gifts listed

How to win friends and influence people.

Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Giving gifts to the Stardew Valley characters lets you slowly befriend them. In return for your kindness, you'll receive recipes, presents in the mail, new cutscenes and, in some cases, marriage.

Knowing the right gift is important though, because, if you give a Stardew Valley resident something they don't like, you'll actually lose friendship points with them. (And quite a lot if you're really not careful.) For this reason, it's really worth knowing all of the loved and liked gifts for every Stardew Valley character.

Yet, there's 34 characters in Stardew Valley who you can give gifts to and an awful lot of items to choose from - you really can't be expected to remember everybody's favourite now can you? So, to help you out, we've listed all of the loved and liked gifts for all of the Stardew Valley characters down below! We've also taken a look at the universal loved items too.

On this page:

Stardew Valley Gifts: Loved and liked gifts for every Stardew Valley character

Below you'll find the loved and liked gifts for every character in Stardew Valley, along with how to get the gifts. (Though we haven't included every method to keep this page at a somewhat reasonable length. Somewhat.)

Keep in mind they will accept any gift you offer them - even the ones they don't like - so, if you're unsure about a present, it's best to check whether a character actually likes it. This is especially important when remembering that you can only give a character two gifts per week, so every present counts.

Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

A loved gift will earn you 80 friendship points, while a liked one nets you 45 points. The amount of friendship points you earn will also be increased if it's the character's birthday, so we've included those dates!

Use this contents to quickly find the Stardew Valley character you wish to bribe with gifts:

Abigail Gifts in Stardew Valley

Here are Abigail's loved and liked gifts to help you befriend in Stardew Valley. Abigail is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 13 Fall:

Abigail Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cumcumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Banana Pudding Get recipe from Island Trader for 30 Bone Fragments
Requires 1 Banana, 1 Milk (Any) and 1 Sugar
Blackberry Cobbler Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 2 Blackberries, 1 Sugar and 1 Wheat Flour
Chocolate Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Monster Compendium Dropped by monsters
Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
Pufferfish Ocean - Summer, Sunny, 12pm to 4pm
Ginger Island - All seasons, Sunny, 12pm to 4pm
Pumpkin Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall
Spicy Eel Get recipe from George at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Eel and 1 Hot Pepper

Abigail Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Ancient Sword Artifact Spots in Cindersap Forest and Mountains
Fishing Treasure Chests
Artifact Troves
Basilisk Paw Killing monsters
Crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
Bone Flute Artifact Spots in Cindersap Forest, Mountains and Pelican Town
Fishing Treasure Chests
Artifact Troves
Combat Quarterly Purchased from Bookseller from between 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchased from Traveling Cart for 6,000g
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes (Golden)
Killing monsters
Shaking trees
Artifact Spots
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Emily Gifts in Stardew Valley

Below you'll find Emily's loved and liked gifts in Stardew Valley. Emily is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 27 Spring:

Emily Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cucumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Aquamarine The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Cloth Use Wool on Loom
Recycle Soggy Newspaper with Recycling Machine
Rare drop from Mummies
25 Calico Eggs for 5 Cloth at Desert Festival
Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Jade The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates
Fishing Treasure Chest
Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries
Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays
Parrot Egg Dropped by monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
Ruby Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Crates and barrels in Mines
Fishing Treasure Chests
Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries
Survival Burger Get recipe at Foraging Level 8
Requires 1 Bread, 1 Cave Carrot and 1 Eggplant
Topaz In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Wool From Rabbits or Sheep

Emily Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds

Haley Gifts in Stardew Valley

Want to befriend Haley in Stardew Valley? Then check out Haley's loved and liked gifts below. Haley is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 14 Spring:

Haley Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Coconut Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Fruit Salad Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Blueberry, 1 Melon and 1 Apricot
Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Sunflower Grow from Sunflower Seeds in Summer

Haley Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Leah Gifts in Stardew Valley

Leah is an artist in touch with the natural world, with her loved and liked gifts reflecting that in Stardew Valley. Leah is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 23 Winter:

Leah Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Goat Cheese Use Goat Milk in Cheese Press
Poppyseed Muffin Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Poppy, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
Salad Get recipe from Emily at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Leek, 1 Dandelion and 1 Vinegar
Stir Fry Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Cave Carrot, 1 Common Mushroom, 1 Kale and 1 Oil
Truffle Found by Pigs
Dropped by Truffle Crabs
Purchased from Traveling Cart for between 1,875g to 3,125g
Vegetable Medley Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet
Wine From Keg

Leah Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
All Milk From Cows and Goats
All Mushrooms
(Not Red)		 Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Dandelion Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Driftwood Fishing
Crab Pot
Ginger Foraging on Ginger Island
Dropped by Tiger Slimes
Hazelnut Foraging in Fall
Grow from Fall Seeds
Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall
Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Holly Foraging in Winter
Leek Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Snow Yam Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Spring Onion Foraging in Spring
Buy for 100g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Winter Root Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Dropped by Blue Slimes
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Maru Gifts in Stardew Valley

Here are Maru's loved and liked gifts to help you befriend the young genius in Stardew Valley. Maru is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 10 Summer:

Maru Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Battery Pack Lighting Rod
Solar Panel after 7 days
Stingray Fish Pond
Dropped by Iridium Bat
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 1,500g to 2,500g
Boxes and crates in Skull Cavern
Cauliflower Grow from Cauliflower Seeds in Spring
Cheese Cauliflower Get recipe from Pam at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Cauliflower and 1 Cheese
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Dwarf Gadget Artifact in Mines
Magma and Omni Geodes
Artifact Troves
Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Miner's Treat Get recipe at Mining Level 3
Requires 2 Cave Carrots, 1 Sugar and 1 Milk
Pepper Poppers Get recipe from Shane at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Hot Pepper and 1 Cheese
Radioactive Bar 5 Radioactive Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rhubarb Pie Get recipe from Marnie at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Rhubarb, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
Strawberry Grow from Strawberry Seeds in Spring

Maru Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Mushrooms
(Not Common or Red)		 Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
Copper Bar 5 Copper Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare drop from Shadow Brute and Shadow Shaman
Iron Bar 5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Transmute (Fe) Recipe using 3 Copper Bars
Oak Resin Tap Oak Tree
Rare drop from Haunted Skulls
Rare drop from putting Hardwood in Wood Chipper
Pine Tar Tap Pine Tree
Rare drop from putting Hardwood in Wood Chipper
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Radioactive Ore Radioactive Nodes in Mines and Skull Cavern

Penny Gifts in Stardew Valley

Penny's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend the local teacher in Stardew Valley. Penny is a marriage candidate and her birthday is on 2 Fall:

Penny Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
All Books Purchase from Bookseller
Artifact Spots
Prize Machine
Buy or trade at other shops like Raccoon Wife's Shop
Monster drops
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Melon Grow from Melon Seeds in Summer
Poppy Grow from Poppy Seeds in Summer
Poppyseed Muffin Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Poppy, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
Red Plate Get recipe from Emily at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Radish
Roots Platter Get recipe at Combat Level 3
Requires 1 Cave Carrot and 1 Winter Root
Sandfish All seasons and weather in The Desert between 6am to 8pm
Tom Kha Soup Get recipe from Sandy at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Shrimp and 1 Common Mushroom

Penny Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Artifacts Artifact Spots
Monster Kills
Artifact Troves
Open various Geodes and Nodes
Fishing Treasure Chests
Solving Secret Notes
Using Hoe in Mines and Skull Cavern
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Dandelion Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Leek Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds

Alex Gifts in Stardew Valley

Knowing Alex's loved and liked gifts will lead you to befriending this sporty fellow in Stardew Valley. Alex is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 13 Summer:

Alex Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Complete Breakfast Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Fried Egg, 1 Milk, 1 Hashbrowns and 1 Pancakes
Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Thick Artifact Spots
Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
Salmon Dinner Get recipe from Gus at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Salmon, 1 Amaranth and 1 Kale

Alex Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
Dinosaur Egg From Dinosaurs on farm
Artifact Spots in Mountains
Fishing Treasure Chests after Fishing Level 2
Dropped by Pepper Rex
Foraging on Prehistoric Floors in Skull Cavern
Crane Game in Movie Theatre
Field Snack Get recipe from Foraging Level 1
Requires 1 Acorn, 1 Maple Seed and 1 Pine Cone
Parrot Egg Dropped by monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Elliott Gifts in Stardew Valley

Elliott is a writer who lives on the beach of Stardew Valley. Understanding Elliott's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend him. Elliott is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 5 Fall:

Elliott Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Crab Cakes Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Crab, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Egg and 1 Oil
Duck Feather From Ducks with high friendship
Cats with max friendship
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
Lobster Crab Pots in saltwater in any seasons
From pet turtle with max friendship
Buy from Traveling Cart for 360g to 1,000g
Pomegranate Fall fruit from Pomegranate Trees
From Farm Cave if fruit chosen
Buy from Traveling Cart for 420g to 1,000g
Squid Ink Dropped by Squid Kids or Blue Squids
Squid and Midnight Squids in Fish Ponds
Buy 5 for 30 Calico Eggs at Desert Festival
Tom Kha Soup Get recipe from Sandy at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Shrimp and 1 Common Mushroom

Elliott Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Books Purchase from Bookseller
Artifact Spots
Prize Machine
Buy or trade at other shops like Raccoon Wife's Shop
Monster drops
All Fruit
(Not Salmonberry)		 Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
Octopus Ocean - Summer / Winter, 6am to 1pm, any weather
Ginger Island - Any season, weather, 6am to 1pm
Night Market
Squid Ocean - Winter, any weather, 6pm to 2am
SquidFest

Harvey Gifts in Stardew Valley

Want to befriend the local doctor? (Since you're a farmer, it's probably a good idea.) Then you'll need to know Harvey's loved and liked gifts in Stardew Valley. Harvey is a marriage candidate and his birthday is on 14 Winter:

Harvey Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Coffee Put 5 Coffee Beans in Keg
Purchase from Stardrop Saloon at 300g
Coffee Maker
Pickles Put vegetable in Preserves Jar
Super Meal Get recipe from Kent at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Bok Choy, 1 Cranberries and 1 Artichoke
Truffle Oil Put Truffle in Oil Maker
Wine From Keg

Harvey Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Fruit
(Not Salmonberry and Spice Berry)		 Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
All Mushrooms
(Not Red)		 Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Dandelion Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Duck Egg From Ducks
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 285g to 1,000g
Duck Feather From Ducks with high friendship
Cats with max friendship
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
Ginger Foraging on Ginger Island
Dropped by Tiger Slimes
Goat Milk From Goats
Hazelnut Foraging in Fall
Grow from Fall Seeds
Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall
Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Holly Foraging in Winter
Large Goat Milk From Goats with high friendship
Leek Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Snow Yam Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Spring Onion Foraging in Spring
Buy for 100 to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Winter Root Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Dropped by Blue Slimes

Sam Gifts in Stardew Valley

Sam is one of the local lads in Stardew Valley, so knowing Sam's loved and liked gifts will add him to your collection of friends. Sam is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 17 Summer:

Sam Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
Maple Bar Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Maple Syrup, 1 Sugar and 1 Wheat Flour
Pizza Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Tomato and 1 Cheese
Tigerseye From Magma and Omni Geodes

Sam Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
Joja Cola Fishing
75g from JojaMart and Vending machine
Soda Machine from completing Joja Warehouse route
Purchase for 2 Calico Eggs during Desert Festival
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Sebastian Gifts in Stardew Valley

Sebastian seems to prefer his own company, but you can still befriend him in Stardew Valley by knowing Sebastian's loved and liked gifts. Sebastian is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 10 Winter:

Sebastian Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Frog Egg Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine
Frozen Tear Foraging in Mines between Floors 40 to 79
Frozen and Omni Geodes
Panning
Rare drop from Dust Sprites
Fishing Treasure Chests
Obsidian Magma and Omni Geodes
Pumpkin Soup Get recipe from Robin at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Pumpkin and 1 Milk
Sashimi Get recipe from Linus at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Fish (any fish)
Void Egg From Void Chicken
Purchase from Krobus for 5,000g
Void Salmon Fish Pond drop

Sebastian Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Combat Quarterly Purchased from Bookseller from between 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchased from Traveling Cart for 6,000g
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes (Golden)
Killing monsters
Shaking trees
Artifact Spots
Flounder Ocean - Spring and Summer, 6am to 8pm, any weather
Ginger Island - Ocean, any Season, 6am to 8pm, any weather
Monster Compendium Dropped by monsters
Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds

Shane Gifts in Stardew Valley

Looks like Shane has a couple of… shall we say, issues? A good friend might help him overcome, or at least face them, in Stardew Valley, so it's worth knowing Shane's loved and liked gifts. Shane is a marriage candidate and his birthday is 20 Spring:

Shane Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Beer Use Wheat on Keg
Purchase from Saloon for 400g
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 500g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
Hot Pepper Grow Pepper Seeds during Summer
Pepper Poppers Get recipe from Shane at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Hot Pepper and 1 Cheese
Pizza Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Spring, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Tomato and 1 Cheese

Shane Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected

Caroline Gifts in Stardew Valley

Caroline is one of the many residents you can befriend in Stardew Valley. If you want to then you should know Caroline's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 7 Winter:

Caroline Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Fish Taco Get recipe from Linus at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tuna, 1 Tortilla, 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Mayonnaise
Green Tea Put Tea Leaves in Key
Purchase during Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs
Summer Spangle Grow from Spangle Seeds during Summer
Tropical Curry From Ginger Island Resert for 2,000g
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Pineapple and 1 Hot Pepper

Caroline Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Tea Leaves From Tea Bushes
Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Clint Gifts in Stardew Valley

Clint is the Stardew Valley blacksmith with his loved and liked gifts reflecting this fact. His birthday is 26 Winter:

Clint Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cumcumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Aquamarine The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Artichoke Dip Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Artichoke and 1 Milk
Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Fiddlehead Risotto Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern and 1 Garlic
Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Jade The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates
Fishing Treasure Chest
Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries
Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays
Omni Geode From rocks in Mines and Skull Cavern
Omni Geode Nodes in Volcano Dungeon
Killing monsters
Panning
Purchase from Oasis on Wednesday for 500g
Purchase from Krobus on Tuesdays for 300g
Ruby Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Crates and barrels in Mines
Fishing Treasure Chests
Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries
Topaz In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon

Clint Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Copper Bar 5 Copper Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare drop from Shadow Brute and Shadow Shaman
Iron Bar 5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Transmute (Fe) Recipe using 3 Copper Bars
Mining Monthly Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Volcano Dungeon
Artifact Spots
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes

Demetrius Gifts in Stardew Valley

Demetrius is fascinated with the natural world of Stardew Valley. If you'd like to become his friend, then it's worth knowing Demetrius' loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 19 Summer:

Demetrius Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Bean Hotpot Get recipe from Clint at 7 Hearts
Requires 2 Green Beans
Ice Cream Get recipe from Jodi at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Milk and 1 Sugar
Rice Pudding Get recipe from Evelyn at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Milk, 1 Sugar and 1 Rice
Strawberry Grow from Strawberry Seeds in Spring

Demetrius Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
Dinosaur Egg From Dinosaurs on farm
Artifact Spots in Mountains
Fishing Treasure Chests after Fishing Level 2
Dropped by Pepper Rex
Foraging on Prehistoric Floors in Skull Cavern
Crane Game in Movie Theatre
Purple Mushroom Foraging in Mines and Skull Cavern
Tap or cut down Mushroom Tree
Farm Cave if mushrooms selected
Ginger Island mushroom cave
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 750g to 1,250g

Dwarf Gifts in Stardew Valley

The Dwarf is a member of, well, the dwarf race in Stardew Valley. If you fancy expanding your collection of friends, make sure you know the Dwarf's loved and liked gifts. The Dwarf's birthday is on 22 Summer:

Dwarf Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Amethyst The Mines - Amethyst and Gem Nodes
Panning
Rare drop from Green Slimes
Super Cucumber in Fish Ponds
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Aquamarine The Mines - Aquamarine and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade 1 cloth for 3 Aquamarines at the Desert Trader on Wednesdays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Emerald The Mines - Emerald and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Trade Cheese for 1 Emerald at the Desert Trader on Fridays
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon
Jade The Mines - Jade and Gem Nodes, barrels and crates
Fishing Treasure Chest
Dropped by Blue Slimes and Dwarvish Sentries
Trade one Staircase for one Jade at the Desert Trader on Sundays
Lava Eel Floor 100 of Mines or Volcano Caldera - any season, any weather, all day
Lemon Stone Magma and Omni Geodes
Omni Geode From rocks in Mines and Skull Cavern
Omni Geode Nodes in Volcano Dungeon
Killing monsters
Panning
Purchase from Oasis on Wednesday for 500g
Purchase from Krobus on Tuesdays for 300g
Ruby Ruby, Gem Nodes, barrels and crates in The Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Crates and barrels in Mines
Fishing Treasure Chests
Dropped by Dwarvish Sentries
Topaz In the Mines - Topaz and Gem Nodes
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Rare drop from Dwarvish Sentry in Volcano Dungeon

Dwarf Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Artifacts Artifact Spots
Monster slaying
Artifact Troves
Open various Geodes and Nodes
Fishing Treasure Chests
Solving Secret Notes
Using Hoe in Mines and Skull Cavern
Cave Carrot Foraging in The Mines
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 100g to 1,000g
Purchase from Desert Festival for 2 Calico Eggs
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Evelyn Gifts in Stardew Valley

Evelyn is married to George and is Alex's grandmother. If you fancy befriending a sweet elder, then you'll need to know Evelyn's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 20 Winter:

Evelyn Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Beet Grow from Beet Seeds during Fall
Chocolate Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Fairy Rose Grow from Fairy Seeds during Fall
Raisins Put 5 Grapes in Dehydrator
Stuffing Get recipe from Pam at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Bread, 1 Cranberries and 1 Hazelnut
Tulip Grow from Tulip Bulbs during Spring

Evelyn Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Broken Glasses From fishing and Crab Pots
Clam Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 150g to 1,000g
Cockle Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 150g to 1,000g
Coral Foraging in tide pool on Beach
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Mussel Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Mussel Nodes on Ginger Island
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 100g to 1,000g
Nautilus Shell Foraging from Beach during Winter
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 360 to 1,000g
Desert Festival for 50 Calico Eggs
Oyster Crab pots in ocean
Foraging on Beach
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 120g to 1,000g
Sea Urchin Foraging in tide pool on Beach

George Gifts in Stardew Valley

George is married to Evelyn and his personality is, on the surface, the complete opposite to hers. Knowing George's loved and liked gifts, however, will slowly cause him to warm up to you in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 24 Fall:

George Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Fried Mushroom Get recipe from Demetrius at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Common Mushroom, 1 Morel and 1 Oil
Leek Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds

George Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Gus Gifts in Stardew Valley

Gus runs the Stardrop Saloon, the local tavern in Stardew Valley, and, while befriending him won't get you a discount, you can learn some new recipes. His birthday is 8 Summer:

Gus Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Escargot Get recipe from Willy at 5 Hearts
Requires 1 Snail and 1 Garlic
Fish Taco Get recipe from Linus at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tuna, 1 Tortilla, 1 Red Cabbage and 1 Mayonnaise
Orange From Orange Trees during Summer
Tropical Curry Get recipe from Ginger Island Resort for 2,000g
Requires 1 Coconut, 1 Pineapple and 1 Hot Pepper

Gus Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Truffle Found by Pigs
Dropped by Truffle Crabs
Purchased from Traveling Cart for between 1,875g to 3,125g
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Jas Gifts in Stardew Valley

Jas is Marnie's niece living with her aunt and godfather, Shane, on Marnie's ranch. Jas' loved and liked gifts reflect her young age. Her birthday is 4 Summer:

Jas Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Ancient Doll Artifact Spot
Fishing Treasure Chests
Artifact Troves
Desert Festival for 1 Calico Egg
Fairy Box Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine
Fairy Rose Grow from Fairy Seeds during Fall
Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Plum Pudding Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 7 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 2 Wild Plums, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
Strange Doll (Green) Artifact Spot
Fishing Treasure Chests
Strange Doll (Yellow) Artifact Spot
Fishing Treasure Chests

Jas Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Coconut Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Jodi Gifts in Stardew Valley

Jodi is one of the local residents of Stardew Valley, living with her husband and two sons. Befriending her by knowing Jodi's loved and liked gifts can net you some new recipes. Her birthday is 11 Fall:

Jodi Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Chocolate Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Crispy Bass Get recipe from Kent at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Largemouth Bass, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Oil
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Eggplant Parmesan Get recipe from Lewis at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Eggplant and 1 Tomato
Fried Eel Get recipe from George at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Eel and 1 Oil
Pancakes Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 14 Summer, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years) or 100g from Saloon
Requires 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Egg
Rhubarb Pie Get recipe from Marnie at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Rhubarb, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Sugar
Vegetable Medley Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet

Jodi Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Fruit
(Not Spice Berry)		 Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
All Milk From Cows and Goats

Kent Gifts in Stardew Valley

You'll have to wait until Spring of Year 2 for Kent to arrive in Stardew Valley. When he does, you'll be able to befriend him using Kent's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 4 Spring:

Kent Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Fiddlehead Risotto Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 26 Fall, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern and 1 Garlic
Roasted Hazelnuts Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 28 Summer, Year 3 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 3 Hazelnuts

Kent Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Dwarvish Safety Manual Purchase from Dwarf's Shop for 4,000g
Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Krobus Gifts in Stardew Valley

Krobus is a friendly monster - the only friendly monster - who lives in the sewers of Pelican Town. Using Krobus' loved and liked gifts can make him your roommate in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 1 Winter:

Krobus Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Monster Compendium Dropped by monsters
Purchased from Bookseller for 20,000g starting from Year 3
Monster Musk Complete 'Prismatic Jelly' Special Order for recipe
Requires 30 Slime and 30 Bat Wings
Pumpkin Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall
Void Egg From Void Chicken
Purchase from Krobus for 5,000g
Void Salmon Fish Pond drop
Void Mayonnaise Use Void Egg on Mayonnaise Machine
Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds

Krobus Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Seafoam Pudding Get recipe at Fishing Level 9
Requires 1 Flounder, 1 Midnight Carp and 1 Squid Ink
Strange Bun Get recipe from Shane at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Periwinkle and 1 Void Mayonnaise

Leo Gifts in Stardew Valley

To befriend Leo, you first need to reach Ginger Island by completing either the Community Center Bundles or Joja Warehouse. Once you arrive on the island, you befriend him by using Leo's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 26 Summer:

Leo Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Duck Feather From Ducks with high friendship
Cats with max friendship
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
Mango Mango Trees during Summer
Ostrich Egg From Ostriches
Parrot Egg Dropped by monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern and Quarry Mine
Poi Get recipe from Leo at 3 Hearts
Requires 4 Taro Roots

Leo Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Dragon Tooth From dragon remains in Volcano Dungeon
Lava Lurk drop
Stringray Fish Pond containing 9 Stringrays
Nautilus Shell Foraging from Beach during Winter
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 360 to 1000g
Desert Festival for 50 Calico Eggs
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Rainbow Shell Foraging The Beach during Summer
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 900g to 1,500g
Sea Urchin Foraging in tide pool on Beach
Spice Berry Foraging during Summer
Grown from Summer Seeds
Farm Cave if fruit chosen
Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs

Lewis Gifts in Stardew Valley

Lewis is the mayor of Pelican Town - spending his time collecting taxes, running festivals and keeping up good relations with the local residents, especially Marnie. Knowing Lewis' loved and liked gifts may help you gain some more influence in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 7 Spring:

Lewis Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Autumn's Bounty Get recipe from Demetrius at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Yam and 1 Pumpkin
Glazed Yams Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Yam and 1 Sugar
Green Tea Put Tea Leaves in Key
Purchase during Desert Festival for 10 Calico Eggs
Hot Pepper Grow Pepper Seeds during Summer
Vegetable Medley Get recipe from Caroline at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Tomato and 1 Beet

Lewis Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Blueberry Grow from Blueberry Seeds during Summer
Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
Coconut Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Linus Gifts in Stardew Valley

Linus is the local wild man of the woods. If you want him to finally gain a friend in Stardew Valley, then you'll want to know Linus' loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 3 Winter:

Linus Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Blueberry Tart Get recipe from Pierre at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Blueberry, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
Coconut Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Dish O' The Sea Get recipe at Fishing Level 3
Requires 2 Sardines and 1 Hashbrowns
The Alleyway Buffet Purchase from Bookseller at 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Find in Golden Garbage Can
Yam Grow from Yam Seeds during Fall

Linus Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Fruit
(Not Spice Berry)		 Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
All Milk From Cows and Goats
All Mushrooms
(Not Red)		 Foraging
Farm cave if mushrooms selected
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Dandelion Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Ginger Foraging on Ginger Island
Dropped by Tiger Slimes
Hazelnut Foraging in Fall
Grow from Fall Seeds
Shake Maple Trees between 15th to 28th Fall
Buy 5 at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs
Holly Foraging in Winter
Leek Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Snow Yam Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Spring Onion Foraging in Spring
Buy for 100 to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Wild Horseradish Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Winter Root Foraging in Winter
Grow from Winter Seeds
Dropped by Blue Slimes

Marnie Gifts in Stardew Valley

Marnie runs the ranch where you can purchase animals in Stardew Valley. You won't get mates' rates from befriending her, but it's still a nice thing to do so it's worth knowing Marine's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 18 Fall:

Marnie Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Farmer's Lunch Get recipe at Farming Level 3
Requires 1 Omelet and 1 Parsnip
Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Pumpkin Pie Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Pumpkin, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Milk and 1 Sugar

Marnie Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Stardew Valley Almanac Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 6,000g
Fishing Treasure Chests
Killing monsters
Artifact Spots
Mystery Boxes
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds

Pam Gifts in Stardew Valley

Pam drives the local bus in Stardew Valley and, considering her favourite hobby, this might not be such a good idea… Anyway, if you do want to become her friend then you'll want to know Pam's loved and liked gifts. Her birthday is 18 Spring:

Pam Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Beer Use Wheat on Keg
Purchase from Saloon for 400g
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 500g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
Cactus Fruit Foraging in Desert year round
Grow from Cactus Seeds
Purchase from Oasis on Tuesdays for 150g
Buy from Traveling Cart for 225g to 1,000g
Glazed Yams Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Fall, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Yam and 1 Sugar
Mead Put Honey in Keg
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 800g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
Pale Ale Put Hops in Keg
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 1,000g
Desert Festival for 30 Calico Eggs
Parsnips Grow from Parsnip Seeds during Spring
Parsnip Soup Get recipe from Caroline at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Parsnip, 1 Milk and 1 Vinegar
Pina Colada Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 600g

Pam Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Pierre Gifts in Stardew Valley

Pierre runs the local store in Pelican Town, making him the natural enemy of JojaMart. Like the other shopkeepers, there's no discounts to be earned by befriending Pierre. Yet, knowing Pierre's loved and liked gifts, can help you grab some new recipes. His birthday is 26 Spring:

Pierre Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Fried Calamari Get recipe from Jodi at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Squid, 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Oil
Price Catalogue Purchase from Bookseller for 3,000g

Pierre Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Eggs
(Not Void Eggs)		 From Chickens
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Dandelion Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 10 Calcio Eggs

Robin Gifts in Stardew Valley

Robin is a carpenter and just giving her basic pieces of wood won't gain you any friendship points. Instead, it's worth knowing Robin's loved and liked gifts to help befriend her in Stardew Valley. Her birthday is 21 Fall:

Robin Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Goat Cheese Use Goat Milk in Cheese Press
Peach From Peach Trees during Summer
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 420g to 1,000g
Spaghetti Get recipe from Lewis at 3 Hearts
Requires 1 Wheat Flour and 1 Tomato
Woody's Secret Chopping trees
Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards

Robin Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Hardwood Chopping large stumps, large logs, Mahogany Trees or Mystic Tree
Mystery Box
Woodskip in Fish Ponds
Exchange 1 Woody's Secret with Bookseller
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Woodcutter's Weekly Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchase from Traveling Cart 6,000g
At Desert Festival for 100 Calico Eggs
Mystery Boxes
Treasure chests
Prize Machine
Shaking or chopping trees
Break crates and barrels

Sandy Gifts in Stardew Valley

Sandy runs the Oasis store in the Calico Desert and you'll need to complete either the Vault Bundle in the Community Center or purchase the Bus from the Joja Community Development Form to visit her. Once you can visit the desert in Stardew Valley, you can use Sandy's loved and liked gifts to become her friend. Her birthday is 15 Fall:

Sandy Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Crocus Foraging in Winter
Grown from Winter Seeds
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs
Mango Sticky Rice Get recipe from Leo at 7 Hearts
Requires 1 Mango, 1 Coconut and 1 Rice
Sweet Pea Foraging in Summer
Grown from Summer Seeds

Sandy Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Fruit Fruit trees
Seeds
Foraging
Farm cave if fruits selected
Goat Milk From Goats
Large Goat Milk From Goats with high friendship
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Wool From Rabbits or Sheep
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

Vincent Gifts in Stardew Valley

Vincent is the younger son of Jodi and Kent, making him the second child who makes their home in Stardew Valley at the beginning of the game. You can befriend him by using Vinecent's loved and liked gifts. His birthday is 10 Spring:

Vincent Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Cranberry Candy Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 28 Winter, Year 1 (Repeats on odd years)
Requires 1 Cranberries, 1 Apple and 1 Sugar
Frog Egg Killing monsters
Breaking crates and barrels in Mines, Skull Cavern or Quarry Mine
Ginger Ale Get recipe from Dwarf Shop in Volcano Dungeon for 1,000g
Requires 3 Ginger and 1 Sugar
Grape Foraging in Summer
Grow from Summer Seeds in Summer
Grow from Grape Starter in Fall
Pink Cake Get recipe from The Queen of Sauce on 21 Summer, Year 2 (Repeats on even years)
Requires 1 Melon, 1 Wheat Flour, 1 Sugar and 1 Egg
Snail Crab Pot in freshwater (river or lake) in any season

Vincent Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Milk From Cows and Goats
Coconut Calico Desert
Shake palm trees on Ginger Island
Buy from Oasis on Mondays for 200g
300g to 1,000g from Traveling Cart
Daffodil Foraging in Spring
Grow from Spring Seeds
Buy at Flower Dance
Buy at Desert Festival for 15 Calcio Eggs

Willy Gifts in Stardew Valley

Willy runs the fishing shop and can also transport you to Ginger Island (though you don't need to befriend him to do that). Using Willy's loved and liked gifts will help you befriend him in Stardew Valley. His birthday is 24 Summer:

Willy Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Catfish River, Secret Woods and Witch's Swamp - Spring / Fall, 6am to 12am, rain
Secret Woods and Witch's Swamp - Summer, 6am to 12am, rain
Diamond Diamond and Gem Nodes in Mines, Skull Cavern, Quarry and Volcano Dungeon
Panning
Fishing Treasure Chests
Ice Pip and Stonefish Fish Ponds
Monster drop
Gold Bar 5 Gold Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Jewels Of The Sea Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Fishing Treasure Chests
Mead Put Honey in Keg
Purchase from Ginger Island Resort for 800g
Desert Festival for 20 Calico Eggs
Octopus Ocean - Summer / Winter, 6am to 1pm, any weather
Ginger Island - Any season, weather, 6am to 1pm
Night Market
Pumpkin Grow from Pumpkin Seeds in Fall
Sea Cucumber Ocean - Fall / Winter, 6am to 7pm, any weather
Caught during Night Market
Sturgeon Mountain Lake - Summer / Winter, 6am to 7pm, any weather
The Art O' Crabbing Purchase from Bookseller for 20,000g from Year 3 onwards
Prize from SquidFest

Willy Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
Bait And Bobber Purchase from Bookseller for 5,000g to 10,000g
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 6,000g
Fishing Treasure Chests
Mystery Boxes
Prize Machine
Killing monsters
Artifact Spots
Break crates and barrels
Lingcod River and Mountain Lake - Winter, any weather, all day
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Seafoam Pudding Get recipe at Fishing Level 9
Requires 1 Flounder, 1 Midnight Carp and 1 Squid Ink
Tiger Trout River - Fall / Winter, any weather, 6am to 7pm

Wizard Gifts in Stardew Valley

The Wizard lives in a tower deep within the Cindersap Forest. The Wizard's loved and liked gifts show his focus on the magical aspect of Stardew Valley. His birthday is 17 Winter:

Wizard Loved Gifts

Loved Gifts How To Get
Book of Mysteries Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Purple Mushroom Foraging in Mines and Skull Cavern
Tap or cut down Mushroom Tree
Farm Cave if mushrooms selected
Ginger Island mushroom cave
Purchase from Travelling Cart for 750g to 1,250g
Solar Essence Kill monsters, including Ghosts, Mummy, Haunted Skull, Metal Head and others
Purchase from Krobus for 80g
From Sunfish Fish Ponds
Super Cucumber Ocean - Summer / Fall, any weather, 6pm to 2am
Ginger Island - Any season, any weather, 6pm to 2am
Caught during Night Market
Void Essence Kill monsters, including Shadow Brute, Shadow Shaman and others
Purchase from Krobus for 100g
From Void Salmon Fish Ponds

Wizard Liked Gifts

Liked Gifts How To Get
All Geode Minerals Any mineral obtained by breaking a geode
All Trinkets Requires Combat Mastery to unlock
Dropped by monsters
Break crates and barrels
Iridium Bar 5 Iridium Ore and 1 Coal in Furnace
Rare monster drop
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Quartz Foraging in The Mines, Quarry Mine and Skull Cavern
Garbage Cans
Rare Stone Golem drops
Ghostfish in Fish Ponds
Image credit: Eurogamer/ConcernedApe

All universal loved gifts in Stardew Valley

Universal loved gifts refer to a small collection of items which, if you haven't guessed by the term, every Stardew Valley character is guaranteed to love. This means handing them over will always result in you gaining 80 friendship points with that character. The only exception is the Stardrop Tea which will reward you with 250 friendship points, which equals a whole heart!

The downside is that universal loved gifts are rare items and some (looking at you Prismatic Shard) have a number of other uses that can tempt you away from handing them over to a character. Due to this, it's worth carefully considering who - and whether you should - give a universal gift to.

To help you out, here are all of the universal gifts in Stardew Valley and how to find them:

Universal Loved Gifts How To Get
Golden Pumpkin Complete Spirit's Eve maze
Artifact Troves
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Magic Rock Candy Desert Trader - 3 Prismatic Shards on Thursday
Raccoon's Wife Shop for 20 Golden Mystery Boxes
Donate 90 items to Museum
Desert Festival for 250 Calico Eggs
Prize Machine
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Defeat Haunted Skulls
Pearl Mermaid Boat puzzle at Night Market
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Artifact Trove
SquidFest reward
Blobfish Fish Pond reward
Journal Scarp 6 on Ginger Island
Fishing on submarine ride at Night Market
Prismatic Shard Statue Of True Perfection
Desert Festival for 500 Calcio Eggs at Emily's sotre
Chest atop of Volcano Dungeon
Mystic Stones
From meteorite
Omni Geode
Mystery Boxes
Golden Mystery Boxes
Defeat Serpents, Mummies, Shadow Brutes and others
Rabbit's Foot From rabbits
Purchase from Traveling Cart for 1,695g to 2,825g
Defeat Serpents
Gift from pet cat with max friendship
Desert Festival for 100 Calico Eggs
Stardrop Tea Prize Machine
Golden Fishing Treasure Chests
Helper's Bundle on Bulletin Board (Remixed)

Good luck befriending all of the residents of Stardew Valley!

Read this next