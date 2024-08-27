Skip to main content

Star Wars Outlaws Trophy and Achievement list

Every hidden trophy, achievement and their unlock requirements explained.

star wars outlaws second official syndicate artwork
Image credit: Ubisoft
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

There are a total of 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements for Star Wars Outlaws and these include the secret trophies that won't be visible until you've activated their unlock requirements. Luckily, we've listed them for you so you know exactly what to do.

Also, for those of you adventuring through Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation 5 there's a coveted Platinum Trophy on offer. However, it could take you a while to get this shiny trophy depending on how you decide to embark on your journey.

With that in mind, here are all of the Star Wars Outlaws Achievements and Trophies, including secret ones and their unlock requirements.

On this page:

Star Wars Outlaws Trophy List

There are 48 non-secret Trophies in Star Wars Outlaws for you to obtain while playing on PlayStation 5.

Here is a list of all non-secret Star Wars Outlaws Trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade
It wasn’t me Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level Five Bronze
No match for a good blaster Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration Bronze
Got you something Collect all Nix treasures Bronze
Galactic Gourmet Sample all galactic street food Bronze
Good listener Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy Bronze
Give me the good stuff Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock Bronze
Honest Work Complete 40 contracts Bronze
Cut-throat Politics Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate Bronze
Cloak and Dagger Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn Bronze
What you see is what you get Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel Bronze
The Queen’s word is law Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan Bronze
Think I had a choice? Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction Bronze
Stay on target Complete your first Intel chain Bronze
Easy pickings Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet Bronze
Against all odds Win your first fixed Fathier race Bronze
No such thing as luck Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando Bronze
There is no try Get a high score in an arcade game Bronze
Right back at you Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix Bronze
How rude! Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks Bronze
Might want to buckle up Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer Bronze
I’ll bet you have Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk Bronze
Sometimes I amaze even myself Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre Bronze
Never tell me the odds Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles Bronze
Into darkness Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula Bronze
Like a Bantha Perform a perfect landing with the speeder Bronze
Galaxy Drift Perform a 30 second powerslide drift Bronze
Don’t get cocky Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously Bronze
Slice like you Slice 20 terminals Bronze
Now you see me, now you don’t Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active Bronze
Get rhythm Pick 20 locks with the data spike Bronze
Made it somehow Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder Bronze
Tip the scales Complete all main quests on Toshara Bronze
One job at a time Complete all main quests on Kijimi Bronze
Making Friends Escape from Jabba’s Palace Bronze
Rare Friends Complete all main quests on Tatooine Bronze
Spiked Liberate the original Super Viper Droid Bronze
They live up to the name Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event Silver
Shoot first Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush Silver
Experience outranks everything Complete all Expert quests Silver
Adventure and excitement Discover all planet areas Silver
The heavier they fall Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status Silver
Into the main frame Slice 10 Advanced Terminals Silver
Best of the best Complete all main quests on Akiva Silver
The Director Learn Sliro’s secret Silver
Eye on the score Complete all main quests in Canto Bight Silver
Calling in some favors Destroy the Revelator Gold
Punching up Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage Gold
Outlaws Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws Trophies Platinum
star wars outlaws kay and nix using holoprojector
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws Secret Trophies List

There are just two secret Trophies for Star Wars Outlaws if you're playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and Series S.

Here are both secret Star Wars Outlaws Trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade
It’s mine now Acquire the Scoundrel gear set Silver
Old school cool Acquire the Disruptor gear set Silver
star wars outlaws ashiga clan leader
Image credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws Achievements List

There are 47 non-secret achievements for Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Series X or Series S and PC, here is a list of all of them and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Score
It wasn’t me Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5 10
No match for a good blaster Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration 10
Got you something Collect all Nix treasures 10
Give me the good stuff Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock 10
Cut-throat politics Reach maximum Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate 10
Cloak and Dagger Reach maximum Reputation with Crimson Dawn 10
What you see is what you get Reach maximum Reputation with the Hutt Cartel 10
The Queen’s word is law Reach maximum Reputation with the Ashiga Clan 10
Stay on target Complete your first Intel Chain 10
Against all odds Win your first fixed Fathier race 10
No such thing as luck Cheat and win a game of Sabacc against Lando 10
There is no try Get a high score in an arcade game 10
Right back at you Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix 10
How rude! Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks 10
I’ll bet you have Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk 10
Sometimes I amaze even myself Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre 10
Into darkness Destroy ten enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula 10
Like a Bantha Perform a perfect landing with the speeder 10
Slice like you Slice 20 terminals 10
Now you see me, now you don’t Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active 10
Get rhythm Pick 20 locks with the data spike 10
Tip the scales Complete all main quests on Toshara 15
Made it somehow Acquire a blaster, a starship and a speeder 15
Don’t get cocky Defeat five enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously 15
Galaxy Drift Perform a 30 second powerslide drift 15
Never tell me the odds Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles 15
Easy pickings Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet 15
Think I had a choice? Reach the lowest possible Reputation with a faction 15
Honest work Complete 40 contracts 15
Good listener Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy 15
Galactic Gourmet Sample all galactic street food 15
Might want to buckle up Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer 20
One job at a time Complete all main quests on Kijimi 20
Making friends Escape from Jabba’s palace 20
Rare Friends Complete all main quests on Tatooine 20
Spiked Liberate the original Super Viper Droid 20
Into the main frame Slice 10 Advanced Terminals 30
The heavier they fall Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status 30
Adventure and excitement Discover all planet areas 30
Shoot first Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush 30
They live up to the name Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event 30
Punching up Defeat each Syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage 50
Best of the best Complete all main quests on Akiva 50
The Director Learn Sliro’s secret 50
Eye on the score Complete all main quests in Canto Bight 50
Calling in some favors Destroy the Revelator 100
star wars outlaws kay talking to storm trooper
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws Secret Achievement list

There are two secret achievements for Star Wars Outlaws, and they're both related to obtaining two different gear sets.

Here are the two secret Star Wars Outlaws achievements and their unlock requirements:

Achievement Unlock Requirement Score
Old school cool Acquire the Disruptor gear set 30
It’s mine now Acquire the Scoundrel gear set 30
star wars outlaws canto bight overview with fireworks
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How easy is it to Platinum Star Wars Outlaws?

To get the Platinum Trophy for Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation 5 you need to collect all 49 Trophies on offer, this is including the secret ones.

Many of the unlock requirements for the trophies rely on you pulling of specific moves without getting damaged, such as the 'Punching Up' one and others require you to perform a specific move a set amount of times. Also, many of the requirements do ask you to complete all quests available on specific planets and to eventually complete the main story.

Overall, we wouldn't say it was hard to get the Platinum Trophy for Star Wars Outlaws, just time consuming. It's also worth noting that the amount of time it will take for you to collect all of the trophies to get Platinum will depend on the difficulty level you choose for your playthrough.

star wars outlaws official syndicate artwork
Image credit: Ubisoft

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy your time with Kay and Nix in Star Wars Outlaws.

Read this next