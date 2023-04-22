If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stardew Valley creator shares a selection of adorable hand-drawn concept notes and sketches

Uncanny Valley.

Stardew Valley concept notes
Eric Barone
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone recently shared a selection of very early sketches and ideas that eventually led to the creation of fan-favourite farming sim, Stardew Valley.

They include notes and annotations handwritten by Barone that intimate how he expected players to interact with the different characters and items in the game.

Watch on YouTube
An early look at Haunted Chocolatier.

"[I] was going through some things and found my old notebook with the original community centre concept," Barone tweeted, before sharing wonderful sketches taken from his original notebook.

It's since prompted fans to ask if Barone had plans to sell his doodles as a physical art book.

"If you published this notebook and sold it, I’d buy it, this is adorable," confirmed one fan.

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone recently confirmed that he was "taking a break" from work on his long-awaited follow-up game Haunted Chocolatier in order to focus on Stardew Valley once again.

As Tom recently summarised for us, Barone previously confirmed there would be more content for his hit faming life simulation back in June last year. Stardew Valley update 1.6 will include changes to allow for easier and more powerful modding, Barone confirmed via Twitter, alongside some "new game content, albeit much less than 1.5".

