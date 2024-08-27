Star Wars Outlaws Trophy and Achievement list

There are a total of 50 Trophies and 49 Achievements for Star Wars Outlaws and these include the secret trophies that won't be visible until you've activated their unlock requirements. Luckily, we've listed them for you so you know exactly what to do.

Also, for those of you adventuring through Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation 5 there's a coveted Platinum Trophy on offer. However, it could take you a while to get this shiny trophy depending on how you decide to embark on your journey.

With that in mind, here are all of the Star Wars Outlaws Achievements and Trophies, including secret ones and their unlock requirements.

Star Wars Outlaws Trophy List

There are 48 non-secret Trophies in Star Wars Outlaws for you to obtain while playing on PlayStation 5.

Here is a list of all non-secret Star Wars Outlaws Trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade It wasn’t me Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level Five Bronze No match for a good blaster Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration Bronze Got you something Collect all Nix treasures Bronze Galactic Gourmet Sample all galactic street food Bronze Good listener Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy Bronze Give me the good stuff Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock Bronze Honest Work Complete 40 contracts Bronze Cut-throat Politics Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate Bronze Cloak and Dagger Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn Bronze What you see is what you get Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel Bronze The Queen’s word is law Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan Bronze Think I had a choice? Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction Bronze Stay on target Complete your first Intel chain Bronze Easy pickings Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet Bronze Against all odds Win your first fixed Fathier race Bronze No such thing as luck Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando Bronze There is no try Get a high score in an arcade game Bronze Right back at you Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix Bronze How rude! Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks Bronze Might want to buckle up Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer Bronze I’ll bet you have Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk Bronze Sometimes I amaze even myself Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre Bronze Never tell me the odds Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles Bronze Into darkness Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula Bronze Like a Bantha Perform a perfect landing with the speeder Bronze Galaxy Drift Perform a 30 second powerslide drift Bronze Don’t get cocky Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously Bronze Slice like you Slice 20 terminals Bronze Now you see me, now you don’t Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active Bronze Get rhythm Pick 20 locks with the data spike Bronze Made it somehow Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder Bronze Tip the scales Complete all main quests on Toshara Bronze One job at a time Complete all main quests on Kijimi Bronze Making Friends Escape from Jabba’s Palace Bronze Rare Friends Complete all main quests on Tatooine Bronze Spiked Liberate the original Super Viper Droid Bronze They live up to the name Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event Silver Shoot first Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush Silver Experience outranks everything Complete all Expert quests Silver Adventure and excitement Discover all planet areas Silver The heavier they fall Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status Silver Into the main frame Slice 10 Advanced Terminals Silver Best of the best Complete all main quests on Akiva Silver The Director Learn Sliro’s secret Silver Eye on the score Complete all main quests in Canto Bight Silver Calling in some favors Destroy the Revelator Gold Punching up Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage Gold Outlaws Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws Trophies Platinum

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws Secret Trophies List

There are just two secret Trophies for Star Wars Outlaws if you're playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and Series S.

Here are both secret Star Wars Outlaws Trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade It’s mine now Acquire the Scoundrel gear set Silver Old school cool Acquire the Disruptor gear set Silver

Image credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws Achievements List

There are 47 non-secret achievements for Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Series X or Series S and PC, here is a list of all of them and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Score It wasn’t me Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5 10 No match for a good blaster Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration 10 Got you something Collect all Nix treasures 10 Give me the good stuff Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock 10 Cut-throat politics Reach maximum Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate 10 Cloak and Dagger Reach maximum Reputation with Crimson Dawn 10 What you see is what you get Reach maximum Reputation with the Hutt Cartel 10 The Queen’s word is law Reach maximum Reputation with the Ashiga Clan 10 Stay on target Complete your first Intel Chain 10 Against all odds Win your first fixed Fathier race 10 No such thing as luck Cheat and win a game of Sabacc against Lando 10 There is no try Get a high score in an arcade game 10 Right back at you Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix 10 How rude! Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks 10 I’ll bet you have Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk 10 Sometimes I amaze even myself Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre 10 Into darkness Destroy ten enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula 10 Like a Bantha Perform a perfect landing with the speeder 10 Slice like you Slice 20 terminals 10 Now you see me, now you don’t Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active 10 Get rhythm Pick 20 locks with the data spike 10 Tip the scales Complete all main quests on Toshara 15 Made it somehow Acquire a blaster, a starship and a speeder 15 Don’t get cocky Defeat five enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously 15 Galaxy Drift Perform a 30 second powerslide drift 15 Never tell me the odds Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles 15 Easy pickings Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet 15 Think I had a choice? Reach the lowest possible Reputation with a faction 15 Honest work Complete 40 contracts 15 Good listener Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy 15 Galactic Gourmet Sample all galactic street food 15 Might want to buckle up Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer 20 One job at a time Complete all main quests on Kijimi 20 Making friends Escape from Jabba’s palace 20 Rare Friends Complete all main quests on Tatooine 20 Spiked Liberate the original Super Viper Droid 20 Into the main frame Slice 10 Advanced Terminals 30 The heavier they fall Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status 30 Adventure and excitement Discover all planet areas 30 Shoot first Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush 30 They live up to the name Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event 30 Punching up Defeat each Syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage 50 Best of the best Complete all main quests on Akiva 50 The Director Learn Sliro’s secret 50 Eye on the score Complete all main quests in Canto Bight 50 Calling in some favors Destroy the Revelator 100

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws Secret Achievement list

There are two secret achievements for Star Wars Outlaws, and they're both related to obtaining two different gear sets.

Here are the two secret Star Wars Outlaws achievements and their unlock requirements:

Achievement Unlock Requirement Score Old school cool Acquire the Disruptor gear set 30 It’s mine now Acquire the Scoundrel gear set 30

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How easy is it to Platinum Star Wars Outlaws?

To get the Platinum Trophy for Star Wars Outlaws on PlayStation 5 you need to collect all 49 Trophies on offer, this is including the secret ones.

Many of the unlock requirements for the trophies rely on you pulling of specific moves without getting damaged, such as the 'Punching Up' one and others require you to perform a specific move a set amount of times. Also, many of the requirements do ask you to complete all quests available on specific planets and to eventually complete the main story.

Overall, we wouldn't say it was hard to get the Platinum Trophy for Star Wars Outlaws, just time consuming. It's also worth noting that the amount of time it will take for you to collect all of the trophies to get Platinum will depend on the difficulty level you choose for your playthrough.

Image credit: Ubisoft

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy your time with Kay and Nix in Star Wars Outlaws.