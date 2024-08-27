Star Wars Outlaws Trophy and Achievement list
Every hidden trophy, achievement and their unlock requirements explained.
There are a total of 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements for Star Wars Outlaws and these include the secret trophies that won't be visible until you've activated their unlock requirements. Luckily, we've listed them for you so you know exactly what to do.
Also, for those of you adventuring through Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation 5 there's a coveted Platinum Trophy on offer. However, it could take you a while to get this shiny trophy depending on how you decide to embark on your journey.
With that in mind, here are all of the Star Wars Outlaws Achievements and Trophies, including secret ones and their unlock requirements.
Star Wars Outlaws Trophy List
There are 48 non-secret Trophies in Star Wars Outlaws for you to obtain while playing on PlayStation 5.
Here is a list of all non-secret Star Wars Outlaws Trophies and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|It wasn’t me
|Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level Five
|Bronze
|No match for a good blaster
|Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration
|Bronze
|Got you something
|Collect all Nix treasures
|Bronze
|Galactic Gourmet
|Sample all galactic street food
|Bronze
|Good listener
|Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy
|Bronze
|Give me the good stuff
|Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock
|Bronze
|Honest Work
|Complete 40 contracts
|Bronze
|Cut-throat Politics
|Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate
|Bronze
|Cloak and Dagger
|Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn
|Bronze
|What you see is what you get
|Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel
|Bronze
|The Queen’s word is law
|Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan
|Bronze
|Think I had a choice?
|Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction
|Bronze
|Stay on target
|Complete your first Intel chain
|Bronze
|Easy pickings
|Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet
|Bronze
|Against all odds
|Win your first fixed Fathier race
|Bronze
|No such thing as luck
|Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando
|Bronze
|There is no try
|Get a high score in an arcade game
|Bronze
|Right back at you
|Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix
|Bronze
|How rude!
|Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks
|Bronze
|Might want to buckle up
|Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer
|Bronze
|I’ll bet you have
|Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk
|Bronze
|Sometimes I amaze even myself
|Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre
|Bronze
|Never tell me the odds
|Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles
|Bronze
|Into darkness
|Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula
|Bronze
|Like a Bantha
|Perform a perfect landing with the speeder
|Bronze
|Galaxy Drift
|Perform a 30 second powerslide drift
|Bronze
|Don’t get cocky
|Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously
|Bronze
|Slice like you
|Slice 20 terminals
|Bronze
|Now you see me, now you don’t
|Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active
|Bronze
|Get rhythm
|Pick 20 locks with the data spike
|Bronze
|Made it somehow
|Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder
|Bronze
|Tip the scales
|Complete all main quests on Toshara
|Bronze
|One job at a time
|Complete all main quests on Kijimi
|Bronze
|Making Friends
|Escape from Jabba’s Palace
|Bronze
|Rare Friends
|Complete all main quests on Tatooine
|Bronze
|Spiked
|Liberate the original Super Viper Droid
|Bronze
|They live up to the name
|Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event
|Silver
|Shoot first
|Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush
|Silver
|Experience outranks everything
|Complete all Expert quests
|Silver
|Adventure and excitement
|Discover all planet areas
|Silver
|The heavier they fall
|Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status
|Silver
|Into the main frame
|Slice 10 Advanced Terminals
|Silver
|Best of the best
|Complete all main quests on Akiva
|Silver
|The Director
|Learn Sliro’s secret
|Silver
|Eye on the score
|Complete all main quests in Canto Bight
|Silver
|Calling in some favors
|Destroy the Revelator
|Gold
|Punching up
|Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage
|Gold
|Outlaws
|Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws Trophies
|Platinum
Star Wars Outlaws Secret Trophies List
There are just two secret Trophies for Star Wars Outlaws if you're playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and Series S.
Here are both secret Star Wars Outlaws Trophies and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|It’s mine now
|Acquire the Scoundrel gear set
|Silver
|Old school cool
|Acquire the Disruptor gear set
|Silver
Star Wars Outlaws Achievements List
There are 47 non-secret achievements for Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Series X or Series S and PC, here is a list of all of them and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Score
|It wasn’t me
|Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5
|10
|No match for a good blaster
|Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration
|10
|Got you something
|Collect all Nix treasures
|10
|Give me the good stuff
|Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock
|10
|Cut-throat politics
|Reach maximum Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate
|10
|Cloak and Dagger
|Reach maximum Reputation with Crimson Dawn
|10
|What you see is what you get
|Reach maximum Reputation with the Hutt Cartel
|10
|The Queen’s word is law
|Reach maximum Reputation with the Ashiga Clan
|10
|Stay on target
|Complete your first Intel Chain
|10
|Against all odds
|Win your first fixed Fathier race
|10
|No such thing as luck
|Cheat and win a game of Sabacc against Lando
|10
|There is no try
|Get a high score in an arcade game
|10
|Right back at you
|Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix
|10
|How rude!
|Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks
|10
|I’ll bet you have
|Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk
|10
|Sometimes I amaze even myself
|Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre
|10
|Into darkness
|Destroy ten enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula
|10
|Like a Bantha
|Perform a perfect landing with the speeder
|10
|Slice like you
|Slice 20 terminals
|10
|Now you see me, now you don’t
|Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active
|10
|Get rhythm
|Pick 20 locks with the data spike
|10
|Tip the scales
|Complete all main quests on Toshara
|15
|Made it somehow
|Acquire a blaster, a starship and a speeder
|15
|Don’t get cocky
|Defeat five enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously
|15
|Galaxy Drift
|Perform a 30 second powerslide drift
|15
|Never tell me the odds
|Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles
|15
|Easy pickings
|Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet
|15
|Think I had a choice?
|Reach the lowest possible Reputation with a faction
|15
|Honest work
|Complete 40 contracts
|15
|Good listener
|Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy
|15
|Galactic Gourmet
|Sample all galactic street food
|15
|Might want to buckle up
|Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer
|20
|One job at a time
|Complete all main quests on Kijimi
|20
|Making friends
|Escape from Jabba’s palace
|20
|Rare Friends
|Complete all main quests on Tatooine
|20
|Spiked
|Liberate the original Super Viper Droid
|20
|Into the main frame
|Slice 10 Advanced Terminals
|30
|The heavier they fall
|Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status
|30
|Adventure and excitement
|Discover all planet areas
|30
|Shoot first
|Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush
|30
|They live up to the name
|Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event
|30
|Punching up
|Defeat each Syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage
|50
|Best of the best
|Complete all main quests on Akiva
|50
|The Director
|Learn Sliro’s secret
|50
|Eye on the score
|Complete all main quests in Canto Bight
|50
|Calling in some favors
|Destroy the Revelator
|100
Star Wars Outlaws Secret Achievement list
There are two secret achievements for Star Wars Outlaws, and they're both related to obtaining two different gear sets.
Here are the two secret Star Wars Outlaws achievements and their unlock requirements:
|Achievement
|Unlock Requirement
|Score
|Old school cool
|Acquire the Disruptor gear set
|30
|It’s mine now
|Acquire the Scoundrel gear set
|30
How easy is it to Platinum Star Wars Outlaws?
To get the Platinum Trophy for Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation 5 you need to collect all 49 Trophies on offer, this is including the secret ones.
Many of the unlock requirements for the trophies rely on you pulling of specific moves without getting damaged, such as the 'Punching Up' one and others require you to perform a specific move a set amount of times. Also, many of the requirements do ask you to complete all quests available on specific planets and to eventually complete the main story.
Overall, we wouldn't say it was hard to get the Platinum Trophy for Star Wars Outlaws, just time consuming. It's also worth noting that the amount of time it will take for you to collect all of the trophies to get Platinum will depend on the difficulty level you choose for your playthrough.
That's it for now! We hope you enjoy your time with Kay and Nix in Star Wars Outlaws.