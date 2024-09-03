Typhon's Rock in Star Wars Outlaws is a place on Toshara where you'll find two very useful and valuable items hidden in treasure chests.

One item is a Blaster upgrade for your Plasma module in Star Wars Outlaws, and another is a useful charm but both are hidden deep within the maze of tunnels in this location.

Without further ado, here's our Star Wars Outlaws Tyhphon's Rock walkthrough showing you how to find the BT-009S Fastshot Trigger and Ancient Hunter Charm.

Star Wars Outlaws Typhon's Rock walkthrough

Typhon's Rock is located in the north-east portion of Lost Steppe on Toshara, we've marked its location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To get into Typhon's Rock, look for the climable wall on the south-east side.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you find it, climb up it then at the top go to the right and drop down to use the grapple point that will be above you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

After using the grapple point to climb up, go to the left and climb the wall here. When you're at the top, follow the path here around to the left then up two small climbable ledges until you come to a large cave opening, which is acting like a wind tunnel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The cave itself is being bombarded by wind. When the wind drops, run forward and take cover behind the wall on the left. Wait here while the wind picks up, then once it dies down again run forward and use the wall on your right as cover.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Again, wait behind cover here while the wind picks up. Once it dies down, run forwards and down into the lowered area. Once you're in this area, the wind won't bother you. Then, look for the grapple point that should be to your right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Rappel down here and you'll need to destroy the cracked wall here to be able to move forwards. Once you've destroyed the wall, follow the path it's revealed and you'll come to an open area. Drop down to the lower level and another tunnel will be on your right, go through this.

This will bring you to another open area. Here, head to the right and down to the lowered area then use the rappel point in this area to safely go down to the next area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once in the next area, follow the path around to the right and you'll come to a vent that's blocked by a rock. Use your Power module on your blaster to destroy this rock and then make your way through the vent.

Continue to follow the path here and you'll come to two successive grapple points. Use these to swing across the gaps in front of you then continue to follow the path until you come to a vertical climable wall with two wind traps.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To get through these traps, face them and then climb up half of the wall on the right side. Do not step into the wind! Wait for the wind to drop then quickly scale up the wall then hop to the wall on the left and continue climbing when the wind allows.

At the top, follow the path forwards and you'll come to another wind trap. Wait for the wind to drop then run across and drop down to the ledge that's just below you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

From here, climb the wall on your right and go through the tunnel here. You'll come to a point where Kay will start to slide, when this happens make sure you jump at the very end of the slide to grab onto the wall opposite you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Follow the path here and it'll lead you to another point where you can safely rappel down to the area beneath you. From the point you land in the area, turn around and look to your left to see a turbolift that's currently out of power.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To the right, you should find a large boulder blocking a vent. If you're struggling to find it, use Nix's sense to highlight the wire from the turbolift. Follow this and it'll lead you right to the boulder. Again, use your Power module on the Blaster to destroy the boulder.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you've done this, go back to the turbolift and stand on the edge of it so that you can see the vent you've just revealed. Don't move and put the Ion module onto your Blaster, then command Nix to open the vent. Once the device inside is revealed, shoot it to power up the turbolift.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Ride the lift and get off at the top, you'll now be in an area with a couple of tents. If you're facing forwards from getting off the turbolift, the Ancient Hunter Charm is in a chest in the second section on your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then follow the path straight from the turbolift and you'll come to a point where there's a gap then another ledge. Run and jump off the edge to grab onot the ledge opposite you. Once you pull yourself up, the BT-009S Fastshot Trigger is in the crate on the left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This also resolves the 'BT-009S Fastshot Trigger' Intel chain.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This also resolves the 'BT-009S Fastshot Trigger' Intel chain.