Stardew Valley creator confirms version 1.6 console release date

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has confirmed the release date for the console and mobile version of the game's 1.6 update.

The console and mobile version of Stardew Valley's chunky 1.6 update - which introduces the ability for players to drink mayonnaise, among a vast number of other features - is set to arrive on 4th November.

This update has been available on PC for a while now. In a subsequent post regarding the upcoming console and mobile release, Barone stated he has "always released on PC first" as it acts as "sort of a 'beta test' to make sure there are no critical (e.g. save-destroying) bugs". He noted this type of bug is a "much bigger deal" on consoles, as they take longer to be fixed. Barone did admit he "never intended the delay to be this long", however.

The Stardew Valley creator also said while players will be able to make the most of almost all the new features included within this update on their existing save file, he believed if there was any interest in starting a whole new farm, this update "would be the ideal time to start fresh".

Barone noted some of the new things included within update 1.6 are different in the game's first year, than they are in year two onwards. Plus, starting a new farm is always fun, anyway.

Release date for Stardew Valley console & mobile 1.6 update: November 4th — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 22, 2024

Last month, Barone assured players he had been hard at work getting update 1.6 up to snuff for mobile and consoles. In fact, he said he was so "committed to finalising Stardew 1.6 first", he hadn't actually touched his next game - Haunted Chocolatier - "in a long time".

Haunted Chocolatier was first announced back in 2021, with a cute trailer showing off its spooky chocolate-making, monster-stabbing, small town-living role-playing gameplay. Earlier this year, Barone said he's "not too concerned with the pressure" of releasing Haunted Chocolatier, saying, "it's better to have a delayed game that's actually good than a bad game that's on time".