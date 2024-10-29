Stardew Valley creator finally 100%s own game, completing a challenge only a fraction of others have managed

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has earned one of Steam's most impressive achievements for his own game.

Eight years since the farming sim made its debut, Barone has "finally got 100 percent achievements in Stardew Valley". This means the creator has even completed Fector's Challenge, something only 1.2 percent of other players have actually achieved at the time of Barone's own completion.

Fector's Challenge requires players to beat the mini-game 'Journey of the Prairie King', which may sound simple enough, at least until you realise you have to do it without dying, which significantly increases the challenge.

Barone shared news of his achievement on social media, with an accompanying screenshot. When another player joked they hoped the Stardew Valley development team noticed his feat, Barone replied: "The dev gave me a pat on the back."

He also revealed he had completed the challenge - the only one he didn't have in the bag - over a "couple of days", as he was on a multiplayer farm. "But I didn't 'cheese' it with the reloads, it was a legitimate no-death run," Barone assured.

As for any advice for others looking to get a 100 percent achievement rate in Stardew Valley by also completing Fector's Challenge? "You need money, so don't use the 'nukes' because the enemies don't drop anything from that," Barone said. "Purchase the best item you can afford in this order: ammo > revolver > boots. Save a machine gun powerup for fighting Fector, you can take him down before he even has a chance to attack [you]."

Back in September, Barone confirmed the release date for the console and mobile version of the Stardew Valley's 1.6 update: 4th November.

Things remain on track for this date, Barone said last week.