Stardew Valley continues its wholesome farming dominance with latest sales milestone

Stardew Valley has reached another sales milestone, years after its initial release.

According to the developer, as of December last year, the farming sim has sold in excess of 41m copies across platforms. Of those 41m, over half are on PC, with 26m copies sold. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch accounts for 7.9m Stardew Valley sales.

This latest sales figure means that Stardew Valley has sold a further 11m copies in less than a year.

In February of last year, creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone revealed his game had moved more than 30m copies since launch. Even then, that number was impressive, but clearly the appeal of pixelated chickens and crops is still enough to entice even more players to take to the farm.

It is worth noting that last year, Barone also released Stardew Valley's bumper 1.6 update, which essentially boosted the game to an almost 2.0 status. This update introduced the ability for players to drink mayonnaise, among a vast number of other features such as new NPC dialogues, home renovations and turtle pets. This update was released on PC first, before becoming available across all platforms.

As for the future, Barone is also working on his next game: Haunted Chocolatier. In May of last year, Barone said he's "not too concerned with the pressure" of releasing Haunted Chocolatier, stating, "it's better to have a delayed game that's actually good than a bad game that's on time".

In the meantime, if it is more Stardew Valley you are after, a new concert known as Symphony of Seasons was announced in November. The concert tour will be coming to the UK in 2026.